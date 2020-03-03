Coronavirus LIVE: Areas without social distancing policies face 35 times more cases

India

New Delhi, May 16: Spike of 3,970 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 85,940, including 53,035 active cases, 30,153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,752 deaths.

Earlier, as many as 24 migrant workers were killed and several injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The migrant workers were on their way from Rajasthan and the injured have been shifted to hospital.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

It is important to lift lockdown intelligently without sacrificing old, vulnerable people to the disease: Rahul Gandhi Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17. Karnataka has reported 23 new cases between May 15 evening and today noon. With this the number of active cases have risen to 548 and the cumulative number to 1,079. I propose that the Modi government reconsiders the package. We also had Nyay scheme which the govt can roll out temporarily: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Three more COVID-19 cases reported among Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases among the force, across the country is now at 118. Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged the state government to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and health workers deputed at the quarantine centres. औरैया, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए सभी आवश्यक कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ । — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2020 President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of migrant workers killed in an accident in UP's Auraiya district. Five migrant workers were killed in a road accident near Banda in Madhya Pradesh today after the truck they were traveling in overturned. As many as 48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now at 2,205, including 803 active cases, 1,353 discharged and 49 deaths. According to the study, areas in the US that do not comply with social distancing norms face 35 times more cases of the deadly virus. Official reports state that India has conducted testing of 2,134,277 samples by ICMR since the pandemic was first reported in the country. Fifteen people, including a woman and nine minors have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,033. The services of all Parcel special trains are extended up to 31 May 2020. उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of migrant workers killed in an accident in UP's Auraiya district. As many as 65 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 737. With 79 more people testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the number of patients in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has grown to 2,378. Union Health Secretary to have a meeting today with District Medical Officers of over 30 worst coronavirus-affected districts in the country. The Madhya Pradesh government has declared that nine districts in the state, which had earlier reported COVID-19 cases, were now coronavirus-free. Tamil Nadu: Long queues were seen outside a liquor shop, run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) today in the Uthukadu village in Kanchipuram district. pic.twitter.com/i2vLruo2Xj — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020 Long queues were seen outside a liquor shop, run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) today in the Uthukadu village in Kanchipuram district. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath annouced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the migrant workers who were killed in an accident in Auraiya today morning. उतर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 मजदूरों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं।मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Auraiya migrants' deaths Six more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal today, taking the total number of cases in the country to 273 121 Indian passengers returned to Hyderabad from Newark (USA), on an Air India special flight which landed at 3:14 am today: Telangana South Korean officials say they so far confirmed 162 COVID-19 cases linked to club goers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, but also expressed cautious hope that infections are beginning to wane. Three out of seven Vasco​ residents, who returned from Kolkata after delivering barges, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the case count of infections in Goa to 11. District judiciary, family courts, labour courts and industrial tribunals in Karnataka will remain closed till June 6. 91 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan today till 9 am, taking total number of cases to 4,838 out of which 1,941 cases are active. India reported a total of 53,035 active cases as of today, with 103 new deaths, bringing the grim tally to 2,752. According to Health Ministry, India has reported 3,970 new cases in 24 hours. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.