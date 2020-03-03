Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises over 1,45,380; Death toll at 4,167

  • search
    New Delhi, May 26: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India recorded 6,535 cases, taking the total tally to 1,45,380. Of which 80,722 are active cases, 60,490 cured and 4,167 succumbed to the infection.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    On Monday, domestic air travel had a bumpy take-off on its comeback after two months of being grounded, thanks to an already sanitised first-day schedule being almost halved at short notice to leave hundreds of stranded flyers marooned again in a mess of last-minute coordination between the civilian aviation ministry and states.

    11:40 AM, 26 May
    Mizoram government allows returnees clearing rapid antibody tests to be placed under home isolation due to inadequate number of quarantine centres.
    11:34 AM, 26 May
    Paytm sends 4,000 face masks for frontline COVID-19 workers in Madhya Pradesh
    11:24 AM, 26 May
    Sources from the Railway Ministry, as many as 145 trains being run from Maharashtra today.
    11:22 AM, 26 May
    Samples of 50 passengers who arrived in Goa by domestic flights have tested negative for coronavirus infection: State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
    11:21 AM, 26 May
    COVID-19 cases rise to 3,103 in Indore. Death toll reaches 117.
    11:11 AM, 26 May
    As the cases continue to rise, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised- dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Dahisar, Goregaon, Mulund, Racecourse, along with 2,475 beds in NSCI Worli, Mahalaxmi, Bandra, NESCO Goregaon.
    11:09 AM, 26 May
    48 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,719: State Health Department
    11:00 AM, 26 May
    In Madhya Pradesh, a myriad of people gathered at the wedding of Bilasa village accountant in Alirajpur amid COVID-19 lockdown yesterday.
    10:58 AM, 26 May
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 432 to 1,79,002, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
    10:49 AM, 26 May
    With 79 new cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in Odisha rises to 1,517
    10:43 AM, 26 May
    Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported from Barpeta, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 548: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:38 AM, 26 May
    Over 300 Indian nationals, who were stuck in the US due to the coronavirus-induced global travel restrictions, have flown home on board the fourth special flight from New York under the Vande Bharat Mission.
    10:27 AM, 26 May
    Thailand has reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,045 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities.
    10:05 AM, 26 May
    Passengers arrive at Vijayawada airport as domestic flight operations in Andhra Pradesh resume today.
    10:03 AM, 26 May
    US records a further 532 deaths, bringing its total to 98,218, with 1,662,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation: Johns Hopkins University
    10:02 AM, 26 May
    The total number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur is 406. Out of this, 313 patients have recovered.
    9:56 AM, 26 May
    Out of the 1,219 samples tested yesterday, results of 21 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow
    9:35 AM, 26 May
    76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376: Rajasthan Health Department
    9:30 AM, 26 May
    Mexican health officials reported 2,485 new cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, bringing the country’s totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively.
    9:22 AM, 26 May
    Spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380, including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged and 4,167 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
    8:59 AM, 26 May
    South Korea has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, most from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
    8:53 AM, 26 May
    AIIMS sanitation chief succumbs to COVID-19 in the national capital
    8:36 AM, 26 May
    Saudi Arabia will revise curfew times this week, and lift it entirely across the Kingdom with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting June 21
    8:33 AM, 26 May
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 432 to 179,002.
    8:31 AM, 26 May
    Police personnel check movement passes of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again to combat COVID-19
    8:25 AM, 26 May
    Peru had more than 123,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 deaths -- putting it second only to Brazil both in the number of cases and deaths in Latin America.
    8:18 AM, 26 May
    US records a further 532 deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 98,218, with 1662,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.
    8:10 AM, 26 May
    Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 269.
    8:05 AM, 26 May
    Over 800 Indian citizens stranded abroad were repatriated on four flights from Doha, San Francisco, Melbourne and Sydney on Monday under the Vande Bharat Mission
    8:01 AM, 26 May
    One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, state tally at 67. Presently, there are 48 active cases in the state while 19 have recovered.
