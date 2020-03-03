  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 crosses 1.50 lakh-mark; Death toll over 4,300

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that a spike of 6,387 new COVID 19 cases and 170 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in India. The Health Ministry also said the total number of cases in the country now at 1,51,767, including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 cured/discharged and 4,337 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, Bhopal is all set to carry out odd-even formula for markets in the city amid coronavirus lockdown from today.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:15 PM, 27 May
    According to AFP, coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 350,000 people across the globe.
    12:08 PM, 27 May
    Shut for over two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of temples in Karnataka will reopen on June 1.
    12:04 PM, 27 May
    34 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU, Lucknow
    11:51 AM, 27 May
    Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, number of fatalities now 172; 109 new cases take state's tally to 7,645: Health Dept official
    11:50 AM, 27 May
    Andhra Pradesh reported 68 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 2,787. The state so far suffered 58 COVID-19 deaths, while it saw 1,913 cured and discharged.
    11:37 AM, 27 May
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked a delegation of hoteliers to get ready to reopen hotels and restaurants from June 1.
    11:28 AM, 27 May
    India will ruin its economy very quickly if it had a severe lockdown: Swedish expert Johan Giesecke to Rahul Gandhi
    11:16 AM, 27 May
    According to a new study, Remdesivir, the antiviral under clinical trials for treatment against novel coronavirus infection, is superior to the standard of care given to COVID-19 patients.
    11:11 AM, 27 May
    Life is going to change after COVID-19; 9/11 was a new chapter, this will be a new book: Rahul Gandhi
    11:07 AM, 27 May
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the fact that Aarogya Setu's source code was released to the public, amid privacy concerns.
    11:01 AM, 27 May
    Total number of COVID19 cases in Jharkhand now at 408, including 234 active cases, 170 recovered/discharged and four deaths: State Health Department
    10:59 AM, 27 May
    Last evening Safdarjung hospital sent a list of 52 death suspected to be coronavirus deaths, over the past two months to the death audit committee of the Delhi Government.
    10:55 AM, 27 May
    We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
    10:50 AM, 27 May
    Total cases in the state now at 686, including 617 active cases, 62 discharged and 4 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister
    10:37 AM, 27 May
    I've asked some bureaucrats, why lower testing numbers? Their point is that if you push testing numbers high you frighten people more. You build a much more frightening narrative. This is unofficially what that they say: Rahul Gandhi speaking with public health expert Prof Ashish Jha
    10:31 AM, 27 May
    Delhi Police to file 15 charge sheets against 294 foreign nations, in Saket court today, in connection with Tablighi Jamaat gathering case.
    10:22 AM, 27 May
    Thailand has reported nine new coronavirus cases, no new deaths.
    10:07 AM, 27 May
    76 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha raising total number of positive cases in state to 1593: Health department
    10:02 AM, 27 May
    With Mizoram facing shortage of quarantine facilities many churches in the Christian majority state have offered their halls to the state government to be used for quarantine purpose.
    9:57 AM, 27 May
    China has reported 28 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan
    9:45 AM, 27 May
    SSLC and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations are underway till May 30 in Kerala amid COVID-19 lockdown. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 964.
    9:37 AM, 27 May
    109 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan since yesterday.
    9:34 AM, 27 May
    The mortality rate of coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 1.92 per cent, the recovery rate has also gone up to 8 per cent.
    9:27 AM, 27 May
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with ministers and top bureaucrats over the coronavirus situation at 11 am.
    9:25 AM, 27 May
    There are now 83,004. Deaths at 4,337 while recoveries are at 64,425.
    9:23 AM, 27 May
    With 6,387 cases in 24 hours, India's total infections have risen to 1,51,767.
    9:11 AM, 27 May
    Thirty people have been tested positive for COVID-19, said Harish Thapliyal, Public Relation Officer, AIIMS, Rishikesh​. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Uttarakhand now stands at 431.
    9:03 AM, 27 May
    North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed inter district bus services from today for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid COVID-19 lockdown.
    8:57 AM, 27 May
    Total 3,274 Shramik special trains operationalised from various states across country till May 25. More than 44 lakh passengers reach their home states.
    8:43 AM, 27 May
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with Prof. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health and Prof. Johan Giesecke, member of Strategic & Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards of WHO at 10 am this morning. The interaction will be part of a series of conversations Rahul Gandhi has been doing with world experts on economy and health to reflect on the coronavirus crisis and ways to deal with it.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue