Coronavirus LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media today at 4 pm onwards
New Delhi, May 13: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that India witnessed a spike of 3,525 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country is now at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases, 24,386 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,415 deaths.
11:21 AM, 13 May
Vande Bharat Mission Phase Two: Indians to fly back from the US on seven flights starting May 19
11:13 AM, 13 May
359 new cases reported in Delhi in 24 hours till May 12 midnight
11:02 AM, 13 May
87 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jaipur, taking tally to 4,213. No death has been reported.
10:55 AM, 13 May
Mission Vande Bharat: AI special flight to bring back 169 Indian students from Dhaka today.
10:44 AM, 13 May
A 21-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died, reportedly due to sunstroke at Bhadrachalam after walking 300 km from Hyderabad with three friends, to try and reach Odisha amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
10:43 AM, 13 May
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 9
10:32 AM, 13 May
Around 169 Indian students queues at Dhaka International Airport to board the special Air India repatriation flight to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir under Vande Bharat Mission.
10:27 AM, 13 May
Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman will be addressing a Press Conference today at 4 pm onwards at National Media centre.
10:18 AM, 13 May
Nine influential US senators have introduced a legislation in Congress seeking to authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to cooperate in providing a full accounting of the events leading up to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
10:15 AM, 13 May
A pregnant migrant worker who was walking from Maharashtra to her village in Madhya Pradesh, gave birth on the way. She rested for nearly two hours after giving birth and then continued with the walk for another 150 kilometre.
10:05 AM, 13 May
Odisha: Passengers arrive at Bhubaneswar railway station to board special train for Delhi. One of the passengers, Mahi says, "I'm an artist&came here for a shoot. Suddenly lockdown was announced&we were stranded here. We should co-operate with Govt and follow all precautions". pic.twitter.com/f4D99KCgDA
Passengers arrive at Bhubaneswar railway station to board special train for Delhi
9:51 AM, 13 May
The first passenger train from Mumbai to Delhi since lockdown, arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning. A passenger says, "I was waiting since many days, I was very happy when I heard train services have resumed. I am happy to have reached home". pic.twitter.com/2gCZDaR0GV
The first passenger train from Mumbai to Delhi since lockdown, arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning.
9:46 AM, 13 May
Maharashtra crossed 30,000-mark. The state topped with total 30,417 COVID-19 positive cases, death toll reaches to 921.
9:43 AM, 13 May
As on May 12, 101 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 538, including 419 active cases, 116 cured/discharged and three deceased:
9:41 AM, 13 May
87 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,213.
9:38 AM, 13 May
Over 106 employees of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after it failed to isolate suspected cases.
9:35 AM, 13 May
The total number of COVID-19 cases include 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients, and one migrated case.
9:35 AM, 13 May
India's COVID-19 cases has increased to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths, according to latest tally released by the Union Health Ministry.
9:22 AM, 13 May
37 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Lucknow reported in the past 25 hours: KGMU admin
9:09 AM, 13 May
A special train carrying passengers from Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station, Patna reaches New Delhi Railway Station. Railways had resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains yesterday.
8:58 AM, 13 May
Odisha has recorded over 100 new coronavirus cases
8:41 AM, 13 May
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday
8:37 AM, 13 May
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Nainital district, coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand increases to 69.
8:35 AM, 13 May
Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!
Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy.
Will carefully count every additional rupee that the govt actually infuses into the economy: P Chidambaram
8:21 AM, 13 May
Delhi: A special train carrying passengers from Sabarmati railway station (Gujarat) reaches New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). Railways had resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AunuCjhKSI
A special train carrying passengers from Gujarat's Sabarmati railway station reached New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) today.
8:20 AM, 13 May
Pakistan crossed 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak earlier this year.
11:46 PM, 12 May
India, Denmark vow to jointly combat COVID-19, share info on testing kits and vaccines
11:35 PM, 12 May
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for 'vocal for local'.
11:34 PM, 12 May
Assam CM says Modi given foundation to historic, grand change in form of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
11:34 PM, 12 May
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the deadly novel coronavirus emerged in December last year, has decided to test the city's entire 11 million population after new cases were reported for the first time in weeks, sparking fears of the second wave of the virus attack.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
