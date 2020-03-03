  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 breaches 70,000-mark in India

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 70,756. The total number of active cases are at 46,008. The recoveries are at 22,454 while the deaths are at 2,293.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    According to the Health Ministry, India reported a spike of 3,604 COVID-19 cases and recorded 87 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,293, in the last 24 hours.

    It also said that there are 46,008 active cases and 22,454 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    11:26 AM, 12 May
    Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced 10th board examination schedule. The exams will be conducted from June 1-12.
    11:21 AM, 12 May
    Government conducts telephonic survey on COVID-19
    11:16 AM, 12 May
    Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets: Indian Railways
    11:04 AM, 12 May
    A migrant worker was killed while another seriously injured after being hit by car on Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning
    10:55 AM, 12 May
    Around 1,100 people belonging to Odisha boarded buses for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, from where they will leave for their home state in a special train today.
    10:46 AM, 12 May
    Amid coronavirus outbreak, country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Manesar plant
    10:37 AM, 12 May
    An Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection: CISF
    10:21 AM, 12 May
    According to reports, Wuhan found six locally transmitted cases but these reported cases were found in people who were already placed under quarantine.
    10:13 AM, 12 May
    169 Indian students to return to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Bangladesh's Dhaka today, on an Air India special flight
    10:07 AM, 12 May
    The death toll from the novel coronavirus among medical personnel in Mexico has reached 111, and the virus has infected between 8,500 and 15,000 hospital staffers.
    9:57 AM, 12 May
    Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railway said,"Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for passengers. Adequate number of medical teams to be deployed for health screening of passengers".
    9:49 AM, 12 May
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 225.39 crores to MGNREGA beneficiaries through direct bank transfer
    9:40 AM, 12 May
    47 new COVID-19 positive cases, two deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 4,035: Rajasthan Health Department
    9:33 AM, 12 May
    As many as 23 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Odisha. The total figure has gone up to 437 in the state
    9:15 AM, 12 May
    87 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll stands at 2,293.
    9:06 AM, 12 May
    India has reported spike of 3,604 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
    9:00 AM, 12 May
    The total number of COVID-19 cases in India have reached 70,756. The active cases are at 46,008. The recoveries are at 22,454 while the deaths are at 2,293.
    8:56 AM, 12 May
    12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 761
    8:44 AM, 12 May
    Five Air India pilots who tested positive for coronavirus have now tested negative
    8:43 AM, 12 May
    South Korea has reported 27 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
    8:39 AM, 12 May
    A special train from Bengaluru, Karnataka arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers
    8:28 AM, 12 May
    Out of the 1,019 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of ten are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    8:21 AM, 12 May
    Indian Railways to restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi today.
    8:14 AM, 12 May
    Indian Railways has run over 450 'Shramik Special trains' and brought over five lakh migrant workers to their respective states.
    8:04 AM, 12 May
    The United States has reported 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to Johns Hopkins University.
    8:02 AM, 12 May
    Jharkhand has reported another COVID-19 case, total count mounts to 161.
    1:04 AM, 12 May
    All persons returning to Karnataka from any State, symptomatic or asymptomatic shall be kept in institutional quarantine: Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka
    11:23 PM, 11 May
    Prime Minister said he continues to feel optimistic, when not even a single state sounded despondent & that this collective determination will make India win in its fight against COVID-19.
    11:23 PM, 11 May
    PM Modi said,"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth"
    11:22 PM, 11 May
    Referring to tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw potential for domestic tourism but we need to think of the contours of the same
