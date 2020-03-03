Coronavirus LIVE: India records 9,983 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 08: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new coronavirus cases with 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE: