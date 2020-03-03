Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 56,342
New Delhi, May 08: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reveals the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 56,342 and 1,886 deaths. The total number includes 37,916 active cases and 16,539 patients cured/discharged.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020
Noida: Samsung mobile factory has resumed its work today with around 3000 workers who were brought to factory by buses. Government has allowed factories to operate with reduced workforce. pic.twitter.com/M7Gn8zPYOJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2020
#VandeBharatMission: Five flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today-Singapore to Delhi (Dept: 0835 hrs, arrival 1135 hrs), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode (Dept:1245 hrs, arrival 2030 hrs), Dhaka, Bangladesh to Delhi (Dept: 11:00 hrs, arrival:1300 hrs)— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020
Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020
Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border, amid #CoronaLockdown. Individual inter-state and inter-district movement have been curtailed in Gurugram in a bid to contain coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/jzXuRdjjSI— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020