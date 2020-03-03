  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise above 49,000; Reports above 1,600 deaths

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: The number of coronavirus cases in India came within touching distance of the half-lakh mark at 49,333. Over 1,600 people have died due to the virus across the country. The lockdown in India has been extended till May 17.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in Delhi rises to 1,640

    The number of daily new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in Tamil Nadu, from 266 to 527 on May 5.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    9:29 AM, 6 May
    South Korea has reported two fresh cases of coronavirus as its outbreak continues to slow.
    9:25 AM, 6 May
    There have been 126 coronavirus deaths in India in the past 24 hours, a rise of 2,958 cases and 1,456 recoveries in the past one day.
    9:15 AM, 6 May
    Total coronavirus cases in India are at 49,391, while active COVID-19 cases are at 33,514. There have been 14,182 recoveries, while 1,694 people have died.
    9:02 AM, 6 May
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
    8:48 AM, 6 May
    Industrial units in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, opened today amid the coronavirus lockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs
    8:42 AM, 6 May
    According to reports, over 30 vaccines in India are in the stages of development to combat Covid-19. Some of these are advancing to the trial stages.
    8:39 AM, 6 May
    The family of a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for coronavirus filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday saying the company failed to protect its employees as the pandemic ravaged sailings around the world.
    8:31 AM, 6 May
    Five more people tested covid positive in Bhavnagar. First time two people of temple town Palitana tested positive. Total tally of Bhavnagar reached to 81
    8:24 AM, 6 May
    Morocco has expanded its fleet of drones as it battles the coronavirus pandemic, deploying them for aerial surveillance, public service announcements and sanitisation.
    8:15 AM, 6 May
    One new positive case and a death has been reported in Odisha today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now at 177, of which 115 are active cases while 60 patients have recovered.
    7:59 AM, 6 May
    Section 144 to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31
    12:01 AM, 6 May
    Central Government has increased excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel. Retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will, however, not change on account of this increase in duties. These duty rate changes shall come into effect from 6th May, 2020.
    11:26 PM, 5 May
    More than 10,000 Indians have tested positive in the Gulf countries, with 84 deaths recorded till now, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
    11:24 PM, 5 May
    Delhi Government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the screening of stranded people, moving out of Delhi or into Delhi from other states.
    10:41 PM, 5 May
    Britain’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 693 to 29,427, according to figures announced by the foreign secretary.
    10:35 PM, 5 May
    Telangana Lockdown Extended Till May 29: CM
    9:44 PM, 5 May
    The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated.
    9:43 PM, 5 May
    Number of Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi crosses 5,000 mark with 206 fresh cases reported today.
    9:41 PM, 5 May
    Indian vaccine companies have come across as innovators in early stage vaccine development research.Similarly,Indian academia&start-ups have also pioneered in this area. Over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of vaccine development,with few going on to trial stages: PMO
    9:41 PM, 5 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the task force on Coronavirus vaccine Development and took a detailed review of the current status of India’s efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing: Prime Minister's Office
    9:28 PM, 5 May
    31 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of positive cases to 548.
    9:28 PM, 5 May
    As many as 33 new cases were recorded in Dharavi- Asia's largest slum, taking the total tally to 665 with 20 deaths.
    9:27 PM, 5 May
    523 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours, along with 2 deaths.
    8:44 PM, 5 May
    Two more zones in Delhi have been de-contained, the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 88.
    8:43 PM, 5 May
    The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 6,000-mark after 441 new cases were reported, while the death of 49 more patients, the highest in a day so far, took the toll to 368.
    8:43 PM, 5 May
    118 new patients have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,880. Out of the total cases, 987 patients have been discharged while 56 others lost their lives said the Directorate of Health Services.
    7:31 PM, 5 May
    One person from Goalpara has tested positive for COVID-19. Total positive cases in Assam now stands at 43, active cases are at 10 said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
    7:31 PM, 5 May
    15 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, one from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 741, including 413 active cases.
    6:18 PM, 5 May
    Directions given to ministers to convince workers to not return to their native states. Builders will provide workers with necessary facilities as construction activities will resume. They should not pay heed to rumours& avoid unnecessary travel: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
    6:17 PM, 5 May
    As compared to other states, COVID-19 situation is under control in Karnataka. Due to this, travel of migrant workers was prohibited, now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.
