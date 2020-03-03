Coronavirus LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, May 14: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India's coronavirus tally increased to 78,003 cases. These include 49,219 active cases, 26,235 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,549 deaths.

Earlier, six migrant workers, who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, lost their lives after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. A cases has been registered against the unknown bus driver.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people 22 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 981. Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 36 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 2,100. Nepal's Health Ministry has revised the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 245, acknowledging there was repetition in counting. 2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains. Total Passenger Reservation System (PRS) fare collected till now is Rs 45.30 crores: Indian Railways Three more COVID-19 cases reported from Dehradun district today. All three returnees are from other cities. Total count in Uttarakhand is 75 Maharashtra: A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Mumbai Central railway station. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the govt. The passengers' luggage was also disinfected by the railway staff. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/l1LwlJd4LG — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020 A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Mumbai Central railway station. 1,001 police personnel tests positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra No new case of COVID-19 reported among Central Industrial Security Force personnel in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,018 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January. A 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 70 Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19 to be held tomorrow at Nirman Bhawan. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 pm in New Delhi Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled till June 30 will get full refund: Indian Railways CM announces Rs two lakh each ex-gratia to next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured. Officers have been directed to send bodies of the workers to Bihar: Uttar Pradesh CMO All tickets booked for regular passenger trains for travel on or before June 30 cancelled; Shramik special trains to continue: Indian Railways Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station today. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by govt. Sunil, a passenger says,"I'm happy that services resumed.Had no issue during journey" pic.twitter.com/IinZ1ucv2G — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020 A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station today. Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of coronavirus but physical distancing could make flying more expensive, the head of Dubai airport said. After being in Green Zone for 39 days, Goa has now reported total seven new cases of coronavirus. A family of five from Solapur have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, along with their driver With 66 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death reported in Rajasthan till 9 am today, the total number of positive cases and deaths rise to 4,394 and 122, respectively. Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored ? Please take my money unconditionally and close. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 14, 2020 Vijay Mallya 'Congratulates' government over Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Says his repeated offers to repay dues ignored. With 131 new cases of coronavirus reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the total tally in the city has jumped to 2,238. 73 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, raising total positive cases in the state to 611. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on coronavirus crises today at 1 pm. Germany adds 933 cases as the country has now reported 172,239 cases, and 7,723 deaths. ndia's coronavirus tally rises to 78,003 cases. These include 49,219 active cases, 26,235 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,549 deaths: Health Minsitry At least two dead, 12 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Shankar Chowk in Bihar's Samastipur. The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur to Katihar and was carrying 32 migrant workers. Out of the 982 samples tested on Thursday for COVID-19, results of 28 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow Delhi's Gazipur fruits and vegetables market closed for two days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer Eid prayers at Idgah Maidan or Masjids: Congress leader CM Ibrahim to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.