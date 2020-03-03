  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, 294 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that India reported 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,36,657, including 1,15,942 active cases, 1,14,073 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,642 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:46 PM, 6 Jun
    Delhi is conducting the most number of tests in the world but our capacity is limited: Delhi CM
    12:44 PM, 6 Jun
    Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    12:41 PM, 6 Jun
    We thought of making information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was an uproar over it as if we committed a crime: Arvind Kejriwal
    12:38 PM, 6 Jun
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said - "We are constantly working to increase the bed counts as we are registering double the cases every 2 weeks."
    12:21 PM, 6 Jun
    Pakistan registers record 97 COVID-19 deaths in one day, as total number of infections in the country approaches 94,000.
    12:16 PM, 6 Jun
    Jharkhand reports 95 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State stands at 938 including 521 active cases, 410 recovered and 7 deaths: State Health Department
    12:01 PM, 6 Jun
    Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0: Rahul Gandhi
    11:52 AM, 6 Jun
    Tamil Nadu government has capped the cost of coronavirus treatment in private hospitals in the state.
    11:46 AM, 6 Jun
    Cleaning activities were carried out at Shivamogga's Marikamba Temple ahead of its reopening on June 8.
    11:42 AM, 6 Jun
    Two persons, who had recently returned from New Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24.
    11:36 AM, 6 Jun
    Former footballer who represented India and Maharashtra in the Santhosh Trophy, Hamza Koya succumbed in a Mallapuram hospital on Saturday to COVID-19, according to authorities.
    11:26 AM, 6 Jun
    Air India sells over 22,000 tickets for west-bound Vande Bharat fights in 15 hours amid massive rush.
    11:18 AM, 6 Jun
    Dehradun in Uttarakhand remains shut as the state government has decided to keep the city closed except for essential goods and services for 2 days in a week- Saturday and Sunday.
    11:11 AM, 6 Jun
    Total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus is at 2,561; death toll stands at 33: Maharashtra Police
    11:05 AM, 6 Jun
    173 more COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,781: State Health Department
    11:02 AM, 6 Jun
    Rajasthan becomes fifth state to cross 10K COVID cases. The state has become fifth in the country to cross the figure of 10,000 after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.
    10:52 AM, 6 Jun
    The COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented challenges for several nations, could be an opportunity for India to speed up the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, especially with a focus on primary healthcare, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
    10:37 AM, 6 Jun
    A total of 173 new positive Covid-19 cases have been detected in Odisha. Total tally in the state has gone up to 2,781 in the state.
    10:20 AM, 6 Jun
    Total COVID-19 samples tested crosses 45 lakh mark at 45,24,317. Number of of samples tested in 24 hours is at 1,37,938: ICMR.
    10:04 AM, 6 Jun
    Five COVID-19 positive cases found in the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, Delhi. The building was sanitized yesterday; it has been sealed till tomorrow.
    10:02 AM, 6 Jun
    The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar rose to 29 on Friday after the sample of another deceased patient tested positive for the dreaded virus even as the number of cases soared to 4,598 with 146 fresh infections, officials said here.
    9:57 AM, 6 Jun
    We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well: US President Donald Trump
    9:50 AM, 6 Jun
    Coronavirus pandemic has killed 922 people in the US in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,09,042 according to Johns Hopkins University.
    9:50 AM, 6 Jun
    This is the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases (9,887) and deaths (294) in India.
    9:41 AM, 6 Jun
    The Enforcement Directorate office has been shut for two days after many employees were found to be infected with coronavirus. The officials who have tested positive - Special Director (HIU); Staff in Legal Section and Intelligence section; IO handling Aviation Scam.
    9:39 AM, 6 Jun
    CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced the constitution of an SIT to thoroughly probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor during the lockdown period: Punjab CM's Office
    9:35 AM, 6 Jun
    The total cases of COVID-19 have risen to 2,36,657. Active cases are now at 1,15,942 while 1,14,072 people have recovered. A total of 6,642 people have died due to the disease. A spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths has been recorded seen since 24 hours.
    9:18 AM, 6 Jun
    China on Friday advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
    9:06 AM, 6 Jun
    The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar rose to 29 on Friday after the sample of another deceased patient tested positive for the dreaded virus even as the number of cases soared to 4,598 with 146 fresh infections
    8:57 AM, 6 Jun
    Preparations underway at a mall in Moradabad ahead of its reopening on June 8. Shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh that are outside containment/buffer zones have been allowed to open from 9 am to 9 pm, by the state government.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue