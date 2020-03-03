  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 rises above 67,000 in India, records 2,206 deaths

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: Union Health Ministry on Monday said that a total of 67,152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. There are 44,029 active cases in the country, while 20,916 people have been cured from the infection. So far, 2,206 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold discussions with Chief Ministers of states and union territories today. During the meeting, it is said that PM Modi will hold talks that revolves on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more 'Red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'Orange' or 'Green' zones.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:52 AM, 11 May
    In Vizag, there are 975 active cases with the discharge of 998 patients and death of 45 COVID-19 confirmed cases.
    11:46 AM, 11 May
    Nepal has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 120.
    11:37 AM, 11 May
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister makes an alarming remark that after 2.5 lakh migrants return home, the number of coronavirus positive cases could be 25,000 in the state.
    11:28 AM, 11 May
    Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
    11:21 AM, 11 May
    Special evacuation flight, Air India AI 1617, carrying 118 Indian citizens from the US (San Francisco), landed at Hyderabad Airport today
    11:06 AM, 11 May
    Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to allow smooth movement of medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances and ensure opening of all private clinics with all medical staff.
    11:04 AM, 11 May
    310 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of May 10. The total number of positive cases is now 7,233. We have ordered all hospitals to submit death report with death summary each day: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
    10:52 AM, 11 May
    Ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes, labs with all medical staff: MHA to States
    10:51 AM, 11 May
    A total 160 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in harkhand till date, of which 79 are active cases and 78 are recovered/discharged cases.
    10:27 AM, 11 May
    11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 707.
    10:24 AM, 11 May
    According to the Union Health Ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 22,171, followed by Gujarat at 8,194, Tamil Nadu at 7,204, Delhi at 6,923, Rajasthan at 3,814, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,467.
    10:21 AM, 11 May
    A total of 37 stranded persons including 11 students (4 female students and 7 male students) left from Agra for Jammu and Kashmir earlier today.
    10:13 AM, 11 May
    84 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 3,898 and 108, respectively.
    10:06 AM, 11 May
    One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli today, pushing the district's tally to 23.
    9:59 AM, 11 May
    The booking for reservation in Indian Railways special trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website
    9:49 AM, 11 May
    A Special train from Vellore will leave for Howrah at noon today.
    9:41 AM, 11 May
    Out of the 755 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday, results of 16 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    9:40 AM, 11 May
    Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomes government's decision to start operations of inter-state passenger trains
    9:29 AM, 11 May
    More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru, Karnataka from London, UK, on an Air India special flight early morning today
    9:19 AM, 11 May
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to seek extension of lockdown in Red Zone areas.
    9:18 AM, 11 May
    14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391 including 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged cases and three deaths
    9:08 AM, 11 May
    A total of 67,152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. According to the Health Ministry, there are 44,029 active cases in the country, while 20,916 people have been cured from the infection. So far, 2,206 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country.
    8:56 AM, 11 May
    Indian passengers arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport in the US to board the Air India flight to Mumbai
    8:42 AM, 11 May
    Amid coronavirus crisis, Swachh Bharat 2.0 and Jal Jeevan Mission will soon issue new guidelines on handling the pandemic and employing migrant workers who have returned to their villages.
    8:36 AM, 11 May
    Special Officer Dr RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect.
    8:29 AM, 11 May
    A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana’s Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with COVID-19, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said.
    8:22 AM, 11 May
    A data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575.
    8:21 AM, 11 May
    A special train carrying 1,200 passengers departed from Surat, Gujarat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Uttarakhand.
    8:13 AM, 11 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on National Technology Day
    8:12 AM, 11 May
    China has reported 17 more coronavirus cases amid new infections in Wuhan
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X