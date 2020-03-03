Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India surges 2,00,000-mark; Death toll over 6,000

India

New Delhi, June 04: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,16,919, including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths.

Earlier, Health Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for safe ENT practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines are aimed at minimising the spread of the novel coronavirus infection among ENT doctors, nursing staff, support staff, patients and their attendants.

According to the guidelines, all patients entering the ENT OPD shall be thermally screened. COVID-19 positive patients are to be operated only for emergency indications in designated operation theatres. Patients having symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 pertaining to both ENT symptoms or respiratory symptoms, should be seen in a separate COVID-19 screening clinic and not in the ENT OPD, it said.

Newest First Oldest First On behalf of the whole of India, I express my condolences to the Covid-19 affected people in Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' Nagaland COVID-19 total rises to 80 with 22 new cases The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic globally has now passed 3,85,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard. It is a bitter sweet experience. Some of us who can afford it are not too unhappy to be home. But when you see what is happening around you with both businesses and with the masses, it is certainly more bitter than sweet. So every day brings a new learning on how to cope with it, whether in terms of business, in terms of one’s own emotions, in medical terms: Rajiv Bajaj Thailand reported 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths. This takes the total number of infections to 3,101, of which 58 were fatalities. Living with the coronavirus is the new narrative of the government, but people will take a lot of time for people to accept it. We We looked at this (coronavirus) the way we did because this affected the rich and powerful: Rajiv Bajaj Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, in conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, called India's lockdowns 'draconians', saying that he had not seen such a lockdown being implemented anywhere else. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is interacting with Rajiv Bajaj, MD Bajaj Auto, about the impact of lockdown and what it means for the Indian economy. Chinese aviation authority has said that the nation will allow limited US flights. Earlier, US had banned airlines from four Chinese carriers. Even as new cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing rapidly, on the brighter side, the number of recovered people crossed the one lakh-mark on Wednesday to touch 1,00,303 or 48.31 per cent of those infected by COVID-19. The IIT-Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct end semester examinations for outgoing students in the online mode to facilitate their timely graduation, a statement issued by the institute said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft for bringing necessary equipment from other states to Uttar Pradesh amid pandemic. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft for bringing necessary equipment from other states to Uttar Pradesh amid pandemic. The 14-day mandatory home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers arriving in Delhi was reduced to seven days by the state government. The order was issued according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the first confirmed COVID-19 case in India was registered on January 30 in Kerala, the most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of Indian strains with roots in China was in circulation as early as November 2019. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,429,453, while the death toll increased to 385,873. India reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Till date,17 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, including one discharged/cured and 16 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 394 to 182,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The death toll rose by 30 to 8,581, the tally showed. Brazil reports it recorded 1,349 deaths Mexico reports new one-day high of 1,092 deaths. The number of new confirmed cases rose by 3,912, pushing Mexico's total for the pandemic into six figures, at 1,01,238. As of June 3, Punjab has a total of 300 active cases out of 2,376 patients that have tested positive so far: CM Captain Amarinder Singh Britain's Indian-origin Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has been tested for the novel coronavirus after feeling unwell at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Sharma, 52, was seen feeling uneasy and sweating during a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in Parliament. The World Health Organization has received reports of 100,000 new cases of coronavirus every day for the past five days, as the outbreak gathers pace in various regions around the world. A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. With a single-day record of 269 cases, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,800-mark: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A senior Ministry of Defence official has tested positive for COVID-19 PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today As on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had tested 41.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, while 1.37 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours. WHO says hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume, reports AFP news agency. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.