Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise to 52,952; Death toll stands at 1,783

    New Delhi, May 07: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 52,952 and 1783 deaths. This included 35,902 active cases, 15,266 people cured/discharged and one migrated patient.

    Meanwhile, national carrier Air India has opened bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and selected destinations in the United States on flights operating between May 8 to May 14.

    11:06 AM, 7 May
    Gujarat's Bharuch district to be declared COVID-free today by the administration, with last three positive patients likely to be discharged from Jayaben Modi hospital in Ankleshwar
    10:56 AM, 7 May
    A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police has died of coronavirus in Maharashtra's Solapur district.
    10:54 AM, 7 May
    Two people tested positive in Rajkot, including a 38-year-old resident of Manharplot area. He recently came from Ahmedabad.
    10:52 AM, 7 May
    Meghalaya government has declared ten of state's 11 districts as 'Green Zones', allows inter-district movements.
    10:41 AM, 7 May
    DMK Chief MK Stalin holds protest outside his residence against state government's decision to allow opening of state-run liquor shops from today.
    10:34 AM, 7 May
    In a bid to keep an eye on asymptomatic coronavirus patients, the city civic body has improvised its already existing mobile app 'Indore 311' and added some new features to it which will also facilitate treatment of such patients at their homes.
    10:32 AM, 7 May
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to announce some changes in labour laws today, including allowing maximum production in factories with minimum restrictions.
    10:25 AM, 7 May
    Thailand has reported three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths.
    10:21 AM, 7 May
    Except in COVID-19 containment zones, Tamil Nadu government allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today. People were seen standing in queue outside a liquor shop in Thiruvallur
    10:12 AM, 7 May
    According to the Indian embassy, seven non-scheduled special flights will operate from Saturday to fly back Indian nationals stranded in the US amidst the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
    10:10 AM, 7 May
    Chandigarh administration has sealed Bapu Dham colony as containment zone
    10:03 AM, 7 May
    First special train for migrant workers to leave from Delhi today. About 1,200 migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh staying in shelter homes in Delhi to leave for their native state: Delhi Government
    9:52 AM, 7 May
    Eight new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, state total stands at 3,355.
    9:21 AM, 7 May
    People working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise: PM Modi
    9:19 AM, 7 May
    Buddha is the symbol of both realization and self realization of India. With this self realization India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world, and will continue to do so: PM Modi
    9:18 AM, 7 May
    India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. To stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem. All of us have to fight together to defeat the novel coronavirus: PM Modi
    9:13 AM, 7 May
    Today, India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe: PM Modi
    9:11 AM, 7 May
    During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour: PM Modi
    9:10 AM, 7 May
    The message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the culture of India. Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition. Buddha became his own light and also lit the lives of others in his journey of life: PM Modi
    9:06 AM, 7 May
    I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations, but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us: PM Modi
    8:58 AM, 7 May
    Coronavirus cases in India reached 52,952 today, including 35,902 active cases,15,266 cured or discharged and 1,783 deaths.
    8:52 AM, 7 May
    47 residents and three workers have been infected with coronavirus at a retirement home in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.
    8:43 AM, 7 May
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman has tested positive for coronavirus.
    8:37 AM, 7 May
    I thank all who are working during these tough times. I salute you and I hope you are keeping yourself safe. I hope your family is safe. I hope you keep serving humanity: PM Modi
    8:34 AM, 7 May
    India will continue to help developments in the world despite pandemic says PM Modi in IBC World Live Stream-Virtual Vesak
    8:28 AM, 7 May
    I hope people of India continue to help each and every hand that asks for help amid the coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi
    8:27 AM, 7 May
    We will continue to serve everyone with perseverance and we gain goodwill that will help us overcome the pandemic: PM Modi.
    8:26 AM, 7 May
    India has helped and has been helping all nations amid the coronavirus pandemic while keeping our interests and following restrictions: PM Modi
    8:16 AM, 7 May
    About 950 bottles of country liquor, kept in the strong room of a police station in Madhya Pradesh following seizure, have gone missing amid the lockdown, prompting authorities to suspend two policemen and order a probe.
    8:10 AM, 7 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event via video conferencing on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today at 9 am.
