Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise above 49,000; Reports above 1,600 deaths
India
New Delhi, May 05: The number of coronavirus cases in India came within touching distance of the half-lakh mark at 49,333. Over 1,600 people have died due to the virus across the country. The lockdown in India has been extended till May 17.
The number of daily new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in Tamil Nadu, from 266 to 527 on May 5.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Jammu & Kashmir: Industrial units in Kathua open today amid #CoronavirusLockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/fnKAsCGrFu— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
Industrial units in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, opened today amid the coronavirus lockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till 31st May 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation: District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey #COVID19— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2020
Section 144 to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31
