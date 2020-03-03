Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 rises above 67,000 in India, records 2,206 deaths

India

New Delhi, May 11: Union Health Ministry on Monday said that a total of 67,152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. There are 44,029 active cases in the country, while 20,916 people have been cured from the infection. So far, 2,206 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold discussions with Chief Ministers of states and union territories today. During the meeting, it is said that PM Modi will hold talks that revolves on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more 'Red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'Orange' or 'Green' zones.

In Vizag, there are 975 active cases with the discharge of 998 patients and death of 45 COVID-19 confirmed cases. Nepal has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 120. Uttarakhand Chief Minister makes an alarming remark that after 2.5 lakh migrants return home, the number of coronavirus positive cases could be 25,000 in the state. Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred Special evacuation flight, Air India AI 1617, carrying 118 Indian citizens from the US (San Francisco), landed at Hyderabad Airport today Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to allow smooth movement of medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances and ensure opening of all private clinics with all medical staff. 310 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of May 10. The total number of positive cases is now 7,233. We have ordered all hospitals to submit death report with death summary each day: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes, labs with all medical staff: MHA to States A total 160 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in harkhand till date, of which 79 are active cases and 78 are recovered/discharged cases. 11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 707. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 22,171, followed by Gujarat at 8,194, Tamil Nadu at 7,204, Delhi at 6,923, Rajasthan at 3,814, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,467. A total of 37 stranded persons including 11 students (4 female students and 7 male students) left from Agra for J&K earlier today: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/PSZI2RxUCV — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020 A total of 37 stranded persons including 11 students (4 female students and 7 male students) left from Agra for Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. 84 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 3,898 and 108, respectively. One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli today, pushing the district's tally to 23. The booking for reservation in Indian Railways special trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website A Special train from Vellore will leave for Howrah at noon today. Out of the 755 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday, results of 16 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow We welcome the decision of the government to cautiously start operations of inter state passenger trains.



The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 11, 2020 Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomes government's decision to start operations of inter-state passenger trains More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru, Karnataka from London, UK, on an Air India special flight early morning today Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to seek extension of lockdown in Red Zone areas. 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391 including 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged cases and three deaths A total of 67,152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. According to the Health Ministry, there are 44,029 active cases in the country, while 20,916 people have been cured from the infection. So far, 2,206 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country. Indian passengers arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport in the US to board the Air India flight to Mumbai Amid coronavirus crisis, Swachh Bharat 2.0 and Jal Jeevan Mission will soon issue new guidelines on handling the pandemic and employing migrant workers who have returned to their villages. Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/AOyQm3U6Zk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2020 Special Officer Dr RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect. A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana’s Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with COVID-19, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said. A data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575. A special train carrying 1,200 passengers departed from Surat, Gujarat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Uttarakhand. Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on National Technology Day China has reported 17 more coronavirus cases amid new infections in Wuhan

