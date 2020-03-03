Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 8,909 new COVID-19 cases, 217 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, June 03: Total number of cases in the country now at 207,615, including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government has made hospitalisation mandatory for coronavirus testing, a move that drew strong opposition from the medical fraternity.

The notification came following the Gujarat High Court order, directing the government to allow testing of pre-operative patients and give approval to private laboratories for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First 102 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan bringing tally to 9,475. No death has been reported. The toll stands at 203. Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities. Kolkata Police trying to enforce mandatory use of mask after chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha raises alarm over violation of order on masks. A nation-wide survey in the United States has revealed that a more Democrats than Republicans would prefer to get themselves vaccinated to protect against the novel coronavirus if immunizations were free and available to everyone. UN urges help for countries near `debt distress' from virus Record single-day spike of 8,909 COVID-19 cases in India, tally rises to 2,07,615; death toll 5,815 with 217 more fatalities: Health Ministry Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, no new deaths Total 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR India has now seen the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 8,909 infections in 24 hours. Total cases are now at 2,07,615 with 1,01,497 active cases. Recoveries are at 1,00,302 and death toll is at 5,815. Vasantrao Naik Government Medical Hospital, Yavatmal has been approved to conduct testing using Real-Time PCR: Medical education and drugs dept, Maharashtra A total 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases in the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University As per IMD, there's possibility of 'nature' cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Coronavirus infections rise to 182,370 in Germany Punjab and Haryana High Court imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage Brazil has recorded more than 28,936 cases and 1,262 deaths in the past 24-hours Iraq reported 519 cases of COVID-19. The Middle Eastern nation recorded 7,387 cases. #VandeBharatMission: Moscow-Gaya (Bihar) flight with 143 passengers took off at 0312 hours today. pic.twitter.com/3XBlja8aKR — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020 Moscow-Gaya (Bihar) flight with 143 passengers took off at 0312 hours today. India has been very good at reducing mortality: ICMR A judge of Rohini Court, Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself. Earlier his wife was infected with the disease and now both of them have quarantined themselves. The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. 73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths are among those with co-morbidities: Health Ministry Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kinnaur district. The total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 247, of which 202 are active cases. Out of 115 samples tested, nine more returnees from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive. Total number of positive cases stands at 58: S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister South Korea has reported 49 new cases of Covid-19, continuing a week long resurgence that has alarmed a nation where millions of children have begun returning to school. There are at least 1,827,206 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 106,028 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Security personnel check identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway. pic.twitter.com/PgtknoUlf9 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020 Security personnel check identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway. 396 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 6168 and death toll is at 263: Department of Health, West Bengal Govt 117 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu amd Kashmir - 77 from Kashmir division and 40 from Jammu division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 2,718 including 1,732 active cases, says Govt of Jammu and Kashmir. 273 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,373: Rajasthan Health Department. In last 24 hours, 29 deaths and 415 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gujarat; the total number of cases rises to 17,632 including 11,894 cured/discharged and 1,092 deaths: State Health Department. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.