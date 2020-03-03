Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises above 1.58 lakh; Death toll over 4,500

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, May 28: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the total number of cases in the country increased to 1,58,333, with 86,110 active cases and 67,692 cases of recovery. The death toll due to the novel pandemic stands at 4,531.

Meanwhile, Telangana government has decided to open all shops except those in malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. According to the chief minister's office, the government has decided to open all shops except those in malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. Since permission to open alternative shops has been given, people are crowding the shops.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

According to the Health Ministry data updated this morning, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 56,948 followed by Tamil Nadu at 18,545, Delhi at 15,257, Gujarat at 15,195, Rajasthan at 7,703, Madhya Pradesh at 7,261 and Uttar Pradesh at 6,991. With new cases from Tehri, Rudrapur and Nainital, total count in Uttarakhand is now 481 Domestic flights resume in Kolkata today after two months Authorities sealed three areas in the East district and two in the South district after positive cases of COVID-19 were detected. The number of containment zones in Delhi, thereby, rose to 96. Kerala state government has exempted biomedical waste collection bags from the purview of plastic ban. Three days ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0, Centre has begun finalising the blueprint for post-May 31 strategy. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will interact with the Municipal Commissioners of selected cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and few others, for the first time today. Six more positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh rises to 288. Even after a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed, the coronavirus will likely remain for years to come, and may eventually, become endemic like HIV, measles and chickenpox, The Washington Post reported. PM advised the Ministry of Power to ensure that DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, all travellers would give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days -- seven days paid institutional quarantine and seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. Around 95 quarantined after one tests positive for COVID-19 at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. A total of 1,58,333 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India so far. There are 86,110 active cases, while 67,691 patients have been cured from the disease. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 353 to 179,717, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday China reports 23 new cases. A majority of the new cases were asymptomatic. South Africa has reported 1,673 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the country reported its first case in early March. Delhi: Joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate, amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ev9TiSexEH — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 Joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate, amid COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai adds 1,044 new cases. The total cases in the city are 33,835 while the death toll stands at 1,097. Jharkhand has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44. South Korea has reported 79 new cases. This is the most numbers of cases from the country - after they managed to successfully curb the spread - in over 50 days. "On May 29, the government will be holding a meeting to review the lockdown in the state. During this meeting, the decision will be taken on which areas should be given more relaxations. However, there will be no relaxations in the areas where the maximum number of cases are being reported," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil, at Maha Vikas Aghadi press conference. Government has decided to open all shops except the malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. People were crowding shops since the permission was given to open shops on an alternate basis, hence it has been decided to allow all shops to open: Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 458, including 263 active cases, 191 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths: State Health Department Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses are getting exempted from curfew restrictions from tomorrow: Telangana CM's Office 18 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi rises to 1639, the death toll stands at 61: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 1044 new COVID19 positive cases & 32 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases rise to 33,835 and death toll stands at 1097: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp issues revised testing guidelines for COVID19: COVID test not mandatory for emergency surgery,pregnant women (even asymptomatic) who are likely to deliver in next 5 days,to be tested & COVID test not mandatory for treating Hemodialysis patients 269 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh today; taking the total number of cases in the state to 6991. Death toll stands at 182: Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh 280 new COVID19 positive cases & 3 deaths have been reported in the state today; the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 7816. Active cases in state stand at 3081. Death toll is at 173: Rajasthan Health Department 76 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1381: Health Department, Haryana

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.