Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise to 52,952; Death toll stands at 1,783

New Delhi, May 07: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 52,952 and 1783 deaths. This included 35,902 active cases, 15,266 people cured/discharged and one migrated patient.

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India has opened bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and selected destinations in the United States on flights operating between May 8 to May 14.

Gujarat's Bharuch district to be declared COVID-free today by the administration, with last three positive patients likely to be discharged from Jayaben Modi hospital in Ankleshwar A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police has died of coronavirus in Maharashtra's Solapur district. Two people tested positive in Rajkot, including a 38-year-old resident of Manharplot area. He recently came from Ahmedabad. Meghalaya government has declared ten of state's 11 districts as 'Green Zones', allows inter-district movements. Tamil Nadu: DMK Chief MK Stalin holds protest against State Government's decision to allow opening of state-run liquor shops from today except in #COVID19 containment zones, outside his residence in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/MJTFs8ioxh — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020 DMK Chief MK Stalin holds protest outside his residence against state government's decision to allow opening of state-run liquor shops from today. In a bid to keep an eye on asymptomatic coronavirus patients, the city civic body has improvised its already existing mobile app 'Indore 311' and added some new features to it which will also facilitate treatment of such patients at their homes. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to announce some changes in labour laws today, including allowing maximum production in factories with minimum restrictions. Thailand has reported three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths. Tamil Nadu: People stand in queue outside a liquor shop in Thiruvallur. State Government has allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today, except in #COVID19 containment zones. pic.twitter.com/TxMWJNtDPK — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020 Except in COVID-19 containment zones, Tamil Nadu government allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today. People were seen standing in queue outside a liquor shop in Thiruvallur According to the Indian embassy, seven non-scheduled special flights will operate from Saturday to fly back Indian nationals stranded in the US amidst the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Chandigarh administration has sealed Bapu Dham colony as containment zone First special train for migrant workers to leave from Delhi today. About 1,200 migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh staying in shelter homes in Delhi to leave for their native state: Delhi Government Eight new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, state total stands at 3,355. People working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise: PM Modi Buddha is the symbol of both realization and self realization of India. With this self realization India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world, and will continue to do so: PM Modi India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. To stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem. All of us have to fight together to defeat the novel coronavirus: PM Modi Today, India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe: PM Modi During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour: PM Modi The message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the culture of India. Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition. Buddha became his own light and also lit the lives of others in his journey of life: PM Modi I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations, but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us: PM Modi Coronavirus cases in India reached 52,952 today, including 35,902 active cases,15,266 cured or discharged and 1,783 deaths. 47 residents and three workers have been infected with coronavirus at a retirement home in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman has tested positive for coronavirus. I thank all who are working during these tough times. I salute you and I hope you are keeping yourself safe. I hope your family is safe. I hope you keep serving humanity: PM Modi India will continue to help developments in the world despite pandemic says PM Modi in IBC World Live Stream-Virtual Vesak I hope people of India continue to help each and every hand that asks for help amid the coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi We will continue to serve everyone with perseverance and we gain goodwill that will help us overcome the pandemic: PM Modi. India has helped and has been helping all nations amid the coronavirus pandemic while keeping our interests and following restrictions: PM Modi About 950 bottles of country liquor, kept in the strong room of a police station in Madhya Pradesh following seizure, have gone missing amid the lockdown, prompting authorities to suspend two policemen and order a probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event via video conferencing on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today at 9 am.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.