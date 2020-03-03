Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 breaches 70,000-mark in India

India

New Delhi, May 12: The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 70,756. The total number of active cases are at 46,008. The recoveries are at 22,454 while the deaths are at 2,293.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported a spike of 3,604 COVID-19 cases and recorded 87 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,293, in the last 24 hours.

It also said that there are 46,008 active cases and 22,454 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced 10th board examination schedule. The exams will be conducted from June 1-12. #CoronaUpdate:



A Telephonic Survey on #COVID19 is being undertaken where you shall receive calls on your mobile from 1921 number.

Please participate in this survey with your information.#SwasthaBharat #IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown3 #HealthForAll #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/yakTELRxNg — Ministry of Health 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 12, 2020 Government conducts telephonic survey on COVID-19 Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets: Indian Railways A migrant worker was killed while another seriously injured after being hit by car on Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning Around 1,100 people belonging to Odisha boarded buses for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, from where they will leave for their home state in a special train today. Amid coronavirus outbreak, country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Manesar plant An Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection: CISF According to reports, Wuhan found six locally transmitted cases but these reported cases were found in people who were already placed under quarantine. 169 Indian students to return to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Bangladesh's Dhaka today, on an Air India special flight The death toll from the novel coronavirus among medical personnel in Mexico has reached 111, and the virus has infected between 8,500 and 15,000 hospital staffers. Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railway said,"Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for passengers. Adequate number of medical teams to be deployed for health screening of passengers". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 225.39 crores to MGNREGA beneficiaries through direct bank transfer 47 new COVID-19 positive cases, two deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 4,035: Rajasthan Health Department As many as 23 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Odisha. The total figure has gone up to 437 in the state 87 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll stands at 2,293. India has reported spike of 3,604 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India have reached 70,756. The active cases are at 46,008. The recoveries are at 22,454 while the deaths are at 2,293. 12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 761 Five Air India pilots who tested positive for coronavirus have now tested negative South Korea has reported 27 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. A special train from Bengaluru, Karnataka arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers Out of the 1,019 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of ten are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow Indian Railways to restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi today. Indian Railways has run over 450 'Shramik Special trains' and brought over five lakh migrant workers to their respective states. The United States has reported 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to Johns Hopkins University. Jharkhand has reported another COVID-19 case, total count mounts to 161. All persons returning to Karnataka from any State, symptomatic or asymptomatic shall be kept in institutional quarantine: Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka Prime Minister said he continues to feel optimistic, when not even a single state sounded despondent & that this collective determination will make India win in its fight against COVID-19. PM Modi said,"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth" Referring to tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw potential for domestic tourism but we need to think of the contours of the same

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.