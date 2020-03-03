Coronavirus LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today

  • search
    New Delhi, May 14: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India's coronavirus tally increased to 78,003 cases. These include 49,219 active cases, 26,235 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,549 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Atmanirbhar not meant to isolate India says Finance Minister

    Earlier, six migrant workers, who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, lost their lives after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. A cases has been registered against the unknown bus driver.

    12:44 PM, 14 May
    China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people
    12:37 PM, 14 May
    22 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 981.
    12:22 PM, 14 May
    Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 36 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 2,100.
    12:12 PM, 14 May
    Nepal's Health Ministry has revised the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 245, acknowledging there was repetition in counting.
    12:00 PM, 14 May
    2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains. Total Passenger Reservation System (PRS) fare collected till now is Rs 45.30 crores: Indian Railways
    11:53 AM, 14 May
    Three more COVID-19 cases reported from Dehradun district today. All three returnees are from other cities. Total count in Uttarakhand is 75
    11:52 AM, 14 May
    A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Mumbai Central railway station.
    11:35 AM, 14 May
    1,001 police personnel tests positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra
    11:28 AM, 14 May
    No new case of COVID-19 reported among Central Industrial Security Force personnel in the last 24 hours.
    11:18 AM, 14 May
    On Thursday, Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,018 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
    11:03 AM, 14 May
    A 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 70
    10:52 AM, 14 May
    Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19 to be held tomorrow at Nirman Bhawan.
    10:40 AM, 14 May
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 pm in New Delhi
    10:31 AM, 14 May
    Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled till June 30 will get full refund: Indian Railways
    10:24 AM, 14 May
    CM announces Rs two lakh each ex-gratia to next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured. Officers have been directed to send bodies of the workers to Bihar: Uttar Pradesh CMO
    10:16 AM, 14 May
    All tickets booked for regular passenger trains for travel on or before June 30 cancelled; Shramik special trains to continue: Indian Railways
    10:05 AM, 14 May
    A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station today.
    10:00 AM, 14 May
    Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of coronavirus but physical distancing could make flying more expensive, the head of Dubai airport said.
    9:44 AM, 14 May
    After being in Green Zone for 39 days, Goa has now reported total seven new cases of coronavirus. A family of five from Solapur have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, along with their driver
    9:39 AM, 14 May
    With 66 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death reported in Rajasthan till 9 am today, the total number of positive cases and deaths rise to 4,394 and 122, respectively.
    9:37 AM, 14 May
    Vijay Mallya 'Congratulates' government over Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Says his repeated offers to repay dues ignored.
    9:35 AM, 14 May
    With 131 new cases of coronavirus reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the total tally in the city has jumped to 2,238.
    9:28 AM, 14 May
    73 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, raising total positive cases in the state to 611.
    9:19 AM, 14 May
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on coronavirus crises today at 1 pm.
    9:05 AM, 14 May
    Germany adds 933 cases as the country has now reported 172,239 cases, and 7,723 deaths.
    8:58 AM, 14 May
    ndia's coronavirus tally rises to 78,003 cases. These include 49,219 active cases, 26,235 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,549 deaths: Health Minsitry
    8:53 AM, 14 May
    At least two dead, 12 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Shankar Chowk in Bihar's Samastipur. The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur to Katihar and was carrying 32 migrant workers.
    8:51 AM, 14 May
    Out of the 982 samples tested on Thursday for COVID-19, results of 28 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow
    8:30 AM, 14 May
    Delhi's Gazipur fruits and vegetables market closed for two days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19.
    8:26 AM, 14 May
    After consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer Eid prayers at Idgah Maidan or Masjids: Congress leader CM Ibrahim to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
