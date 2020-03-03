  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 breaches 1,20,000-mark; 137 deaths in 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that India recorded a spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases and 3,720 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed private labs in Mumbai, Maharashtra to provide coronavirus test results within 24 hours of collecting samples. Citing delay in giving test results, the BMC has asked all private labs to upload accurate results on ICMR website within 24 hours of collecting samples.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:54 AM, 23 May
    A total of 80 new COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Odisha. Total positive cases climb to 1,269 in the state.
    10:41 AM, 23 May
    32 more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal this morning, taking the total number of cases in the country to 548: Nepal Health Ministry
    10:39 AM, 23 May
    Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.
    10:35 AM, 23 May
    US President Donald Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen
    10:34 AM, 23 May
    Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths.
    10:29 AM, 23 May
    As many as 12 policemen form Oshiwara police station have tested positive in Maharashtra. More than 1,600 policemen have tested positive and 16 cops have died so far.
    10:19 AM, 23 May
    Total number of samples tested is 28,34,798; the number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,15,364: Indian Council of Medical Research.
    10:01 AM, 23 May
    Delhi Excise Department allows 66 private liquor shops to open in the national capital from 9 am to 6:30 pm, on an odd-even basis from today.
    9:48 AM, 23 May
    Over five lakh migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown have been brought back to their home state.
    9:40 AM, 23 May
    Belagavi-Bengaluru tri-weekly special train started its maiden run at 8 am today. 99 passengers have boarded the train at Belagavi: South Western Railway, Karnataka.
    9:39 AM, 23 May
    All passengers coming to Jammu and Kashmir by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital. This is the UT protocol under the Disaster Management Act: Jammu and Kashmir Government
    9:37 AM, 23 May
    Rajasthan has reported 48 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths till 9 am. Total number of positive cases rise to 6,542 and 155 deaths, while active cases hike to 2,695.
    9:25 AM, 23 May
    Tamil Nadu government announced that salons and beauty parlours can be opened in the state barring Chennai.
    9:20 AM, 23 May
    Four more people who returned from Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mandi district, taking the number of cases in Himachal Pradesh to 173.
    9:14 AM, 23 May
    South Korea has reported 23 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where authorities have shut down thousands of nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms in a desperate attempt to stem transmissions.
    9:06 AM, 23 May
    Highest spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases and 3,720 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:04 AM, 23 May
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that all the migrant workers who have returned to the state will be provided employment. ​The workers returning from Delhi back to Bihar have topped the list of migrants who tested COVID-19 positive.
    9:00 AM, 23 May
    As many as 32 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Nepal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 548
    8:42 AM, 23 May
    According to Johns Hopkins tracker, the US has recorded 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours
    8:38 AM, 23 May
    A mess worker at AIIMS-Delhi died of COVID-19, the Resident Doctors Association said, alleging he died because the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago.
    8:31 AM, 23 May
    Gujarat-based pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals said three of its employees have died of COVID-19.
    8:21 AM, 23 May
    Brazil reported more than 3,30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, surpassing Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections.
    8:06 AM, 23 May
    China has reported no new coronavirus cases on May 22, first time since pandemic began
    8:04 AM, 23 May
    According to reports, Karnataka has zero patients on ventilators
    10:37 PM, 22 May
    An officer posted in General Admin section in NGT Principal Bench tests COVID19 positive.He had last attended office on May19&is presently hospitalized. No staff permitted to have access to NGT(PB)premises till further decision on May 25: Registrar General,National Green Tribunal
    10:22 PM, 22 May
    People from Noida and Greater Noida with a confirmed flight or train ticket will not require any pass to travel to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. The decision has been taken in view of resumption of passenger flights and rail services in the coming days, the police said.
    10:22 PM, 22 May
    There is a misunderstanding and fear about coronavirus among people, and religious leaders should take initiative to clear those, Maharashtra ministers Rajesh Tope and Nawab Malik urged. Health Minister Tope also said that 97 of the 100 coronavirus-infected people are returning home post-recovery, and urged the leaders to take this message to the people.
    9:45 PM, 22 May
    The total number of COVID19 cases in the state now stands at 153
    9:44 PM, 22 May
    62 new COVID19 positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1761 including 1043 cured/discharged & 48 deaths
    9:44 PM, 22 May
    267 new COVID-19 cases reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6,494.
    coronavirus india

    coronavirus india

