    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 8,909 new COVID-19 cases, 217 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Total number of cases in the country now at 207,615, including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.

    coronavirus

    On Tuesday, the Gujarat government has made hospitalisation mandatory for coronavirus testing, a move that drew strong opposition from the medical fraternity.

    The notification came following the Gujarat High Court order, directing the government to allow testing of pre-operative patients and give approval to private laboratories for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    10:49 AM, 3 Jun
    102 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan bringing tally to 9,475. No death has been reported. The toll stands at 203.
    10:40 AM, 3 Jun
    Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.
    10:37 AM, 3 Jun
    Kolkata Police trying to enforce mandatory use of mask after chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha raises alarm over violation of order on masks.
    10:30 AM, 3 Jun
    A nation-wide survey in the United States has revealed that a more Democrats than Republicans would prefer to get themselves vaccinated to protect against the novel coronavirus if immunizations were free and available to everyone.
    10:21 AM, 3 Jun
    UN urges help for countries near `debt distress' from virus
    10:14 AM, 3 Jun
    Record single-day spike of 8,909 COVID-19 cases in India, tally rises to 2,07,615; death toll 5,815 with 217 more fatalities: Health Ministry
    10:10 AM, 3 Jun
    Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, no new deaths
    10:05 AM, 3 Jun
    Total 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR
    9:52 AM, 3 Jun
    India has now seen the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 8,909 infections in 24 hours. Total cases are now at 2,07,615 with 1,01,497 active cases. Recoveries are at 1,00,302 and death toll is at 5,815.
    9:38 AM, 3 Jun
    Vasantrao Naik Government Medical Hospital, Yavatmal has been approved to conduct testing using Real-Time PCR: Medical education and drugs dept, Maharashtra
    9:32 AM, 3 Jun
    A total 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases in the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
    9:30 AM, 3 Jun
    As per IMD, there's possibility of 'nature' cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
    9:28 AM, 3 Jun
    Coronavirus infections rise to 182,370 in Germany
    9:23 AM, 3 Jun
    Punjab and Haryana High Court imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage
    9:13 AM, 3 Jun
    Brazil has recorded more than 28,936 cases and 1,262 deaths in the past 24-hours
    9:09 AM, 3 Jun
    Iraq reported 519 cases of COVID-19. The Middle Eastern nation recorded 7,387 cases.
    9:00 AM, 3 Jun
    Moscow-Gaya (Bihar) flight with 143 passengers took off at 0312 hours today.
    8:52 AM, 3 Jun
    India has been very good at reducing mortality: ICMR
    8:46 AM, 3 Jun
    A judge of Rohini Court, Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself. Earlier his wife was infected with the disease and now both of them have quarantined themselves.
    8:39 AM, 3 Jun
    The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.
    8:35 AM, 3 Jun
    73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths are among those with co-morbidities: Health Ministry
    8:26 AM, 3 Jun
    Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kinnaur district. The total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 247, of which 202 are active cases.
    8:20 AM, 3 Jun
    Out of 115 samples tested, nine more returnees from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive. Total number of positive cases stands at 58: S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister
    8:10 AM, 3 Jun
    South Korea has reported 49 new cases of Covid-19, continuing a week long resurgence that has alarmed a nation where millions of children have begun returning to school.
    8:05 AM, 3 Jun
    There are at least 1,827,206 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 106,028 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
    8:03 AM, 3 Jun
    Security personnel check identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.
    9:19 PM, 2 Jun
    396 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 6168 and death toll is at 263: Department of Health, West Bengal Govt
    9:19 PM, 2 Jun
    117 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu amd Kashmir - 77 from Kashmir division and 40 from Jammu division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 2,718 including 1,732 active cases, says Govt of Jammu and Kashmir.
    9:19 PM, 2 Jun
    273 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,373: Rajasthan Health Department.
    9:19 PM, 2 Jun
    In last 24 hours, 29 deaths and 415 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gujarat; the total number of cases rises to 17,632 including 11,894 cured/discharged and 1,092 deaths: State Health Department.
