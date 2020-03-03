Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 rises above 1,10,000 in India

  • search
    New Delhi, May 20: India has recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases so far, breaching the 5,000-mark for the third time, by reporting 5,376 fresh cases from across the country on May 20. It can be seen that four of the biggest single-day figures have been reported in the last five days alone, indicating an unusual spike in fresh cases as migrants return to their respective home states.

    Coronavirus

    Earlier, on an average, the single-day figures were peaking once in three days. However, the death toll at 135 on Wednesday was lower than 146 casualties recorded the previous day. The total cases in the country have increased to 1,12,359 while the virus has claimed 3,435 lives so far.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:40 PM, 21 May
    Only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter airport, no physical check-in at airport counters: Aviation Ministry
    12:37 PM, 21 May
    Boarding for flight will commence 60 minutes before departure and boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure: Aviation Ministry
    12:32 PM, 21 May
    Nine new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; tally rises to 12
    12:23 PM, 21 May
    Indore COVID-19 tally rises by 59 to 2,774; death toll reaches 107.
    12:15 PM, 21 May
    Total number of cases in Jharkhand now at 290, including 158 active cases and 129 recovered/discharged: State Health Department
    12:14 PM, 21 May
    On Thursday Rajasthan has recorded three more deaths due to coronavirus and 83 new cases of the disease.
    12:00 PM, 21 May
    Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown.
    11:47 AM, 21 May
    Tamil Nadu government has allowed the resumption of film shooting, only in closed areas. The government has asked the film industry to adhere to norms issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
    11:34 AM, 21 May
    Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile app, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station: Indian Indian Railways.
    11:28 AM, 21 May
    With one COVID-19 death from Nellore, death toll increased to 54 in Andhra Pradesh.
    11:25 AM, 21 May
    According to the Health Ministry data updated on Thursday morning, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 39,297.
    11:16 AM, 21 May
    With 83 new coronavirus cases reported till 9 am today in Rajasthan, total tally has jumped to 6,098 in the state.
    11:12 AM, 21 May
    Migrant workers cannot be blamed for increase in cases of coronavirus: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    11:09 AM, 21 May
    One new COVID-19 positive case confirmed at Barpeta Medical College. The patient is at Kokrajhar Quarantine Centre. A total of 189 coronavirus cases reported in the state, including 48 recovered, four deaths and three migrated: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
    11:03 AM, 21 May
    Returning migrants our "brethren", will welcome them to state with open heart: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    10:54 AM, 21 May
    Agra COVID-19 tally at 831. The recovery rate continues to improve, with 660 patients discharged so far.
    10:52 AM, 21 May
    All food and beverage and retail outlets to be opened with COVID-19 precautions. Take-away to be encouraged to prevent crowding. Promote digital payments, self-ordering booths at the retails outlets: Authority of India (AAI) SOP to its Airports.
    10:46 AM, 21 May
    Airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building: AAI
    10:34 AM, 21 May
    502 people who came out of their homes without wearing face masks in Madurai yesterday, were fined a total of Rs 59,800: Tamil Nadu's Madurai District Administration.
    10:31 AM, 21 May
    Total number of COVID-19 sample tested is 26,15,920; number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,03,532: Indian Council of Medical Research
    10:24 AM, 21 May
    Don't hesitate, be a responsible citizen. In case of any doubts related to COVID-19 call 1075 (toll-free): Ministry of Health
    10:20 AM, 21 May
    AAI issues SOP for airports for recommencement of domestic flights, says Aarogya Setu app not mandatory for children below 14 years of age
    10:02 AM, 21 May
    Heavy traffic movement seen in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid the fourth phase of lockdown.
    9:50 AM, 21 May
    The odd-even vehicle formula that was implemented in 8 cities of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, has been withdrawn on the directions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The decision was taken keeping in view the practical difficulties being faced by people: CM's Offic
    9:48 AM, 21 May
    The first special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi, under Vande Bharat Mission took off today with 224 Indians onboard: High Commission of India in Australia
    9:38 AM, 21 May
    After 17 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Rohini Jail, a coronavirus case now has been reported in Mandoli jail in Delhi.
    9:32 AM, 21 May
    Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rise by 745 to 176,752
    9:28 AM, 21 May
    Out of the 827 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 26 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    9:21 AM, 21 May
    Spike of 5,609 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,12,359
    9:08 AM, 21 May
    First special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi, under Vande Bharat Mission took off today with 224 Indians onboard
