Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 is the biggest crisis after world war I, II says PM Modi

India

New Delhi, June 01: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that a spike of 8,392 new coronavirus cases were reported in India. As many as 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths.

Meanwhile, as many as 198 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh yesterday, taking total number of cases to 8,089 and death toll to 350. Number of active cases stood at 2,897 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases. This takes the total to 3,118. 149 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today; taking the total number of cases to 8,980. Death toll stand at 198 after four deaths were reported today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi borders would be sealed for the next one week. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the opinion of people from Delhi on whether the capital should open borders or not. We will be removing odd even scheme for shops and markets: CM Arvind Kejriwal Industries can open during normal time, staggered time system being cancelled: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 22 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 1,361. Number of active cases stand at 1,169: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus. The entire ICMR building is being sanitised. Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India. In less than 2 years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme.Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/PaHF2jAQ28 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020 Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India: PM Modi Due to mob mentality, those workers (safai workers, doctors and nurses) on the frontline are subject to violence. I want to state it clearly that violence, rude behavior is not acceptable: PM Modi We will be passing a law to deal with the shortage of paramedical personnel: PM Modi We need to focus on human-centric development. We are working on 4 pillars - preventive health care, affordable healthcare, improvement on the supply side and mission mode implementation: PM Modi This is the biggest crisis that we have faced since WW1 and WW2. The pre and post-COVID world will be different: PM Modi I would like to laud the efforts of Karnataka government in handling the coronavirus pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Doctors and nurses of the country are being praised around the world. Doctors and medical workers are soldiers without uniforms. It is the battle of invisible (virus) against invincible (doctors and health workers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The total number of police personnel who have been infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra police, goes up to 1,514, with 93 new cases and another death in 24 hours. Odisha reports 156 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,104: State Health Department Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day jump with 378 new COVID-19 cases till late on Sunday night China has reported 32 new coronavirus cases, including 16 asymptomatic infections. As 'Unlock 1' begins, Agra records its 42nd coronavirus death. Guatam Budh Nagar district administration said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. As per a report of the district health department, 'source of infection in 42 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi'. Peru has reported 8,800 new infections on Sunday setting a new daily record for a country that already has the second highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil. Japan is considering re-opening its borders to travellers from selected countries which have low levels of coronavirus infections, as it begins to ease restrictions put in place earlier this year to control the outbreak. Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research. Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case. No new deaths. 25 new cases have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 635 West Bengal: Prayers being offered at a temple in Siliguri after state government allowed all religious places to open from today. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/KVO7K5rjdW — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020 Prayers being offered at a temple in Siliguri after the West Bengal government allowed all religious places to open from today. Total number of cases in Chhattisgarh is now at 503, including 388 active cases, 114 discharged and one death. Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,90,535 with 8,392 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818. Active cases are at 93,322. As many as 839 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Turkey. The total cases rose to 1,63,942, while the death toll went up by 25 to 4,540.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.