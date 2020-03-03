  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 56,342

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reveals the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 56,342 and 1,886 deaths. The total number includes 37,916 active cases and 16,539 patients cured/discharged.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in Delhi rises to 1,640

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:10 AM, 8 May
    Preparations have begun on INS Jalashwa to receive Indian nationals who will be evacuated from Maldives under Indian Navy's Operation Samudra Setu.
    11:00 AM, 8 May
    Pakistan has reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594.
    10:38 AM, 8 May
    Thailand has reported eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
    10:35 AM, 8 May
    Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra
    10:33 AM, 8 May
    Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra seals borders with other states to curb liquor smuggling
    10:16 AM, 8 May
    South African cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus
    10:12 AM, 8 May
    Odisha has crossed 50,000 coronavirus tests and the laboratories are being augmented to conduct up to 15,000 per day.
    10:03 AM, 8 May
    Samsung mobile factory has resumed its work today with around 3,000 workers who were brought to factory by buses.
    9:52 AM, 8 May
    Five flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today
    9:47 AM, 8 May
    According to a survey, at least 85 per cent of daily wagers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have lost their regular income during the COVID-19 lockdown.
    9:35 AM, 8 May
    As many as 26 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,453.
    9:26 AM, 8 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra
    9:15 AM, 8 May
    15 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Telangana, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,122.
    9:09 AM, 8 May
    India has reported 3,390 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths in 24 hours
    9:00 AM, 8 May
    The total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 56342, with 37,916 active cases, 16,539 cured/discharged and 1,886 deaths
    8:53 AM, 8 May
    With 388 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat climbs to 7,013. Death toll rises to 425 with 29 more fatalities
    8:45 AM, 8 May
    A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 48.
    8:39 AM, 8 May
    It is reportedly said that South Korea has reported 12 new coronavirus cases, its first increase above ten in five days
    8:36 AM, 8 May
    North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping praising what he described as China's success in getting its coronavirus epidemic under control.
    8:26 AM, 8 May
    On May 5, Telangana reported 15 COVID-19 positive cases in the state taking total number of active cases to 400. Out of the 15 cases, three persons had returned from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
    8:20 AM, 8 May
    Despite tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese and US trade representatives have agreed to "create favourable conditions" for the phase one trade deal signed in January.
    8:08 AM, 8 May
    The first flight from Dhaka to Srinagar with 167 passengers, leaves at 11 am with all medical students from Kashmir.
    8:05 AM, 8 May
    According to Johns Hopkins University, US recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 75,543.
    8:03 AM, 8 May
    The total number of coronavirus cases in China now stands at 82,886, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.
    8:00 AM, 8 May
    Amid coronavirus lockdown, police personnel were seen checking vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border.
    10:35 PM, 7 May
    Doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi is 11 days at present: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
    10:34 PM, 7 May
    Amazon to deliver essential items in containment zones in Mumbai
    10:34 PM, 7 May
    Air India's first flight for Singapore under Vande Bharat Mission will depart from Delhi tonight to bring back stranded Indians.
    10:34 PM, 7 May
    77 inmates & 26 police personnel at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive for COVID19. They will be sent to Saint George's hospital for treatment: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister
    10:34 PM, 7 May
    Pakistan to lift lockdown in phases from May 9; coronavirus cases rise to 24,526
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X