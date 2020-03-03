Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 9,851 new COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, June 05: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India reported 9,851 new COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770, including 1,10,960 active cases, 1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,348 deaths.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the month of June is very crucial for the state in view of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and also asked people to practice self-restraint by following the guidelines.

"Relaxation in lockdown does not mean that there is no threat of coronavirus; don't make this mistake, as I had said earlier that this month of June is very crucial for all of us," the Chief Minister said while addressing the state through video conference.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE: