  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 9,851 new COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India reported 9,851 new COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770, including 1,10,960 active cases, 1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,348 deaths.

    coronavirus

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the month of June is very crucial for the state in view of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and also asked people to practice self-restraint by following the guidelines.

    "Relaxation in lockdown does not mean that there is no threat of coronavirus; don't make this mistake, as I had said earlier that this month of June is very crucial for all of us," the Chief Minister said while addressing the state through video conference.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:18 AM, 5 Jun
    Odisha: A woman gave birth to baby boy on board 'Shramik Special'
    11:07 AM, 5 Jun
    One more COVID-19 death has occurred in Odisha. The total casualty toll in the state is now 8.
    11:00 AM, 5 Jun
    Singapore retail sales post record 40.5 per cent fall in April during COVID-19 lockdown
    10:54 AM, 5 Jun
    COVID-19 cases surge in Agra amid Unlock 1.0. Agra reported 13 new cases and two deaths.
    10:39 AM, 5 Jun
    Delhi's Sai temple at Lodhi Road set to open from June 8, after MHA allows opening of places of worship.
    10:33 AM, 5 Jun
    Total number of positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843, including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and six deaths.
    10:27 AM, 5 Jun
    Fourteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total number of positive cases to 94, said S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland.
    10:14 AM, 5 Jun
    Tamil Nadu: Vaikasi Visakam festival was celebrated at Pazhamudircholai Murugan temple in Madurai yesterday; no devotees were allowed at the temple to avoid the spread of COVID-19
    10:08 AM, 5 Jun
    Taqwiyat ul Iman Masjid authorities in Lucknow are taking all precautionary steps as religious places are set to open on June 8.
    10:00 AM, 5 Jun
    The Pune police are planning to launch a "virtual appointment system" which will allow citizens to speak to officers online from their homes and get their complaints and grievances addressed.
    9:52 AM, 5 Jun
    In light of the pandemic, the Delhi University administration has decided that they will not be conducting exams for three lakh undergraduates and over 10,000 postgraduate students.
    9:42 AM, 5 Jun
    There has been a 30-50 per cent increase in cases in villages since the influx of migrants began; while COVID-19 was rampant in cities, initially, it has now succeeded in spreading to the grassroots ever since travel became a possibility.
    9:34 AM, 5 Jun
    Total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR
    9:30 AM, 5 Jun
    The total COVID-19 cases in India has reached 2,26,770. Active cases are at 1,10,960. A total of 1,09,461 people have been cured while 6,348 people have died. A total of 9851 cases have emerged in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in 24 hours.
    9:21 AM, 5 Jun
    Maharashtra's Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif has said that the elections to 12,668 Gram Panchayats in the state have been postponed in view of the pandemic
    9:13 AM, 5 Jun
    In the cafeteria, canteen, dining hall adequate crowd and queue management has to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms, the new rules said.
    9:05 AM, 5 Jun
    Pakistan recorded 4,688 new cases. The cases rose to 85,264, and the death toll has increased by 82 to 1,770.
    9:00 AM, 5 Jun
    Punjab: Sanitisation being done at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar as temples are set to open on June 8.
    8:55 AM, 5 Jun
    Telangana government has issued orders that Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls (except cinema halls/ gaming centres) will open from June 8.
    8:49 AM, 5 Jun
    Brazil has reported 1,473 deaths in 24 hours. It has also reported more than 34,000 deaths from the virus so far, meaning it surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the UK and the US.
    8:46 AM, 5 Jun
    Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border as people commute through the route.
    8:45 AM, 5 Jun
    The additional figures released Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country's total to 11,668 cases, with 273 deaths.
    8:40 AM, 5 Jun
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said several days and nights of demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, and urged protesters to get tested.
    8:33 AM, 5 Jun
    Kalka Ji Temple authorities in Delhi are preparing with precautionary measures as religious places are set to open on June 8. Priest of the temple says,"we will follow all guidelines, we are installing sanitising tunnels at the entry points.
    8:28 AM, 5 Jun
    Germany's confirmed cases rise to 183,271
    8:21 AM, 5 Jun
    With infections rising steadily, India reported the world’s third highest number of new cases in a single day on Wednesday, when the country’s count of 8,723 cases was higher than Russia’s (8,536).
    8:16 AM, 5 Jun
    The Home Ministry has blacklisted around 2,300 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members and barred their re-entry into India for 10 years in view of their participation in the outfit’s religious activities across several states in violation of their “tourist” visa conditions, and leading to sprouting of COVID-19 hotspots.
    8:12 AM, 5 Jun
    Ten railway coaches converted into isolation ward for Covid-19 patients, at Shakur Basti railway station
    8:05 AM, 5 Jun
    The state government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. It means people will be at their homes for full 8 days in the month of June: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
    12:46 AM, 5 Jun
    Government of Delhi has issued Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by all COVID hospitals to contain the spread of COVID19.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue