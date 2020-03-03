Coronavirus LIVE: India records 9,983 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, June 08: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new coronavirus cases with 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths.
Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:
Newest FirstOldest First
11:49 AM, 8 Jun
Seeking to facilitate availability of experimental drugs for severely-ill Covid-19 patients, the Union Health Ministry has issued a draft notification for "compassionate use" of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial globally
11:38 AM, 8 Jun
155 more cases in Assam taking total to 2,681. Of these, people undergoing treatment are 2,038. Eight news cases, all returnees from Delhi, in Mizoram.
11:29 AM, 8 Jun
Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday.
11:20 AM, 8 Jun
No new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours, one death reported: Maharashtra Police
11:11 AM, 8 Jun
Total 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged, according to Puducherry government.
11:09 AM, 8 Jun
Indian Navy has begun evacuation of citizens from Iran; Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul has entered the Port of Bandar Abbas, Iran today morning to bring back Indian citizens: Indian Navy
11:03 AM, 8 Jun
The highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 85,975 followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 20,070, Rajasthan at 10,599, Uttar Pradesh at 10,536 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,401, according to the Health Ministry's data updated in the morning.
10:56 AM, 8 Jun
Five Indian pharma companies have applied to the DCGI seeking permission to manufacture and sell Remdesivir — an experimental drug that has shown promise in speeding up the recovery of COVID-19 patients.
10:52 AM, 8 Jun
With new 138 coronavirus cases reported in Odisha today, the total tally has reached 2,994 in the state.
10:45 AM, 8 Jun
As on June 8 at 9am, 1,08,048 samples have been tested (Molecular-based) in last 24 hours for coronavirus. So far, a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
10:35 AM, 8 Jun
A Constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5 passed away last night. He was posted in Srinagar: CRPF
10:26 AM, 8 Jun
Hoteliers and hotel associations said they are baffled with the Delhi government’s announcement to keep hotels shut.
10:20 AM, 8 Jun
BEST operated 1,778 buses in Mumbai Metropolitan region till 9.30 am with 3,500 staffers including drivers, conductors and bus/ticket inspectors.
10:09 AM, 8 Jun
Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas' first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
9:53 AM, 8 Jun
India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases; 206 deaths in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
9:46 AM, 8 Jun
Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has yet not submitted COVID test report issued by a govt approved lab
9:37 AM, 8 Jun
As 10 per cent office goers, shop owners, workers and self employed persons began their journey to workplace this morning, the BEST and MSRTC provided buses to ferry them from as far as Panvel, Virar and Badlapur to Mumbai.
9:27 AM, 8 Jun
Total 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged: Government of Puducherry
9:24 AM, 8 Jun
Karnataka: Devotees visit Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers.
Devotees visit Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers as government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.
9:19 AM, 8 Jun
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.
9:16 AM, 8 Jun
Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city-state Singapore is accelerating its plan to increase its farming capacity and capability to enhance its food security.
9:10 AM, 8 Jun
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.
9:06 AM, 8 Jun
To combat the spread of coronavirus, Vijayawada division has taken up intensive and innovative measures for the safety of passengers arriving at the railway station.
9:05 AM, 8 Jun
#WATCH Punjab: Prayers being offered at Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana, as government has allowed reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/BkH5JOwECT
Shrine of Velankanni in Khan Market reopens for devotees from today. Marks have been made on the floor to maintain social distancing in the church.
8:45 AM, 8 Jun
Bengaluru: Devotees queue outside Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple at Basavanagudi to offer prayers; all religious places to reopen today as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/b4ale6rKva
Devotees offer prayers at Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
8:38 AM, 8 Jun
Technology and consulting services companies such as Wipro and Deloitte have delayed induction of new employees due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
8:30 AM, 8 Jun
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has set new records on the number of person-days of work generated and households benefited under it in May, a month that saw largescale reverse migration from cities.
8:26 AM, 8 Jun
France sees 13 new deaths from COVID-19, lowest since March 10
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more