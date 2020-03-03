Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises above 1.65 lakh; Death toll over 4,700

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, May 29: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India recorded 7,466 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, ​the total cases have reached 1,65,799. The active cases in the country are at 89,987. Total of 71,105 people have recovered while 4,706 have died.

A total of 175 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

It has been observed that some people availing Shramik trains have pre-existing medical issues which aggravates risk of COVID-19: Railway Ministry To protect vulnerable persons from #COVID19, in line with MHA directives,Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years may avoid travel by rail,except when it is essential: Railway Ministry pic.twitter.com/7NwJOaQR5l — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020 To protect vulnerable persons from #COVID19, in line with MHA directives,Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years may avoid travel by rail,except when it is essential: Railway Ministry Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after officer tests positive for COVID-19 Rajya Sabha secretariat officer posted at Parliament tests positive for COVID-19 India's coronavirus death toll has passed China's with 175 new fatalities in 24 hours, taking the total to 4,706. 91 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of cases to 8,158. Union minister Piyush Goyal appeals to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women and those above 65 years and below 10 years of age to travel only when necessary in Shramik Trains. Traffic congestion is been reported at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. 50 out of 2,337 samples that were tested yesterday found positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: King's George Medical University Migrant labour returning to State are our own. In search of livelihood they were forced to leave State. Branding them as COVID spreaders is inappropriate-too disappointing, too disheartening. They are our assets and not liability: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar 129 people, including 105 residents of Tripura, returned from Bangladesh amid coronavirus pandemic. Each of them will undergo a COVID-19 test and 7-day institutional quarantine. A 65-year-old person who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at around 2 am today. He had returned from Sharjah on May 11. Bengal fire and emergency services Minister Sujit Basu has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife has also tested positive for the disease. Basu is asymptomatic and is currently in home quarantine. France allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Delhi are India’s hotspots of the COVID-19 as the nation becomes the most-affected in the Asian continent. The coronavirus lockdown will ease next week for most of Britain's population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Brazil, one of the newest hotspots of COVID-19 infections in the world and worst-hit nation in South America reported 26,417 cases in the last 24 hours. Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country. 175 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare The BMC data has shown that 99 per cent of ICU beds have been occupied in the city. A total of 72 per cent ventilators occupied. Punjab: Migrant workers hold a protest at Bypass road in Amritsar. A migrant, Pulkit says, "Yesterday, our health screening was done. We boarded a bus also, but were told that our train has been cancelled. We are forced to stay on road now. We request Government to send us home". pic.twitter.com/wvkBwaWC7x — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020 Migrant workers hold a protest at Bypass road in Amritsar. A migrant, Pulkit says, "Yesterday, our health screening was done. We boarded a bus also, but were told that our train has been cancelled. We are forced to stay on road now. We request Government to send us home". South Korea has reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus, all in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, as officials scramble to stem transmissions linked to a massive e-commerce warehouse near the capital. Mexico has reported 81,400 total cases of coronavirus and 9,044 deaths. Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Three of them had arrived from Thane, Maharashtra and one from Delhi: Kangra Deputy Commissioner, Rakesh Prajapati Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar appealed to Mamata Banerjee to be more emphathetic towards migrants wanting to return home. Banerjee has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the alleged "whimsical" functioning of the Railways in sending Shramik Special trains to West Bengal. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it may not be possible to host the National Games 2020 in October due to coronavirus. Residents of Jai Bhim Nagar and Town Hall areas in Maharashtra staged a demonstration outside the collector's officer in Aurangabad yesterday, demanding ration during lockdown. Three children have passed away in the last three days, after their health deteriorated in different quarantine centres of Chhattisgarh. Odisha has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases. Total rises to 1,660 The surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi continues. A day after recording a high of 792 cases, the number of infections crossed 1,000 in a single day, with 13 deaths also being reported on Thursday. China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.