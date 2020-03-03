Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 crosses 1.50 lakh-mark; Death toll over 4,300

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, May 27: Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that a spike of 6,387 new COVID 19 cases and 170 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in India. The Health Ministry also said the total number of cases in the country now at 1,51,767, including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 cured/discharged and 4,337 deaths.

Meanwhile, Bhopal is all set to carry out odd-even formula for markets in the city amid coronavirus lockdown from today.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

According to AFP, coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 350,000 people across the globe. Shut for over two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of temples in Karnataka will reopen on June 1. 34 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU, Lucknow Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, number of fatalities now 172; 109 new cases take state's tally to 7,645: Health Dept official Andhra Pradesh reported 68 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 2,787. The state so far suffered 58 COVID-19 deaths, while it saw 1,913 cured and discharged. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked a delegation of hoteliers to get ready to reopen hotels and restaurants from June 1. India will ruin its economy very quickly if it had a severe lockdown: Swedish expert Johan Giesecke to Rahul Gandhi According to a new study, Remdesivir, the antiviral under clinical trials for treatment against novel coronavirus infection, is superior to the standard of care given to COVID-19 patients. Life is going to change after COVID-19; 9/11 was a new chapter, this will be a new book: Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the fact that Aarogya Setu's source code was released to the public, amid privacy concerns. Total number of COVID19 cases in Jharkhand now at 408, including 234 active cases, 170 recovered/discharged and four deaths: State Health Department Last evening Safdarjung hospital sent a list of 52 death suspected to be coronavirus deaths, over the past two months to the death audit committee of the Delhi Government. We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Total cases in the state now at 686, including 617 active cases, 62 discharged and 4 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister I've asked some bureaucrats, why lower testing numbers? Their point is that if you push testing numbers high you frighten people more. You build a much more frightening narrative. This is unofficially what that they say: Rahul Gandhi speaking with public health expert Prof Ashish Jha Delhi Police to file 15 charge sheets against 294 foreign nations, in Saket court today, in connection with Tablighi Jamaat gathering case. Thailand has reported nine new coronavirus cases, no new deaths. 76 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha raising total number of positive cases in state to 1593: Health department With Mizoram facing shortage of quarantine facilities many churches in the Christian majority state have offered their halls to the state government to be used for quarantine purpose. China has reported 28 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan SSLC and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations are underway till May 30 in Kerala amid COVID-19 lockdown. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 964. 109 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan since yesterday. The mortality rate of coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 1.92 per cent, the recovery rate has also gone up to 8 per cent. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with ministers and top bureaucrats over the coronavirus situation at 11 am. There are now 83,004. Deaths at 4,337 while recoveries are at 64,425. With 6,387 cases in 24 hours, India's total infections have risen to 1,51,767. Thirty people have been tested positive for COVID-19, said Harish Thapliyal, Public Relation Officer, AIIMS, Rishikesh​. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Uttarakhand now stands at 431. West Bengal: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed inter district bus services from today for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/jdFG5Zm2l2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed inter district bus services from today for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid COVID-19 lockdown. Total 3,274 Shramik special trains operationalised from various states across country till May 25. More than 44 lakh passengers reach their home states. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with Prof. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health and Prof. Johan Giesecke, member of Strategic & Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards of WHO at 10 am this morning. The interaction will be part of a series of conversations Rahul Gandhi has been doing with world experts on economy and health to reflect on the coronavirus crisis and ways to deal with it.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.