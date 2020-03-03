Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan records 171 new COVID-19 cases; Tally at 9,271

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 02: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.

Meanwhile, Chine has reported as many as five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday while 73 people remain in treatment for COVID-19 and 373 are under monitoring and isolation for showing signs of the virus or having tested positive for it without showing symptoms.

Three members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district today, taking the total number of infected to 54 COVID-19 death toll in the UK hits 49,646, including suspected cases. We also appreciated the efforts made by Armed Forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. France has affirmed its commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pakistan has reported 3,938 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 1,621 COVID-19 cases rising, but there are sufficient arrangements of beds, ICU and oxygen support at Delhi hospitals: CM Kejriwal Number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for COVID-19 patients as we have done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they will get the required medical services: CM Kejriwal We are launching an app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Till date, 675 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jharkhand including 296 recoveries, 374 active cases and five deaths: State Health Department Traffic Constable from Malad division, Vikram Jadhav, succumbs to COVID-19. He is the 18th cop to die from Mumbai Police force. Shops open in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market; shopkeepers say they will follow social distancing norms in view of #COVID19. "We will do thermal screening and have also kept sanitizers in our premises," says a shop owner. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/NMmLBm1KPL — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020 Shops open in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. Shopkeepers say they will follow social distancing norms in view of COVID-19. According to the updated data by Health Ministry, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are 70,013 from Maharashtra, followed by 23,495 in Tamil Nadu, 20,834 in Delhi and 17,200 in Gujarat. A cluster of nine coronavirus cases raised concerns in Hong Kong over renewed local transmission in a city that has been one of the most successful in keeping the pandemic under control. Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage over coronavirus concerns The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed over the 17,000 mark, with 423 fresh cases reported on Monday taking the total to 17,217. 82 more COVID-19 cases are recorded in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 3,200. Out of 12,613 samples, as many as 82 tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.27 million 171 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths have been reported in the state till 10:30 am today. Total positive cases stand at 9,271 and death toll is at 201: Rajasthan Health Department First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh Five Police personnel from Anand Parbat area have tested positive for COVID-19: Delhi Police 171 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths have been reported in the state till 10:30 am today. Total positive cases stand at 9271 and death toll is at 201. PM Modi ends his address at the CII on its 125th anniversary Once again, I congratulate CII on its 125th anniversary: PM Modi We will together build Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi here will be new opportunities for the young. We have opened up many public sectors for private players. Atmanirbhar Bharat will fuel MSMEs. I am giving you my words, I am standing with our industrialist, getting growth back is not a difficult task: PM Modi Products are made in India but for the world; imports are reduced: PM Modi on Atma-Nirbhar Bharat The country now needs to manufacture products which are 'Made in India' but are 'Made for the World': PM Modi To increase our productivity, we should set our targets well: PM Modi I had told people from the Red Fort that we are trying to reduce government interference from people's lives. Laws that were made post independence left farmers in the hands of middlemen: PM Modi World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner: PM Modi Demand to clarify the definition of MSMEs has been fulfilled by the industry for a long time. This would enable MSMEs to grow without any worries and they will not have to follow other paths to maintain the status of MSMEs: PM Modi

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.