Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 8,909 new COVID-19 cases, 217 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, June 03: Total number of cases in the country now at 207,615, including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.
On Tuesday, the Gujarat government has made hospitalisation mandatory for coronavirus testing, a move that drew strong opposition from the medical fraternity.
The notification came following the Gujarat High Court order, directing the government to allow testing of pre-operative patients and give approval to private laboratories for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people.
Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:
10:49 AM, 3 Jun
102 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan bringing tally to 9,475. No death has been reported. The toll stands at 203.
10:40 AM, 3 Jun
Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.
10:37 AM, 3 Jun
Kolkata Police trying to enforce mandatory use of mask after chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha raises alarm over violation of order on masks.
10:30 AM, 3 Jun
A nation-wide survey in the United States has revealed that a more Democrats than Republicans would prefer to get themselves vaccinated to protect against the novel coronavirus if immunizations were free and available to everyone.
10:21 AM, 3 Jun
UN urges help for countries near `debt distress' from virus
10:14 AM, 3 Jun
Record single-day spike of 8,909 COVID-19 cases in India, tally rises to 2,07,615; death toll 5,815 with 217 more fatalities: Health Ministry
10:10 AM, 3 Jun
Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, no new deaths
10:05 AM, 3 Jun
Total 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR
9:52 AM, 3 Jun
India has now seen the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 8,909 infections in 24 hours. Total cases are now at 2,07,615 with 1,01,497 active cases. Recoveries are at 1,00,302 and death toll is at 5,815.
9:38 AM, 3 Jun
Vasantrao Naik Government Medical Hospital, Yavatmal has been approved to conduct testing using Real-Time PCR: Medical education and drugs dept, Maharashtra
9:32 AM, 3 Jun
A total 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases in the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
9:30 AM, 3 Jun
As per IMD, there's possibility of 'nature' cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
9:28 AM, 3 Jun
Coronavirus infections rise to 182,370 in Germany
9:23 AM, 3 Jun
Punjab and Haryana High Court imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage
9:13 AM, 3 Jun
Brazil has recorded more than 28,936 cases and 1,262 deaths in the past 24-hours
9:09 AM, 3 Jun
Iraq reported 519 cases of COVID-19. The Middle Eastern nation recorded 7,387 cases.
9:19 PM, 2 Jun
396 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 6168 and death toll is at 263: Department of Health, West Bengal Govt
9:19 PM, 2 Jun
117 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu amd Kashmir - 77 from Kashmir division and 40 from Jammu division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 2,718 including 1,732 active cases, says Govt of Jammu and Kashmir.
9:19 PM, 2 Jun
273 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,373: Rajasthan Health Department.
9:19 PM, 2 Jun
In last 24 hours, 29 deaths and 415 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gujarat; the total number of cases rises to 17,632 including 11,894 cured/discharged and 1,092 deaths: State Health Department.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
