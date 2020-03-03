  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises above 1.70 lakh; Death toll over 4,900

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, May 30: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 7,964 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The total toll reached to 1,73,763 of which 86,422 are active cases and 82,369 have been cured. The Health Ministry also said that it recorded 265 deaths, taking the death toll to 4,971.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to citizens on completion of the first year of his second term on Friday, said the collective strength and resolve of people could be seen in the way India has dealt with coronavirus, despite the "tremendous suffering" of the people, massive efforts ensured that "inconvenience" didn't turn into "disasters".

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    9:57 AM, 30 May
    First COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu
    9:44 AM, 30 May
    Temples and religious places are in consideration, while metro might be resumed in a guarded manner. While more shops and markets will be opened and consideration will be given to some relaxation to malls
    9:37 AM, 30 May
    GTB Hospital, with 500 beds, has also been declared as designated COVID hospital for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of COVID 19: Delhi government
    9:35 AM, 30 May
    With 7,964 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the total toll reaches 1,73,763 of which 86,422 are active cases, 82,369 have been cured. As many as 265 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,971.
    9:18 AM, 30 May
    Senior conservative MPs in the United Kingdom are reportedly urging Boris Johnson to change the two-metre social distancing rule to 1.5m on the grounds that it could prevent large-scale redundancies
    9:12 AM, 30 May
    Germany has reported 181,196 confirmed coronavirus cases, wiith 8,489 deaths
    9:09 AM, 30 May
    South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers.
    8:57 AM, 30 May
    Pakistan has resumed its international flight operations after the government eased some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.
    8:53 AM, 30 May
    A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle was launched in Alappuzha, Kerala today. PWD Minister of the state, G Sudhakaran was also present at the occasion.
    8:49 AM, 30 May
    Singapore and China will launch a "fast lane" arrangement early next month to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries, as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with control measures in place.
    8:39 AM, 30 May
    Himachal Pradesh to resume public transport services from June 1, buses to ply with 60 per cent capacity
    8:36 AM, 30 May
    West Bengal reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state beyond the 300-mark, while 277 new cases were registered during the day
    8:32 AM, 30 May
    In order to punish those who were out on streets unnecessarily during the lockdown, Madhya Pradesh police made them do sit-ups in Indore on Friday, in full public view.
    8:30 AM, 30 May
    Egypt sees highest single-day death toll hike. The country recorded 34 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 879.
    8:26 AM, 30 May
    8:22 AM, 30 May
    With 4,65,166 cases, according to the country's Health Ministry, Brazil's death toll hits 27,878 becoming fifth-worst affected country on planet.
    8:19 AM, 30 May
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for a continuation and strict enforcement of night curfew in the state even after May 31 to minimise the risk of a spurt in coronavirus infection.
    8:13 AM, 30 May
    China reported four new cases. All of the cases were imported, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said.
    12:32 AM, 30 May
    Rajasthan government has announced that night curfew will continue after May 31 in the state.
    12:31 AM, 30 May
    Delhi has 102 containment zones at present, reports PTI quoting official
    12:30 AM, 30 May
    Punjab minister wants to scale down flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad
    12:30 AM, 30 May
    Union tourism minister meets online travel agents, discusses post-lockdown protocols, reports PTI
    10:26 PM, 29 May
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Assam now stands at 1024: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:13 PM, 29 May
    302 new COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in Pune district. Total positive cases stand at 7314 and death toll is at 321: Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer Maharashtra
    10:13 PM, 29 May
    The lockdown will continue with minimal effects. Jute mills and tea gardens will operate with 100% workforce capacity. We are together in this. I am sure with all your cooperation and understanding Bengal will emerge victoriously: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    10:13 PM, 29 May
    In the private sector, I urge all to stay safe, work indoors as much as possible & to the best of their abilities. Prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity & act accordingly: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    10:13 PM, 29 May
    With multiple crises in state, we've decided to increase State Govt workforce capacity from 50% to 70%. Continuation of restoration work is one of top priorities&workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    10:12 PM, 29 May
    25 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state; taking the total number of cases to 935. Number of active cases stands at 819: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:12 PM, 29 May
    Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 295. There are 203 active cases in the state and 83 people have been recovered/discharged so far. Death toll stands at 5: State Health Department
    10:08 PM, 29 May
    1437 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 38 deaths reported today; the total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 36,710: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
