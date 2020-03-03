  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises above 1.65 lakh; Death toll over 4,700

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India recorded 7,466 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, ​the total cases have reached 1,65,799. The active cases in the country are at 89,987. Total of 71,105 people have recovered while 4,706 have died.

    coronavirus

    A total of 175 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:27 AM, 29 May
    It has been observed that some people availing Shramik trains have pre-existing medical issues which aggravates risk of COVID-19: Railway Ministry
    11:23 AM, 29 May
    To protect vulnerable persons from #COVID19, in line with MHA directives,Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years may avoid travel by rail,except when it is essential: Railway Ministry
    11:09 AM, 29 May
    Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after officer tests positive for COVID-19
    11:06 AM, 29 May
    Rajya Sabha secretariat officer posted at Parliament tests positive for COVID-19
    10:59 AM, 29 May
    India's coronavirus death toll has passed China's with 175 new fatalities in 24 hours, taking the total to 4,706.
    10:55 AM, 29 May
    91 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of cases to 8,158.
    10:49 AM, 29 May
    Union minister Piyush Goyal appeals to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women and those above 65 years and below 10 years of age to travel only when necessary in Shramik Trains.
    10:27 AM, 29 May
    Traffic congestion is been reported at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi, due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
    10:19 AM, 29 May
    50 out of 2,337 samples that were tested yesterday found positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: King's George Medical University
    10:10 AM, 29 May
    Migrant labour returning to State are our own. In search of livelihood they were forced to leave State. Branding them as COVID spreaders is inappropriate-too disappointing, too disheartening. They are our assets and not liability: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
    10:04 AM, 29 May
    129 people, including 105 residents of Tripura, returned from Bangladesh amid coronavirus pandemic. Each of them will undergo a COVID-19 test and 7-day institutional quarantine.
    9:58 AM, 29 May
    A 65-year-old person who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at around 2 am today. He had returned from Sharjah on May 11.
    9:50 AM, 29 May
    Bengal fire and emergency services Minister Sujit Basu has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife has also tested positive for the disease. Basu is asymptomatic and is currently in home quarantine.
    9:45 AM, 29 May
    France allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere.
    9:36 AM, 29 May
    Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Delhi are India’s hotspots of the COVID-19 as the nation becomes the most-affected in the Asian continent.
    9:35 AM, 29 May
    The coronavirus lockdown will ease next week for most of Britain's population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
    9:22 AM, 29 May
    Brazil, one of the newest hotspots of COVID-19 infections in the world and worst-hit nation in South America reported 26,417 cases in the last 24 hours.
    9:19 AM, 29 May
    Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country. 175 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:05 AM, 29 May
    The BMC data has shown that 99 per cent of ICU beds have been occupied in the city. A total of 72 per cent ventilators occupied.
    8:59 AM, 29 May
    Migrant workers hold a protest at Bypass road in Amritsar. A migrant, Pulkit says, "Yesterday, our health screening was done. We boarded a bus also, but were told that our train has been cancelled. We are forced to stay on road now. We request Government to send us home".
    8:55 AM, 29 May
    South Korea has reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus, all in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, as officials scramble to stem transmissions linked to a massive e-commerce warehouse near the capital.
    8:45 AM, 29 May
    Mexico has reported 81,400 total cases of coronavirus and 9,044 deaths.
    8:41 AM, 29 May
    Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Three of them had arrived from Thane, Maharashtra and one from Delhi: Kangra Deputy Commissioner, Rakesh Prajapati
    8:39 AM, 29 May
    Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar appealed to Mamata Banerjee to be more emphathetic towards migrants wanting to return home. Banerjee has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the alleged "whimsical" functioning of the Railways in sending Shramik Special trains to West Bengal.
    8:34 AM, 29 May
    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it may not be possible to host the National Games 2020 in October due to coronavirus.
    8:29 AM, 29 May
    Residents of Jai Bhim Nagar and Town Hall areas in Maharashtra staged a demonstration outside the collector's officer in Aurangabad yesterday, demanding ration during lockdown.
    8:28 AM, 29 May
    Three children have passed away in the last three days, after their health deteriorated in different quarantine centres of Chhattisgarh.
    8:04 AM, 29 May
    Odisha has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases. Total rises to 1,660
    7:57 AM, 29 May
    The surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi continues. A day after recording a high of 792 cases, the number of infections crossed 1,000 in a single day, with 13 deaths also being reported on Thursday.
    7:55 AM, 29 May
    China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue