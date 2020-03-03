  • search
Coronavirus
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises above 1.58 lakh; Death toll over 4,500

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the total number of cases in the country increased to 1,58,333, with 86,110 active cases and 67,692 cases of recovery. The death toll due to the novel pandemic stands at 4,531.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, Telangana government has decided to open all shops except those in malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. According to the chief minister's office, the government has decided to open all shops except those in malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. Since permission to open alternative shops has been given, people are crowding the shops.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:45 AM, 28 May
    According to the Health Ministry data updated this morning, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 56,948 followed by Tamil Nadu at 18,545, Delhi at 15,257, Gujarat at 15,195, Rajasthan at 7,703, Madhya Pradesh at 7,261 and Uttar Pradesh at 6,991.
    10:41 AM, 28 May
    With new cases from Tehri, Rudrapur and Nainital, total count in Uttarakhand is now 481
    10:32 AM, 28 May
    Domestic flights resume in Kolkata today after two months
    10:24 AM, 28 May
    Authorities sealed three areas in the East district and two in the South district after positive cases of COVID-19 were detected. The number of containment zones in Delhi, thereby, rose to 96.
    10:04 AM, 28 May
    Kerala state government has exempted biomedical waste collection bags from the purview of plastic ban.
    9:56 AM, 28 May
    Three days ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0, Centre has begun finalising the blueprint for post-May 31 strategy. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will interact with the Municipal Commissioners of selected cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and few others, for the first time today.
    9:52 AM, 28 May
    Six more positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh rises to 288.
    9:47 AM, 28 May
    Even after a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed, the coronavirus will likely remain for years to come, and may eventually, become endemic like HIV, measles and chickenpox, The Washington Post reported.
    9:45 AM, 28 May
    PM advised the Ministry of Power to ensure that DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically.
    9:31 AM, 28 May
    As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, all travellers would give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days -- seven days paid institutional quarantine and seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.
    9:24 AM, 28 May
    Around 95 quarantined after one tests positive for COVID-19 at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.
    9:11 AM, 28 May
    A total of 1,58,333 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India so far. There are 86,110 active cases, while 67,691 patients have been cured from the disease.
    8:52 AM, 28 May
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 353 to 179,717, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday
    8:41 AM, 28 May
    China reports 23 new cases. A majority of the new cases were asymptomatic.
    8:32 AM, 28 May
    South Africa has reported 1,673 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the country reported its first case in early March.
    8:20 AM, 28 May
    Joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate, amid COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:11 AM, 28 May
    Mumbai adds 1,044 new cases. The total cases in the city are 33,835 while the death toll stands at 1,097.
    8:06 AM, 28 May
    Jharkhand has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday
    8:00 AM, 28 May
    Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44.
    7:57 AM, 28 May
    South Korea has reported 79 new cases. This is the most numbers of cases from the country - after they managed to successfully curb the spread - in over 50 days.
    1:04 AM, 28 May
    "On May 29, the government will be holding a meeting to review the lockdown in the state. During this meeting, the decision will be taken on which areas should be given more relaxations. However, there will be no relaxations in the areas where the maximum number of cases are being reported," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil, at Maha Vikas Aghadi press conference.
    1:04 AM, 28 May
    Government has decided to open all shops except the malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. People were crowding shops since the permission was given to open shops on an alternate basis, hence it has been decided to allow all shops to open: Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
    10:28 PM, 27 May
    Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 458, including 263 active cases, 191 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths: State Health Department
    10:28 PM, 27 May
    Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses are getting exempted from curfew restrictions from tomorrow: Telangana CM's Office
    10:28 PM, 27 May
    18 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi rises to 1639, the death toll stands at 61: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    10:28 PM, 27 May
    1044 new COVID19 positive cases & 32 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases rise to 33,835 and death toll stands at 1097: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    10:27 PM, 27 May
    Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp issues revised testing guidelines for COVID19: COVID test not mandatory for emergency surgery,pregnant women (even asymptomatic) who are likely to deliver in next 5 days,to be tested & COVID test not mandatory for treating Hemodialysis patients
    10:25 PM, 27 May
    269 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh today; taking the total number of cases in the state to 6991. Death toll stands at 182: Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh
    10:25 PM, 27 May
    280 new COVID19 positive cases & 3 deaths have been reported in the state today; the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 7816. Active cases in state stand at 3081. Death toll is at 173: Rajasthan Health Department
    10:24 PM, 27 May
    76 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1381: Health Department, Haryana
