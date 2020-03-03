  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 3,967 new cases; Tally nears 82,000

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, May 15: India has reported 3,967 new cases in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country stands at 81,970. Death toll increased by 100 in the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases hitting 51,401.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is expected to extend the coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, which fall in the Red Zone category, till May 31. However, it is said that the state government would leave a final decision on the Centre.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    9:26 AM, 15 May
    Number of cases has reached 4,589 in Rajasthan, with 55 more people testing positive for COVID-19 today
    9:22 AM, 15 May
    Three migrants killed and four injured after they met with a road accident at Patel Tiraha in Barabanki at around 2:30am today.
    9:16 AM, 15 May
    Total cases of coronavirus in India stands at 81,970 with 51,401 active cases and 27,920 cured/discharged/migrated. Deaths toll stands at 2,649.
    8:56 AM, 15 May
    Passengers of different special trains arrive at New Delhi Railway Station.
    8:51 AM, 15 May
    Out of the 708 samples tested on May 14 for COVID-19, results of seven are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow
    8:41 AM, 15 May
    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 913 to 173,152, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday
    8:32 AM, 15 May
    The number of COVID-19 patients in Chinese mainland falls below 100 to 91 today.
    8:22 AM, 15 May
    About 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the states tally to 999, just short of the four-digit-mark by a whisker.
    8:18 AM, 15 May
    Global deaths linked to the novel coronavirus passed 300,000 on Thursday, while reported cases of the novel coronavirus are approaching 4.5 million.
    8:10 AM, 15 May
    Migrant workers reach Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh
    8:04 AM, 15 May
    One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district yesterday, taking the tally in the district to seven.
    8:02 AM, 15 May
    According to Johns Hopkins tracker, US has recorded 1,754 deaths related to coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
    10:17 PM, 14 May
    Delhi govt tells Centre movement of labourers be allowed within city, construction activities be also allowed
    10:17 PM, 14 May
    3 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
    10:16 PM, 14 May
    Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, tally rises to 7
    10:16 PM, 14 May
    In next two to three days, Delhi government will issue standard operating procedure to allow various activities post May 17
    10:16 PM, 14 May
    Delhi government suggests Centre that buses, metro, autos, taxis be allowed to operate in city with strict social-distancing norms: Source
    10:15 PM, 14 May
    Centre allows hiring of special buses by States/UTs to ferry passengers arriving at railway stations
    8:28 PM, 14 May
    Railways to seek passengers' address details; tickets on regular trains cancelled till Jun 30
    8:27 PM, 14 May
    Karnataka govt announces Rs 162 cr package for weavers, veggi, fruit growers
    8:27 PM, 14 May
    Sri Lanka on Thursday decided to re-impose a day-long curfew across the country on Sunday, days after the government ordered easing of the nearly two-month long coronavirus lockdown.
    8:23 PM, 14 May
    Haryana Govt tells Delhi HC that it has agreed to allow movement of people rendering essential services incl govt/private doctors,nurses,paramedics,sanitation workers, staff of Delhi Police, DTC, Delhi Jal Board,municipal corporations,high courts etc. on production of e-passes
    6:50 PM, 14 May
    28 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka today, taking total number of cases to 987. Number of active cases stands at 491: Karnataka Health Department
    6:50 PM, 14 May
    Shops to remain open between 7 AM to 6 PM in Punjab: State official
    6:50 PM, 14 May
    NHRC India takes suo moto cognizance of a pregnant migrant woman who went into labour on the way
    6:09 PM, 14 May
    Kerala reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; Total rises to 548
    6:03 PM, 14 May
    The doubling time of coronavirus infection cases has slowed down to 13.9 days in the last three days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, as the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,549 and the number of cases to 78,003.
    6:03 PM, 14 May
    Govt received request from some countries for consular access of Tablighi Jamaat members. Govt is looking to provide consular access digitally: Sources
    6:03 PM, 14 May
    COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh rises to 48 with a fatality in Kurnool district; tally rises to 2,205 with 68 new cases: Health Department
    6:03 PM, 14 May
