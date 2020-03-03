  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs today over exit strategy, economy

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold discussions with Chief Ministers of states and union territories today. During the meeting, it is said that PM Modi is hold talks that revolves on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more 'Red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'Orange' or 'Green' zones.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    The count of India's COVID-19 count is nearing 63,000-mark with 62,938 cases after new cases topped 3,000 for the third consecutive day. Maharashtra alone accounts for over 20,000 infections. The death toll in India has gone past 2,000.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    8:42 AM, 11 May
    Amid coronavirus crisis, Swachh Bharat 2.0 and Jal Jeevan Mission will soon issue new guidelines on handling the pandemic and employing migrant workers who have returned to their villages.
    8:36 AM, 11 May
    Special Officer Dr RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect.
    8:29 AM, 11 May
    A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana’s Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with COVID-19, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said.
    8:22 AM, 11 May
    A data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575.
    8:21 AM, 11 May
    A special train carrying 1,200 passengers departed from Surat, Gujarat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Uttarakhand.
    8:13 AM, 11 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on National Technology Day
    8:12 AM, 11 May
    China has reported 17 more coronavirus cases amid new infections in Wuhan
    10:32 PM, 10 May
    1,278 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22,171. 53 new deaths bring the state death toll to 832. Mumbai alone has recorded 875 new cases, taking the tally to 13,739 and death toll to 508 in the city.
    8:49 PM, 10 May
    Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train services starting May 12, the national transporter said in statement on Sunday evening.
    8:15 PM, 10 May
    15 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 377 including 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased, says State Health Department.
    8:15 PM, 10 May
    875 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Greater Mumbai Area, taking the total number of cases to 13,564 including 212 cured/discharged and 19 deaths, says Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
    6:53 PM, 10 May
    56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) test Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours, all of which are in Delhi. Total number of Covid-19 cases in ITBP reaches 156.
    6:52 PM, 10 May
    The Delhi government has observed that both government and private hospitals are not sending Covid-19 updates regularly.
    6:51 PM, 10 May
    Pune Municipal Commissioner issues an order to close all shops in containment zones in the city from May 11 to 17. In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open, says Pune Municipal Corporation.
    6:48 PM, 10 May
    Additional Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh Police Station in New Delhi tests positive for coronavirus. 7 police personnel of the police station have been quarantined, says Vijayanta Arya, DCP North-west Delhi.
    6:25 PM, 10 May
    Air India flight AI 926 departs from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh for New Delhi with 139 passengers on board, says Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia.
    6:21 PM, 10 May
    669 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu including 509 in Chennai alone, which sees its highest ever single-day jump. 3 deaths have also been reported, taking the death toll to 47 and total number of cases to 7,204
    6:20 PM, 10 May
    A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
    5:41 PM, 10 May
    18 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) - 16 from Tripura and 2 from Delhi. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the force stands at 276.
    5:41 PM, 10 May
    7 test positive for Covid-19 in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 512 including 489 recovered/discharged and 3 deaths have occurred so far.
    5:36 PM, 10 May
    Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala Government to issue emergency passes for the people from Kerala who were denied permission at the Walayar border yesterday.
    5:13 PM, 10 May
    Union minister Piyush Goyal today said the Railways is fully geared up to run 300 ‘Shramik Special’ trains every day at a short notice to send back migrant workers to their rural homes and asked state governments to “give permission to evacuate” so all stranded migrants can be sent back in the next three-four days.
    4:27 PM, 10 May
    10 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 362 including 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased: Odisha Health Department
    4:26 PM, 10 May
    United Kingdom: Indian passengers arrive at London Airport for the evacuation flight to Bengaluru (Karnataka) today.
    4:25 PM, 10 May
    Maharashtra: The second flight from Singapore (AI343) carrying 243 passengers has landed in Mumbai.
    4:23 PM, 10 May
    1884 active cases of COVID19 are at present in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of people who have been cured and discharged are 1504: Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad
    3:31 PM, 10 May
    Karnataka: State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar&Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao today felicitated sanitation workers, homeguards, police, Asha workers in Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru.
    3:31 PM, 10 May
    Bhusaval Division is now exporting onions to Bangladesh.1st rake from Lasalgaon left on 6th may. 2nd&3rd rake of onions were despatched to Darsana in Bangladesh from Kherwadi&Niphad. 6 more rakes are likely to start its journey soon from Lasalgaon to Darsana: Central Railway
    3:31 PM, 10 May
    Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume OPD services in a graded manner from tomorrow, from 10 am to 4 pm. Each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour: Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
    3:31 PM, 10 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm
