Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs today over exit strategy, economy

New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold discussions with Chief Ministers of states and union territories today. During the meeting, it is said that PM Modi is hold talks that revolves on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more 'Red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'Orange' or 'Green' zones.

The count of India's COVID-19 count is nearing 63,000-mark with 62,938 cases after new cases topped 3,000 for the third consecutive day. Maharashtra alone accounts for over 20,000 infections. The death toll in India has gone past 2,000.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Amid coronavirus crisis, Swachh Bharat 2.0 and Jal Jeevan Mission will soon issue new guidelines on handling the pandemic and employing migrant workers who have returned to their villages. Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/AOyQm3U6Zk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2020 Special Officer Dr RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect. A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana’s Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with COVID-19, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said. A data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575. A special train carrying 1,200 passengers departed from Surat, Gujarat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Uttarakhand. Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on National Technology Day China has reported 17 more coronavirus cases amid new infections in Wuhan 1,278 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22,171. 53 new deaths bring the state death toll to 832. Mumbai alone has recorded 875 new cases, taking the tally to 13,739 and death toll to 508 in the city. Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train services starting May 12, the national transporter said in statement on Sunday evening. 15 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 377 including 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased, says State Health Department. 875 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Greater Mumbai Area, taking the total number of cases to 13,564 including 212 cured/discharged and 19 deaths, says Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. 56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) test Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours, all of which are in Delhi. Total number of Covid-19 cases in ITBP reaches 156. The Delhi government has observed that both government and private hospitals are not sending Covid-19 updates regularly. Pune Municipal Commissioner issues an order to close all shops in containment zones in the city from May 11 to 17. In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open, says Pune Municipal Corporation. Additional Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh Police Station in New Delhi tests positive for coronavirus. 7 police personnel of the police station have been quarantined, says Vijayanta Arya, DCP North-west Delhi. Air India flight AI 926 departs from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh for New Delhi with 139 passengers on board, says Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia. 669 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu including 509 in Chennai alone, which sees its highest ever single-day jump. 3 deaths have also been reported, taking the death toll to 47 and total number of cases to 7,204 A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) 18 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) - 16 from Tripura and 2 from Delhi. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the force stands at 276. 7 test positive for Covid-19 in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 512 including 489 recovered/discharged and 3 deaths have occurred so far. Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala Government to issue emergency passes for the people from Kerala who were denied permission at the Walayar border yesterday. Union minister Piyush Goyal today said the Railways is fully geared up to run 300 ‘Shramik Special’ trains every day at a short notice to send back migrant workers to their rural homes and asked state governments to “give permission to evacuate” so all stranded migrants can be sent back in the next three-four days. 10 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 362 including 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased: Odisha Health Department United Kingdom: Indian passengers arrive at London Airport for the evacuation flight to Bengaluru (Karnataka) today. Maharashtra: The second flight from Singapore (AI343) carrying 243 passengers has landed in Mumbai. 1884 active cases of COVID19 are at present in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of people who have been cured and discharged are 1504: Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad Karnataka: State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar&Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao today felicitated sanitation workers, homeguards, police, Asha workers in Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru. Bhusaval Division is now exporting onions to Bangladesh.1st rake from Lasalgaon left on 6th may. 2nd&3rd rake of onions were despatched to Darsana in Bangladesh from Kherwadi&Niphad. 6 more rakes are likely to start its journey soon from Lasalgaon to Darsana: Central Railway Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume OPD services in a graded manner from tomorrow, from 10 am to 4 pm. Each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour: Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.