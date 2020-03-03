Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 breaches 1,20,000-mark; 137 deaths in 24 hours

India

New Delhi, May 23: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that India recorded a spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases and 3,720 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed private labs in Mumbai, Maharashtra to provide coronavirus test results within 24 hours of collecting samples. Citing delay in giving test results, the BMC has asked all private labs to upload accurate results on ICMR website within 24 hours of collecting samples.

A total of 80 new COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Odisha. Total positive cases climb to 1,269 in the state. 32 more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal this morning, taking the total number of cases in the country to 548: Nepal Health Ministry Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur. US President Donald Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths. As many as 12 policemen form Oshiwara police station have tested positive in Maharashtra. More than 1,600 policemen have tested positive and 16 cops have died so far. Total number of samples tested is 28,34,798; the number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,15,364: Indian Council of Medical Research. Delhi Excise Department allows 66 private liquor shops to open in the national capital from 9 am to 6:30 pm, on an odd-even basis from today. Over five lakh migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown have been brought back to their home state. Belagavi-Bengaluru tri-weekly special train started its maiden run at 8 am today. 99 passengers have boarded the train at Belagavi: South Western Railway #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Uqg9d1qePx — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020 Belagavi-Bengaluru tri-weekly special train started its maiden run at 8 am today. 99 passengers have boarded the train at Belagavi: South Western Railway, Karnataka. All passengers coming to Jammu and Kashmir by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital. This is the UT protocol under the Disaster Management Act: Jammu and Kashmir Government Rajasthan has reported 48 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths till 9 am. Total number of positive cases rise to 6,542 and 155 deaths, while active cases hike to 2,695. Tamil Nadu government announced that salons and beauty parlours can be opened in the state barring Chennai. Four more people who returned from Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mandi district, taking the number of cases in Himachal Pradesh to 173. South Korea has reported 23 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where authorities have shut down thousands of nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms in a desperate attempt to stem transmissions. Highest spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases and 3,720 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that all the migrant workers who have returned to the state will be provided employment. ​The workers returning from Delhi back to Bihar have topped the list of migrants who tested COVID-19 positive. As many as 32 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Nepal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 548 According to Johns Hopkins tracker, the US has recorded 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours A mess worker at AIIMS-Delhi died of COVID-19, the Resident Doctors Association said, alleging he died because the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago. Gujarat-based pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals said three of its employees have died of COVID-19. Brazil reported more than 3,30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, surpassing Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections. China has reported no new coronavirus cases on May 22, first time since pandemic began According to reports, Karnataka has zero patients on ventilators An officer posted in General Admin section in NGT Principal Bench tests COVID19 positive.He had last attended office on May19&is presently hospitalized. No staff permitted to have access to NGT(PB)premises till further decision on May 25: Registrar General,National Green Tribunal People from Noida and Greater Noida with a confirmed flight or train ticket will not require any pass to travel to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. The decision has been taken in view of resumption of passenger flights and rail services in the coming days, the police said. There is a misunderstanding and fear about coronavirus among people, and religious leaders should take initiative to clear those, Maharashtra ministers Rajesh Tope and Nawab Malik urged. Health Minister Tope also said that 97 of the 100 coronavirus-infected people are returning home post-recovery, and urged the leaders to take this message to the people. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state now stands at 153 62 new COVID19 positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1761 including 1043 cured/discharged & 48 deaths 267 new COVID-19 cases reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6,494.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.