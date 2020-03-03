Coronavirus LIVE: Areas without social distancing policies face 35 times more cases

  • search
    New Delhi, May 16: Spike of 3,970 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 85,940, including 53,035 active cases, 30,153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,752 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Earlier, as many as 24 migrant workers were killed and several injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The migrant workers were on their way from Rajasthan and the injured have been shifted to hospital.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:55 PM, 16 May
    It is important to lift lockdown intelligently without sacrificing old, vulnerable people to the disease: Rahul Gandhi
    12:45 PM, 16 May
    Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17.
    12:43 PM, 16 May
    Karnataka has reported 23 new cases between May 15 evening and today noon. With this the number of active cases have risen to 548 and the cumulative number to 1,079.
    12:40 PM, 16 May
    I propose that the Modi government reconsiders the package. We also had Nyay scheme which the govt can roll out temporarily: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    12:34 PM, 16 May
    Three more COVID-19 cases reported among Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases among the force, across the country is now at 118.
    12:25 PM, 16 May
    Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged the state government to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and health workers deputed at the quarantine centres.
    12:17 PM, 16 May
    President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of migrant workers killed in an accident in UP's Auraiya district.
    12:07 PM, 16 May
    Five migrant workers were killed in a road accident near Banda in Madhya Pradesh today after the truck they were traveling in overturned.
    12:01 PM, 16 May
    As many as 48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now at 2,205, including 803 active cases, 1,353 discharged and 49 deaths.
    11:52 AM, 16 May
    According to the study, areas in the US that do not comply with social distancing norms face 35 times more cases of the deadly virus.
    11:40 AM, 16 May
    Official reports state that India has conducted testing of 2,134,277 samples by ICMR since the pandemic was first reported in the country.
    11:24 AM, 16 May
    Fifteen people, including a woman and nine minors have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,033.
    11:18 AM, 16 May
    The services of all Parcel special trains are extended up to 31 May 2020.
    11:16 AM, 16 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of migrant workers killed in an accident in UP's Auraiya district.
    11:14 AM, 16 May
    As many as 65 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 737.
    11:07 AM, 16 May
    With 79 more people testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the number of patients in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has grown to 2,378.
    11:01 AM, 16 May
    Union Health Secretary to have a meeting today with District Medical Officers of over 30 worst coronavirus-affected districts in the country.
    10:53 AM, 16 May
    The Madhya Pradesh government has declared that nine districts in the state, which had earlier reported COVID-19 cases, were now coronavirus-free.
    10:37 AM, 16 May
    Long queues were seen outside a liquor shop, run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) today in the Uthukadu village in Kanchipuram district.
    10:31 AM, 16 May
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath annouced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the migrant workers who were killed in an accident in Auraiya today morning.
    10:23 AM, 16 May
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Auraiya migrants' deaths
    10:21 AM, 16 May
    Six more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal today, taking the total number of cases in the country to 273
    10:19 AM, 16 May
    121 Indian passengers returned to Hyderabad from Newark (USA), on an Air India special flight which landed at 3:14 am today: Telangana
    10:12 AM, 16 May
    South Korean officials say they so far confirmed 162 COVID-19 cases linked to club goers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, but also expressed cautious hope that infections are beginning to wane.
    10:02 AM, 16 May
    Three out of seven Vasco​ residents, who returned from Kolkata after delivering barges, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the case count of infections in Goa to 11.
    10:01 AM, 16 May
    District judiciary, family courts, labour courts and industrial tribunals in Karnataka will remain closed till June 6.
    9:51 AM, 16 May
    91 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan today till 9 am, taking total number of cases to 4,838 out of which 1,941 cases are active.
    9:44 AM, 16 May
    India reported a total of 53,035 active cases as of today, with 103 new deaths, bringing the grim tally to 2,752.
    9:44 AM, 16 May
    According to Health Ministry, India has reported 3,970 new cases in 24 hours.
    9:38 AM, 16 May
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM
