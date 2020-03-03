Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 9,851 new COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 05: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India reported 9,851 new COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770, including 1,10,960 active cases, 1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,348 deaths.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the month of June is very crucial for the state in view of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and also asked people to practice self-restraint by following the guidelines.
"Relaxation in lockdown does not mean that there is no threat of coronavirus; don't make this mistake, as I had said earlier that this month of June is very crucial for all of us," the Chief Minister said while addressing the state through video conference.
11:18 AM, 5 Jun
Odisha: A woman gave birth to baby boy on board 'Shramik Special' from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha, today. The mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh; both are doing well. pic.twitter.com/PsXQpkpMYw
11:07 AM, 5 Jun
One more COVID-19 death has occurred in Odisha. The total casualty toll in the state is now 8.
11:00 AM, 5 Jun
Singapore retail sales post record 40.5 per cent fall in April during COVID-19 lockdown
10:54 AM, 5 Jun
COVID-19 cases surge in Agra amid Unlock 1.0. Agra reported 13 new cases and two deaths.
10:39 AM, 5 Jun
Delhi's Sai temple at Lodhi Road set to open from June 8, after MHA allows opening of places of worship.
10:33 AM, 5 Jun
Total number of positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843, including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and six deaths.
10:27 AM, 5 Jun
Fourteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total number of positive cases to 94, said S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland.
10:14 AM, 5 Jun
Tamil Nadu: Vaikasi Visakam festival was celebrated at Pazhamudircholai Murugan temple in Madurai yesterday; no devotees were allowed at the temple to avoid the spread of #COVID19pic.twitter.com/l6ZUxEPVMJ
10:08 AM, 5 Jun
Taqwiyat ul Iman Masjid authorities in Lucknow are taking all precautionary steps as religious places are set to open on June 8.
10:00 AM, 5 Jun
The Pune police are planning to launch a "virtual appointment system" which will allow citizens to speak to officers online from their homes and get their complaints and grievances addressed.
9:52 AM, 5 Jun
In light of the pandemic, the Delhi University administration has decided that they will not be conducting exams for three lakh undergraduates and over 10,000 postgraduate students.
9:42 AM, 5 Jun
There has been a 30-50 per cent increase in cases in villages since the influx of migrants began; while COVID-19 was rampant in cities, initially, it has now succeeded in spreading to the grassroots ever since travel became a possibility.
9:34 AM, 5 Jun
Total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR
9:30 AM, 5 Jun
The total COVID-19 cases in India has reached 2,26,770. Active cases are at 1,10,960. A total of 1,09,461 people have been cured while 6,348 people have died. A total of 9851 cases have emerged in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in 24 hours.
9:21 AM, 5 Jun
Maharashtra's Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif has said that the elections to 12,668 Gram Panchayats in the state have been postponed in view of the pandemic
9:13 AM, 5 Jun
In the cafeteria, canteen, dining hall adequate crowd and queue management has to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms, the new rules said.
9:05 AM, 5 Jun
Pakistan recorded 4,688 new cases. The cases rose to 85,264, and the death toll has increased by 82 to 1,770.
9:00 AM, 5 Jun
Punjab: Sanitisation being done at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar as temples are set to open on June 8.
As per Ministry of Health&Family Welfare guidelines touching of idols/holy books, choir or singing groups & physical offerings like prasad, distribution of holy water not allowed pic.twitter.com/0wgdk0TVnC
Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border as people commute through the route.
8:45 AM, 5 Jun
The additional figures released Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country's total to 11,668 cases, with 273 deaths.
8:40 AM, 5 Jun
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said several days and nights of demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, and urged protesters to get tested.
8:33 AM, 5 Jun
Kalka Ji Temple authorities in Delhi are preparing with precautionary measures as religious places are set to open on June 8. Priest of the temple says,"we will follow all guidelines, we are installing sanitising tunnels at the entry points.
8:28 AM, 5 Jun
Germany's confirmed cases rise to 183,271
8:21 AM, 5 Jun
With infections rising steadily, India reported the world’s third highest number of new cases in a single day on Wednesday, when the country’s count of 8,723 cases was higher than Russia’s (8,536).
8:16 AM, 5 Jun
The Home Ministry has blacklisted around 2,300 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members and barred their re-entry into India for 10 years in view of their participation in the outfit’s religious activities across several states in violation of their “tourist” visa conditions, and leading to sprouting of COVID-19 hotspots.
8:12 AM, 5 Jun
Ten railway coaches converted into isolation ward for Covid-19 patients, at Shakur Basti railway station
8:05 AM, 5 Jun
The state government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. It means people will be at their homes for full 8 days in the month of June: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
12:46 AM, 5 Jun
Government of Delhi has issued Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by all COVID hospitals to contain the spread of COVID19.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
