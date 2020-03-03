Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan records 171 new COVID-19 cases; Tally at 9,271

  • search
    New Delhi, June 02: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, Chine has reported as many as five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday while 73 people remain in treatment for COVID-19 and 373 are under monitoring and isolation for showing signs of the virus or having tested positive for it without showing symptoms.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    2:18 PM, 2 Jun
    Three members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district today, taking the total number of infected to 54
    2:11 PM, 2 Jun
    COVID-19 death toll in the UK hits 49,646, including suspected cases.
    2:02 PM, 2 Jun
    We also appreciated the efforts made by Armed Forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. France has affirmed its commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
    1:51 PM, 2 Jun
    Pakistan has reported 3,938 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 1,621
    1:38 PM, 2 Jun
    COVID-19 cases rising, but there are sufficient arrangements of beds, ICU and oxygen support at Delhi hospitals: CM Kejriwal
    1:35 PM, 2 Jun
    Number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for COVID-19 patients as we have done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they will get the required medical services: CM Kejriwal
    1:23 PM, 2 Jun
    We are launching an app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
    1:11 PM, 2 Jun
    Till date, 675 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jharkhand including 296 recoveries, 374 active cases and five deaths: State Health Department
    1:07 PM, 2 Jun
    Traffic Constable from Malad division, Vikram Jadhav, succumbs to COVID-19. He is the 18th cop to die from Mumbai Police force.
    12:54 PM, 2 Jun
    Shops open in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. Shopkeepers say they will follow social distancing norms in view of COVID-19.
    12:51 PM, 2 Jun
    According to the updated data by Health Ministry, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are 70,013 from Maharashtra, followed by 23,495 in Tamil Nadu, 20,834 in Delhi and 17,200 in Gujarat.
    12:40 PM, 2 Jun
    A cluster of nine coronavirus cases raised concerns in Hong Kong over renewed local transmission in a city that has been one of the most successful in keeping the pandemic under control.
    12:33 PM, 2 Jun
    Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage over coronavirus concerns
    12:23 PM, 2 Jun
    The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed over the 17,000 mark, with 423 fresh cases reported on Monday taking the total to 17,217.
    12:18 PM, 2 Jun
    82 more COVID-19 cases are recorded in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 3,200. Out of 12,613 samples, as many as 82 tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
    12:12 PM, 2 Jun
    Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.27 million
    12:04 PM, 2 Jun
    171 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths have been reported in the state till 10:30 am today. Total positive cases stand at 9,271 and death toll is at 201: Rajasthan Health Department
    12:03 PM, 2 Jun
    First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh
    11:59 AM, 2 Jun
    Five Police personnel from Anand Parbat area have tested positive for COVID-19: Delhi Police
    11:44 AM, 2 Jun
    171 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths have been reported in the state till 10:30 am today. Total positive cases stand at 9271 and death toll is at 201.
    11:40 AM, 2 Jun
    PM Modi ends his address at the CII on its 125th anniversary
    11:39 AM, 2 Jun
    Once again, I congratulate CII on its 125th anniversary: PM Modi
    11:38 AM, 2 Jun
    We will together build Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi
    11:37 AM, 2 Jun
    here will be new opportunities for the young. We have opened up many public sectors for private players. Atmanirbhar Bharat will fuel MSMEs. I am giving you my words, I am standing with our industrialist, getting growth back is not a difficult task: PM Modi
    11:36 AM, 2 Jun
    Products are made in India but for the world; imports are reduced: PM Modi on Atma-Nirbhar Bharat
    11:35 AM, 2 Jun
    The country now needs to manufacture products which are 'Made in India' but are 'Made for the World': PM Modi
    11:33 AM, 2 Jun
    To increase our productivity, we should set our targets well: PM Modi
    11:31 AM, 2 Jun
    I had told people from the Red Fort that we are trying to reduce government interference from people's lives. Laws that were made post independence left farmers in the hands of middlemen: PM Modi
    11:28 AM, 2 Jun
    World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner: PM Modi
    11:27 AM, 2 Jun
    Demand to clarify the definition of MSMEs has been fulfilled by the industry for a long time. This would enable MSMEs to grow without any worries and they will not have to follow other paths to maintain the status of MSMEs: PM Modi
