    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India surges 2,00,000-mark; Death toll over 6,000

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,16,919, including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Earlier, Health Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for safe ENT practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines are aimed at minimising the spread of the novel coronavirus infection among ENT doctors, nursing staff, support staff, patients and their attendants.

    According to the guidelines, all patients entering the ENT OPD shall be thermally screened. COVID-19 positive patients are to be operated only for emergency indications in designated operation theatres. Patients having symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 pertaining to both ENT symptoms or respiratory symptoms, should be seen in a separate COVID-19 screening clinic and not in the ENT OPD, it said.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    11:13 AM, 4 Jun
    On behalf of the whole of India, I express my condolences to the Covid-19 affected people in Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit'
    10:53 AM, 4 Jun
    Nagaland COVID-19 total rises to 80 with 22 new cases
    10:44 AM, 4 Jun
    The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic globally has now passed 3,85,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.
    10:35 AM, 4 Jun
    It is a bitter sweet experience. Some of us who can afford it are not too unhappy to be home. But when you see what is happening around you with both businesses and with the masses, it is certainly more bitter than sweet. So every day brings a new learning on how to cope with it, whether in terms of business, in terms of one’s own emotions, in medical terms: Rajiv Bajaj
    10:31 AM, 4 Jun
    Thailand reported 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths. This takes the total number of infections to 3,101, of which 58 were fatalities.
    10:24 AM, 4 Jun
    Living with the coronavirus is the new narrative of the government, but people will take a lot of time for people to accept it. We We looked at this (coronavirus) the way we did because this affected the rich and powerful: Rajiv Bajaj
    10:22 AM, 4 Jun
    Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, in conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, called India's lockdowns 'draconians', saying that he had not seen such a lockdown being implemented anywhere else.
    10:19 AM, 4 Jun
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is interacting with Rajiv Bajaj, MD Bajaj Auto, about the impact of lockdown and what it means for the Indian economy.
    10:15 AM, 4 Jun
    Chinese aviation authority has said that the nation will allow limited US flights. Earlier, US had banned airlines from four Chinese carriers.
    10:05 AM, 4 Jun
    Even as new cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing rapidly, on the brighter side, the number of recovered people crossed the one lakh-mark on Wednesday to touch 1,00,303 or 48.31 per cent of those infected by COVID-19.
    9:59 AM, 4 Jun
    The IIT-Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct end semester examinations for outgoing students in the online mode to facilitate their timely graduation, a statement issued by the institute said.
    9:50 AM, 4 Jun
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft for bringing necessary equipment from other states to Uttar Pradesh amid pandemic.
    9:50 AM, 4 Jun
    9:47 AM, 4 Jun
    The 14-day mandatory home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers arriving in Delhi was reduced to seven days by the state government. The order was issued according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
    9:33 AM, 4 Jun
    While the first confirmed COVID-19 case in India was registered on January 30 in Kerala, the most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of Indian strains with roots in China was in circulation as early as November 2019.
    9:26 AM, 4 Jun
    As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,429,453, while the death toll increased to 385,873.
    9:19 AM, 4 Jun
    India reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:10 AM, 4 Jun
    Till date,17 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, including one discharged/cured and 16 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
    9:07 AM, 4 Jun
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 394 to 182,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The death toll rose by 30 to 8,581, the tally showed.
    8:54 AM, 4 Jun
    Brazil reports it recorded 1,349 deaths
    8:51 AM, 4 Jun
    Mexico reports new one-day high of 1,092 deaths. The number of new confirmed cases rose by 3,912, pushing Mexico's total for the pandemic into six figures, at 1,01,238.
    8:45 AM, 4 Jun
    As of June 3, Punjab has a total of 300 active cases out of 2,376 patients that have tested positive so far: CM Captain Amarinder Singh
    8:37 AM, 4 Jun
    Britain's Indian-origin Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has been tested for the novel coronavirus after feeling unwell at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Sharma, 52, was seen feeling uneasy and sweating during a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in Parliament.
    8:31 AM, 4 Jun
    The World Health Organization has received reports of 100,000 new cases of coronavirus every day for the past five days, as the outbreak gathers pace in various regions around the world.
    8:20 AM, 4 Jun
    A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said.
    8:07 AM, 4 Jun
    With a single-day record of 269 cases, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,800-mark: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    8:05 AM, 4 Jun
    A senior Ministry of Defence official has tested positive for COVID-19
    8:04 AM, 4 Jun
    PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today
    7:52 AM, 4 Jun
    As on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had tested 41.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, while 1.37 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
    9:51 PM, 3 Jun
    WHO says hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume, reports AFP news agency.
