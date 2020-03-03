Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises above 1.70 lakh; Death toll over 4,900

India

New Delhi, May 30: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 7,964 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The total toll reached to 1,73,763 of which 86,422 are active cases and 82,369 have been cured. The Health Ministry also said that it recorded 265 deaths, taking the death toll to 4,971.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to citizens on completion of the first year of his second term on Friday, said the collective strength and resolve of people could be seen in the way India has dealt with coronavirus, despite the "tremendous suffering" of the people, massive efforts ensured that "inconvenience" didn't turn into "disasters".

First COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu Temples and religious places are in consideration, while metro might be resumed in a guarded manner. While more shops and markets will be opened and consideration will be given to some relaxation to malls GTB Hospital, with 500 beds, has also been declared as designated COVID hospital for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of COVID 19: Delhi government With 7,964 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the total toll reaches 1,73,763 of which 86,422 are active cases, 82,369 have been cured. As many as 265 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,971. Senior conservative MPs in the United Kingdom are reportedly urging Boris Johnson to change the two-metre social distancing rule to 1.5m on the grounds that it could prevent large-scale redundancies Germany has reported 181,196 confirmed coronavirus cases, wiith 8,489 deaths South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Pakistan has resumed its international flight operations after the government eased some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority. Kerala: A mobile #COVID19 testing vehicle was launched in Alappuzha today. PWD Minister of the state, G Sudhakaran was also present at the occasion. pic.twitter.com/3h0WNijfsr — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020 A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle was launched in Alappuzha, Kerala today. PWD Minister of the state, G Sudhakaran was also present at the occasion. Singapore and China will launch a "fast lane" arrangement early next month to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries, as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with control measures in place. Himachal Pradesh to resume public transport services from June 1, buses to ply with 60 per cent capacity West Bengal reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state beyond the 300-mark, while 277 new cases were registered during the day In order to punish those who were out on streets unnecessarily during the lockdown, Madhya Pradesh police made them do sit-ups in Indore on Friday, in full public view. Egypt sees highest single-day death toll hike. The country recorded 34 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 879. Singapore and China will launch a "fast lane" arrangement early next month to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries, as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with control measures in place. With 4,65,166 cases, according to the country's Health Ministry, Brazil's death toll hits 27,878 becoming fifth-worst affected country on planet. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for a continuation and strict enforcement of night curfew in the state even after May 31 to minimise the risk of a spurt in coronavirus infection. China reported four new cases. All of the cases were imported, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said. Rajasthan government has announced that night curfew will continue after May 31 in the state. Delhi has 102 containment zones at present, reports PTI quoting official Punjab minister wants to scale down flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad Union tourism minister meets online travel agents, discusses post-lockdown protocols, reports PTI The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Assam now stands at 1024: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 302 new COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in Pune district. Total positive cases stand at 7314 and death toll is at 321: Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer Maharashtra The lockdown will continue with minimal effects. Jute mills and tea gardens will operate with 100% workforce capacity. We are together in this. I am sure with all your cooperation and understanding Bengal will emerge victoriously: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In the private sector, I urge all to stay safe, work indoors as much as possible & to the best of their abilities. Prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity & act accordingly: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee With multiple crises in state, we've decided to increase State Govt workforce capacity from 50% to 70%. Continuation of restoration work is one of top priorities&workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee 25 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state; taking the total number of cases to 935. Number of active cases stands at 819: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 295. There are 203 active cases in the state and 83 people have been recovered/discharged so far. Death toll stands at 5: State Health Department 1437 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 38 deaths reported today; the total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 36,710: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.