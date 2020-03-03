Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise to 5,734 with 166 deaths

India

New Delhi, Apr 09: Mohali Deputy Commissioner, Girsh Dayalan said that six more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. "We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases," he said.

Also, four new cases has been registered from Ranchi's Hindipiri area and one from Bokaro. They are family members of earlier positive cases from Ranchi and Bokaro.

Five coronavirus positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. Contact tracing of positive cases underway. Amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people in large numbers, were seen on the streets to buy essential commodities in Hubli, Karnataka. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said that two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. Eight confirmed cases are reported from the district. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India witnessed an increase of 540 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths. Delhi Police said that a 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital. Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said that four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. One from a COVID-19 infected family in Ranchi and the other three from an infected family in Bokaro. Total positive cases in the state are 13. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said that one more positive case of COVID-19 positive case has been found in the state. Total positive cases in the state stands at 11, including nine discharged. Kerala government has set up five COVID-19 helpdesks for the expatriate Malayalee community. The online medical services would be made available to the non-resident Keralites through the Norka Roots website. Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020 US President Donal Trump thanks PM Narendra Modi for the decision to lift ban on exports of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). India death toll rises to 178, according to Worldometer Spitting in public places and institutions has been banned in Telangana in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic with the state government saying such acts poses a serious threat of leading to spread of infections. 72 new COVID19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total rises to 385 COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida will be sealed off till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Wednesday urged the Centre to allow states to launch 'pandemic bonds' having an interest rate under 5 per cent. The proposal comes against the backdrop of states looking to raise money to fund measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in more than 5,600 cases of infections across the country. The Delhi Police has traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month despite restrictions to combat the coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday. The cleric has been traced to Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said. Visuals of a little girl longing to meet her mother working as a nurse and has not returned home for a fortnight being on COVID-19 duty in Karnataka went viral with Chief Minsiter B S Yediyurappa calling the paramedic and appreciating her dedication on Wednesday. No new COVID19 case in Jharkhand in past 24 hours, total count at 4 COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre One of the 7 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa recovers: Officials 49 new COVID19 cases in Telangana, total rises to 453 West Bengal has enough stock of hydroxychloroquine to treat #COVID19 patients: CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal has enough stock of hydroxychloroquine to treat #COVID19 patients: CM Mamata Banerjee Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 669; 426 from Nizamuddin Markaz: Authorities To ensure academic work does not get disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Haryana government has decided that students from classes I to XII studying in government schools will be taught through various e-learning platforms till the situation comes back to normal. "I almost died," recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breath normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 6,000 people in the UK. "It (breathing) used to be such a natural action but now I have to remember how to inhale and exhale," the BBC quoted her as saying from her home in north-west London. To avoid movement of people during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched mobile vegetables and fruits outlets and delivery through online aggregators like Swiggy to help people get essentials at their door steps. Additionally, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced it would soon launch 7,000 mobile outlets to vend groceries and vegetables in the city through 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 light cargo trucks. About 50 vans are all set to be used to cater to the people, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said adding the vehicles would carry 18 kinds of vegetables and eight varieties of fruits everyday. Bihar cabinet approves pay cut for legislators by 15% for a year; money to be diverted to coronavirus eradication fund set up by state govt COVID19 death toll rises to 4 in UP after person dies in Agra; cases climb to 361 NGOs allowed to buy foodgrains directly from FCI for relief operations: Govt

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.