Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 3,967 new cases; Tally nears 82,000

New Delhi, May 15: India has reported 3,967 new cases in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country stands at 81,970. Death toll increased by 100 in the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases hitting 51,401.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is expected to extend the coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, which fall in the Red Zone category, till May 31. However, it is said that the state government would leave a final decision on the Centre.

Number of cases has reached 4,589 in Rajasthan, with 55 more people testing positive for COVID-19 today Three migrants killed and four injured after they met with a road accident at Patel Tiraha in Barabanki at around 2:30am today. Total cases of coronavirus in India stands at 81,970 with 51,401 active cases and 27,920 cured/discharged/migrated. Deaths toll stands at 2,649. Delhi: Passengers of different special trains arrive at New Delhi Railway Station. As per the Indian Railways around 2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/PR66QmIMkK — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 Passengers of different special trains arrive at New Delhi Railway Station. Out of the 708 samples tested on May 14 for COVID-19, results of seven are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 913 to 173,152, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday The number of COVID-19 patients in Chinese mainland falls below 100 to 91 today. About 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the states tally to 999, just short of the four-digit-mark by a whisker. Global deaths linked to the novel coronavirus passed 300,000 on Thursday, while reported cases of the novel coronavirus are approaching 4.5 million. Delhi: Migrant workers reach Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. One of them,Rita,says "My home is in Hardoi. My landlord has kicked me out as I couldn't pay rent. My children are young but there's no other option but to walk home." pic.twitter.com/2dPw1Gh5ZJ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 Migrant workers reach Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district yesterday, taking the tally in the district to seven. According to Johns Hopkins tracker, US has recorded 1,754 deaths related to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Delhi govt tells Centre movement of labourers be allowed within city, construction activities be also allowed 3 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, tally rises to 7 In next two to three days, Delhi government will issue standard operating procedure to allow various activities post May 17 Delhi government suggests Centre that buses, metro, autos, taxis be allowed to operate in city with strict social-distancing norms: Source Centre allows hiring of special buses by States/UTs to ferry passengers arriving at railway stations, in view of restrictions of public/private transport during lockdown: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/7wbFXo6WKT — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020 Centre allows hiring of special buses by States/UTs to ferry passengers arriving at railway stations Railways to seek passengers' address details; tickets on regular trains cancelled till Jun 30 Karnataka govt announces Rs 162 cr package for weavers, veggi, fruit growers Sri Lanka on Thursday decided to re-impose a day-long curfew across the country on Sunday, days after the government ordered easing of the nearly two-month long coronavirus lockdown. Haryana Govt tells Delhi HC that it has agreed to allow movement of people rendering essential services incl govt/private doctors,nurses,paramedics,sanitation workers, staff of Delhi Police, DTC, Delhi Jal Board,municipal corporations,high courts etc. on production of e-passes 28 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka today, taking total number of cases to 987. Number of active cases stands at 491: Karnataka Health Department Shops to remain open between 7 AM to 6 PM in Punjab: State official NHRC India takes suo moto cognizance of a pregnant migrant woman who went into labour on the way Kerala reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; Total rises to 548 The doubling time of coronavirus infection cases has slowed down to 13.9 days in the last three days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, as the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,549 and the number of cases to 78,003. Govt received request from some countries for consular access of Tablighi Jamaat members. Govt is looking to provide consular access digitally: Sources COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh rises to 48 with a fatality in Kurnool district; tally rises to 2,205 with 68 new cases: Health Department COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh rises to 48 with a fatality in Kurnool district; tally rises to 2,205 with 68 new cases: Health Department

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.