    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise to 5,734 with 166 deaths

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Mohali Deputy Commissioner, Girsh Dayalan said that six more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. "We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases," he said.

    Also, four new cases has been registered from Ranchi's Hindipiri area and one from Bokaro. They are family members of earlier positive cases from Ranchi and Bokaro.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Union Health Ministry briefs media

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    9:49 AM, 9 Apr
    Five coronavirus positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. Contact tracing of positive cases underway.
    9:15 AM, 9 Apr
    Amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people in large numbers, were seen on the streets to buy essential commodities in Hubli, Karnataka.
    9:06 AM, 9 Apr
    Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said that two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. Eight confirmed cases are reported from the district.
    8:48 AM, 9 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India witnessed an increase of 540 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths.
    8:17 AM, 9 Apr
    Delhi Police said that a 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital.
    8:17 AM, 9 Apr
    Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said that four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. One from a COVID-19 infected family in Ranchi and the other three from an infected family in Bokaro. Total positive cases in the state are 13.
    8:16 AM, 9 Apr
    Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said that one more positive case of COVID-19 positive case has been found in the state. Total positive cases in the state stands at 11, including nine discharged.
    8:16 AM, 9 Apr
    Kerala government has set up five COVID-19 helpdesks for the expatriate Malayalee community. The online medical services would be made available to the non-resident Keralites through the Norka Roots website.
    12:31 AM, 9 Apr
    US President Donal Trump thanks PM Narendra Modi for the decision to lift ban on exports of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).
    12:02 AM, 9 Apr
    India death toll rises to 178, according to Worldometer
    11:56 PM, 8 Apr
    Spitting in public places and institutions has been banned in Telangana in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic with the state government saying such acts poses a serious threat of leading to spread of infections.
    11:30 PM, 8 Apr
    72 new COVID19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total rises to 385
    11:30 PM, 8 Apr
    COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre
    11:30 PM, 8 Apr
    As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida will be sealed off till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement.
    11:10 PM, 8 Apr
    Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Wednesday urged the Centre to allow states to launch 'pandemic bonds' having an interest rate under 5 per cent. The proposal comes against the backdrop of states looking to raise money to fund measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in more than 5,600 cases of infections across the country.
    11:09 PM, 8 Apr
    The Delhi Police has traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month despite restrictions to combat the coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday. The cleric has been traced to Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said.
    11:09 PM, 8 Apr
    Visuals of a little girl longing to meet her mother working as a nurse and has not returned home for a fortnight being on COVID-19 duty in Karnataka went viral with Chief Minsiter B S Yediyurappa calling the paramedic and appreciating her dedication on Wednesday.
    11:08 PM, 8 Apr
    No new COVID19 case in Jharkhand in past 24 hours, total count at 4
    11:08 PM, 8 Apr
    11:08 PM, 8 Apr
    One of the 7 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa recovers: Officials
    11:08 PM, 8 Apr
    49 new COVID19 cases in Telangana, total rises to 453
    11:07 PM, 8 Apr
    West Bengal has enough stock of hydroxychloroquine to treat #COVID19 patients: CM Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal has enough stock of hydroxychloroquine to treat #COVID19 patients: CM Mamata Banerjee
    11:07 PM, 8 Apr
    Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 669; 426 from Nizamuddin Markaz: Authorities
    10:58 PM, 8 Apr
    To ensure academic work does not get disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Haryana government has decided that students from classes I to XII studying in government schools will be taught through various e-learning platforms till the situation comes back to normal.
    9:38 PM, 8 Apr
    "I almost died," recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breath normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 6,000 people in the UK. "It (breathing) used to be such a natural action but now I have to remember how to inhale and exhale," the BBC quoted her as saying from her home in north-west London.
    9:28 PM, 8 Apr
    To avoid movement of people during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched mobile vegetables and fruits outlets and delivery through online aggregators like Swiggy to help people get essentials at their door steps. Additionally, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced it would soon launch 7,000 mobile outlets to vend groceries and vegetables in the city through 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 light cargo trucks. About 50 vans are all set to be used to cater to the people, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said adding the vehicles would carry 18 kinds of vegetables and eight varieties of fruits everyday.
    9:27 PM, 8 Apr
    Bihar cabinet approves pay cut for legislators by 15% for a year; money to be diverted to coronavirus eradication fund set up by state govt
    9:27 PM, 8 Apr
    COVID19 death toll rises to 4 in UP after person dies in Agra; cases climb to 361
    9:26 PM, 8 Apr
    NGOs allowed to buy foodgrains directly from FCI for relief operations: Govt
    X