  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media today at 4 pm onwards

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that India witnessed a spike of 3,525 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country is now at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases, 24,386 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,415 deaths.

    nirmala sitharaman

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:21 AM, 13 May
    Vande Bharat Mission Phase Two: Indians to fly back from the US on seven flights starting May 19
    11:13 AM, 13 May
    359 new cases reported in Delhi in 24 hours till May 12 midnight
    11:02 AM, 13 May
    87 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jaipur, taking tally to 4,213. No death has been reported.
    10:55 AM, 13 May
    Mission Vande Bharat: AI special flight to bring back 169 Indian students from Dhaka today.
    10:44 AM, 13 May
    A 21-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died, reportedly due to sunstroke at Bhadrachalam after walking 300 km from Hyderabad with three friends, to try and reach Odisha amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
    10:43 AM, 13 May
    Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 9
    10:32 AM, 13 May
    Around 169 Indian students queues at Dhaka International Airport to board the special Air India repatriation flight to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir under Vande Bharat Mission.
    10:27 AM, 13 May
    Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman will be addressing a Press Conference today at 4 pm onwards at National Media centre.
    10:18 AM, 13 May
    Nine influential US senators have introduced a legislation in Congress seeking to authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to cooperate in providing a full accounting of the events leading up to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
    10:15 AM, 13 May
    A pregnant migrant worker who was walking from Maharashtra to her village in Madhya Pradesh, gave birth on the way. She rested for nearly two hours after giving birth and then continued with the walk for another 150 kilometre.
    10:05 AM, 13 May
    Passengers arrive at Bhubaneswar railway station to board special train for Delhi
    9:51 AM, 13 May
    The first passenger train from Mumbai to Delhi since lockdown, arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning.
    9:46 AM, 13 May
    Maharashtra crossed 30,000-mark. The state topped with total 30,417 COVID-19 positive cases, death toll reaches to 921.
    9:43 AM, 13 May
    As on May 12, 101 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 538, including 419 active cases, 116 cured/discharged and three deceased:
    9:41 AM, 13 May
    87 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,213.
    9:38 AM, 13 May
    Over 106 employees of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after it failed to isolate suspected cases.
    9:35 AM, 13 May
    The total number of COVID-19 cases include 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged​ patients, and one migrated case.
    9:35 AM, 13 May
    India's COVID-19 cases has increased to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths, according to latest tally released by the Union Health Ministry.
    9:22 AM, 13 May
    37 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Lucknow reported in the past 25 hours: KGMU admin
    9:09 AM, 13 May
    A special train carrying passengers from Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station, Patna reaches New Delhi Railway Station. Railways had resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains yesterday.
    8:58 AM, 13 May
    Odisha has recorded over 100 new coronavirus cases
    8:41 AM, 13 May
    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday
    8:37 AM, 13 May
    One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Nainital district, coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand increases to 69.
    8:35 AM, 13 May
    Will carefully count every additional rupee that the govt actually infuses into the economy: P Chidambaram
    8:21 AM, 13 May
    A special train carrying passengers from Gujarat's Sabarmati railway station reached New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) today.
    8:20 AM, 13 May
    Pakistan crossed 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak earlier this year.
    11:46 PM, 12 May
    India, Denmark vow to jointly combat COVID-19, share info on testing kits and vaccines
    11:35 PM, 12 May
    Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for 'vocal for local'.
    11:34 PM, 12 May
    Assam CM says Modi given foundation to historic, grand change in form of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
    11:34 PM, 12 May
    Wuhan, the Chinese city where the deadly novel coronavirus emerged in December last year, has decided to test the city's entire 11 million population after new cases were reported for the first time in weeks, sparking fears of the second wave of the virus attack.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X