    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 9,983 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new coronavirus cases with 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:49 AM, 8 Jun
    Seeking to facilitate availability of experimental drugs for severely-ill Covid-19 patients, the Union Health Ministry has issued a draft notification for "compassionate use" of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial globally
    11:38 AM, 8 Jun
    155 more cases in Assam taking total to 2,681. Of these, people undergoing treatment are 2,038. Eight news cases, all returnees from Delhi, in Mizoram.
    11:29 AM, 8 Jun
    Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday.
    11:20 AM, 8 Jun
    No new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours, one death reported: Maharashtra Police
    11:11 AM, 8 Jun
    Total 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged, according to Puducherry government.
    11:09 AM, 8 Jun
    Indian Navy has begun evacuation of citizens from Iran; Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul has entered the Port of Bandar Abbas, Iran today morning to bring back Indian citizens: Indian Navy
    11:03 AM, 8 Jun
    The highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 85,975 followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 20,070, Rajasthan at 10,599, Uttar Pradesh at 10,536 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,401, according to the Health Ministry's data updated in the morning.
    10:56 AM, 8 Jun
    Five Indian pharma companies have applied to the DCGI seeking permission to manufacture and sell Remdesivir — an experimental drug that has shown promise in speeding up the recovery of COVID-19 patients.
    10:52 AM, 8 Jun
    With new 138 coronavirus cases reported in Odisha today, the total tally has reached 2,994 in the state.
    10:45 AM, 8 Jun
    As on June 8 at 9am, 1,08,048 samples have been tested (Molecular-based) in last 24 hours for coronavirus. So far, a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    10:35 AM, 8 Jun
    A Constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5 passed away last night. He was posted in Srinagar: CRPF
    10:26 AM, 8 Jun
    Hoteliers and hotel associations said they are baffled with the Delhi government’s announcement to keep hotels shut.
    10:20 AM, 8 Jun
    BEST operated 1,778 buses in Mumbai Metropolitan region till 9.30 am with 3,500 staffers including drivers, conductors and bus/ticket inspectors.
    10:09 AM, 8 Jun
    Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas' first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
    9:53 AM, 8 Jun
    India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases; 206 deaths in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:46 AM, 8 Jun
    Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has yet not submitted COVID test report issued by a govt approved lab
    9:37 AM, 8 Jun
    As 10 per cent office goers, shop owners, workers and self employed persons began their journey to workplace this morning, the BEST and MSRTC provided buses to ferry them from as far as Panvel, Virar and Badlapur to Mumbai.
    9:27 AM, 8 Jun
    Total 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged: Government of Puducherry
    9:24 AM, 8 Jun
    Devotees visit Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers as government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.
    9:19 AM, 8 Jun
    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.
    9:16 AM, 8 Jun
    Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city-state Singapore is accelerating its plan to increase its farming capacity and capability to enhance its food security.
    9:10 AM, 8 Jun
    9:06 AM, 8 Jun
    To combat the spread of coronavirus, Vijayawada division has taken up intensive and innovative measures for the safety of passengers arriving at the railway station.
    9:05 AM, 8 Jun
    Watch: Prayers being offered at Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana, as government has allowed reopening of places of worship from today.
    8:58 AM, 8 Jun
    Germany reports 184,193 confirmed coronavirus cases, 8,674 deaths
    8:49 AM, 8 Jun
    Shrine of Velankanni in Khan Market reopens for devotees from today. Marks have been made on the floor to maintain social distancing in the church.
    8:45 AM, 8 Jun
    Devotees offer prayers at Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
    8:38 AM, 8 Jun
    Technology and consulting services companies such as Wipro and Deloitte have delayed induction of new employees due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:30 AM, 8 Jun
    The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has set new records on the number of person-days of work generated and households benefited under it in May, a month that saw largescale reverse migration from cities.
    8:26 AM, 8 Jun
    France sees 13 new deaths from COVID-19, lowest since March 10
    coronavirus india

