Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises over 1,45,380; Death toll at 4,167

New Delhi, May 26: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India recorded 6,535 cases, taking the total tally to 1,45,380. Of which 80,722 are active cases, 60,490 cured and 4,167 succumbed to the infection.

On Monday, domestic air travel had a bumpy take-off on its comeback after two months of being grounded, thanks to an already sanitised first-day schedule being almost halved at short notice to leave hundreds of stranded flyers marooned again in a mess of last-minute coordination between the civilian aviation ministry and states.

Mizoram government allows returnees clearing rapid antibody tests to be placed under home isolation due to inadequate number of quarantine centres. Paytm sends 4,000 face masks for frontline COVID-19 workers in Madhya Pradesh Sources from the Railway Ministry, as many as 145 trains being run from Maharashtra today. Samples of 50 passengers who arrived in Goa by domestic flights have tested negative for coronavirus infection: State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. COVID-19 cases rise to 3,103 in Indore. Death toll reaches 117. As the cases continue to rise, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised- dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Dahisar, Goregaon, Mulund, Racecourse, along with 2,475 beds in NSCI Worli, Mahalaxmi, Bandra, NESCO Goregaon. 48 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,719: State Health Department Madhya Pradesh: Myriad of people gathered at the wedding of Bilasa village accountant in Alirajpur amid #COVID19 lockdown yesterday. Dheeraj Babbar, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Alirajpur says, "The village people have violated lockdown norms. FIR has been registered". pic.twitter.com/lHuO2uK8CP — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020 In Madhya Pradesh, a myriad of people gathered at the wedding of Bilasa village accountant in Alirajpur amid COVID-19 lockdown yesterday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 432 to 1,79,002, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. With 79 new cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in Odisha rises to 1,517 Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported from Barpeta, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 548: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 300 Indian nationals, who were stuck in the US due to the coronavirus-induced global travel restrictions, have flown home on board the fourth special flight from New York under the Vande Bharat Mission. Thailand has reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,045 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities. Passengers arrive at Vijayawada airport as domestic flight operations in Andhra Pradesh resume today. pic.twitter.com/N3qphxitgS — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020 Passengers arrive at Vijayawada airport as domestic flight operations in Andhra Pradesh resume today. US records a further 532 deaths, bringing its total to 98,218, with 1,662,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation: Johns Hopkins University The total number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur is 406. Out of this, 313 patients have recovered. Out of the 1,219 samples tested yesterday, results of 21 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow 76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376: Rajasthan Health Department Mexican health officials reported 2,485 new cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, bringing the country’s totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively. Spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380, including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged and 4,167 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. South Korea has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, most from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues. AIIMS sanitation chief succumbs to COVID-19 in the national capital Saudi Arabia will revise curfew times this week, and lift it entirely across the Kingdom with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting June 21 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 432 to 179,002. Police personnel check movement passes of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again to combat COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ar62ndAktQ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020 Police personnel check movement passes of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again to combat COVID-19 Peru had more than 123,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 deaths -- putting it second only to Brazil both in the number of cases and deaths in Latin America. US records a further 532 deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 98,218, with 1662,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University. Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 269. Over 800 Indian citizens stranded abroad were repatriated on four flights from Doha, San Francisco, Melbourne and Sydney on Monday under the Vande Bharat Mission One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, state tally at 67. Presently, there are 48 active cases in the state while 19 have recovered.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.