  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 is the biggest crisis after world war I, II says PM Modi

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that a spike of 8,392 new coronavirus cases were reported in India. As many as 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Address by PM Modi begins

    Meanwhile, as many as 198 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh yesterday, taking total number of cases to 8,089 and death toll to 350. Number of active cases stood at 2,897 in the state.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:51 PM, 1 Jun
    Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases. This takes the total to 3,118.
    12:45 PM, 1 Jun
    149 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today; taking the total number of cases to 8,980. Death toll stand at 198 after four deaths were reported today.
    12:32 PM, 1 Jun
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi borders would be sealed for the next one week.
    12:24 PM, 1 Jun
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the opinion of people from Delhi on whether the capital should open borders or not.
    12:15 PM, 1 Jun
    We will be removing odd even scheme for shops and markets: CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:11 PM, 1 Jun
    Industries can open during normal time, staggered time system being cancelled: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:07 PM, 1 Jun
    22 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 1,361. Number of active cases stand at 1,169: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    11:55 AM, 1 Jun
    Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus. The entire ICMR building is being sanitised.
    11:48 AM, 1 Jun
    Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India: PM Modi
    11:41 AM, 1 Jun
    Due to mob mentality, those workers (safai workers, doctors and nurses) on the frontline are subject to violence. I want to state it clearly that violence, rude behavior is not acceptable: PM Modi
    11:37 AM, 1 Jun
    We will be passing a law to deal with the shortage of paramedical personnel: PM Modi
    11:35 AM, 1 Jun
    We need to focus on human-centric development. We are working on 4 pillars - preventive health care, affordable healthcare, improvement on the supply side and mission mode implementation: PM Modi
    11:31 AM, 1 Jun
    This is the biggest crisis that we have faced since WW1 and WW2. The pre and post-COVID world will be different: PM Modi
    11:31 AM, 1 Jun
    I would like to laud the efforts of Karnataka government in handling the coronavirus pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    11:23 AM, 1 Jun
    Doctors and nurses of the country are being praised around the world. Doctors and medical workers are soldiers without uniforms. It is the battle of invisible (virus) against invincible (doctors and health workers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    11:17 AM, 1 Jun
    The total number of police personnel who have been infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra police, goes up to 1,514, with 93 new cases and another death in 24 hours.
    11:10 AM, 1 Jun
    Odisha reports 156 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,104: State Health Department
    11:03 AM, 1 Jun
    Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day jump with 378 new COVID-19 cases till late on Sunday night
    10:57 AM, 1 Jun
    China has reported 32 new coronavirus cases, including 16 asymptomatic infections.
    10:51 AM, 1 Jun
    As 'Unlock 1' begins, Agra records its 42nd coronavirus death.
    10:46 AM, 1 Jun
    Guatam Budh Nagar district administration said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. As per a report of the district health department, 'source of infection in 42 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi'.
    10:38 AM, 1 Jun
    Peru has reported 8,800 new infections on Sunday setting a new daily record for a country that already has the second highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil.
    10:28 AM, 1 Jun
    Japan is considering re-opening its borders to travellers from selected countries which have low levels of coronavirus infections, as it begins to ease restrictions put in place earlier this year to control the outbreak.
    10:22 AM, 1 Jun
    Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research.
    10:20 AM, 1 Jun
    Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case. No new deaths.
    10:14 AM, 1 Jun
    25 new cases have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 635
    9:41 AM, 1 Jun
    Prayers being offered at a temple in Siliguri after the West Bengal government allowed all religious places to open from today.
    9:37 AM, 1 Jun
    Total number of cases in Chhattisgarh is now at 503, including 388 active cases, 114 discharged and one death.
    9:33 AM, 1 Jun
    Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,90,535 with 8,392 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818. Active cases are at 93,322.
    9:19 AM, 1 Jun
    As many as 839 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Turkey. The total cases rose to 1,63,942, while the death toll went up by 25 to 4,540.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue