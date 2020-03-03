Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 rises above 1,10,000 in India
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, May 20: India has recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases so far, breaching the 5,000-mark for the third time, by reporting 5,376 fresh cases from across the country on May 20. It can be seen that four of the biggest single-day figures have been reported in the last five days alone, indicating an unusual spike in fresh cases as migrants return to their respective home states.
Earlier, on an average, the single-day figures were peaking once in three days. However, the death toll at 135 on Wednesday was lower than 146 casualties recorded the previous day. The total cases in the country have increased to 1,12,359 while the virus has claimed 3,435 lives so far.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Newest FirstOldest First
12:40 PM, 21 May
Only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter airport, no physical check-in at airport counters: Aviation Ministry
12:37 PM, 21 May
Boarding for flight will commence 60 minutes before departure and boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure: Aviation Ministry
12:32 PM, 21 May
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; tally rises to 12
12:23 PM, 21 May
Indore COVID-19 tally rises by 59 to 2,774; death toll reaches 107.
12:15 PM, 21 May
Total number of cases in Jharkhand now at 290, including 158 active cases and 129 recovered/discharged: State Health Department
12:14 PM, 21 May
On Thursday Rajasthan has recorded three more deaths due to coronavirus and 83 new cases of the disease.
12:00 PM, 21 May
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "We are not allowing more than 15 people to board the bus at a time to ensure social distancing among passengers". pic.twitter.com/XoFab56izT
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown.
11:47 AM, 21 May
Tamil Nadu government has allowed the resumption of film shooting, only in closed areas. The government has asked the film industry to adhere to norms issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
11:34 AM, 21 May
Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile app, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station: Indian Indian Railways.
11:28 AM, 21 May
With one COVID-19 death from Nellore, death toll increased to 54 in Andhra Pradesh.
11:25 AM, 21 May
According to the Health Ministry data updated on Thursday morning, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 39,297.
11:16 AM, 21 May
With 83 new coronavirus cases reported till 9 am today in Rajasthan, total tally has jumped to 6,098 in the state.
11:12 AM, 21 May
Migrant workers cannot be blamed for increase in cases of coronavirus: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11:09 AM, 21 May
One new COVID-19 positive case confirmed at Barpeta Medical College. The patient is at Kokrajhar Quarantine Centre. A total of 189 coronavirus cases reported in the state, including 48 recovered, four deaths and three migrated: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
11:03 AM, 21 May
Returning migrants our "brethren", will welcome them to state with open heart: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
10:54 AM, 21 May
Agra COVID-19 tally at 831. The recovery rate continues to improve, with 660 patients discharged so far.
10:52 AM, 21 May
All food and beverage and retail outlets to be opened with COVID-19 precautions. Take-away to be encouraged to prevent crowding. Promote digital payments, self-ordering booths at the retails outlets: Authority of India (AAI) SOP to its Airports.
10:46 AM, 21 May
Airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building: AAI
10:34 AM, 21 May
502 people who came out of their homes without wearing face masks in Madurai yesterday, were fined a total of Rs 59,800: Tamil Nadu's Madurai District Administration.
10:31 AM, 21 May
Total number of COVID-19 sample tested is 26,15,920; number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,03,532: Indian Council of Medical Research
Heavy traffic movement seen in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid the fourth phase of lockdown.
9:50 AM, 21 May
The odd-even vehicle formula that was implemented in 8 cities of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, has been withdrawn on the directions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The decision was taken keeping in view the practical difficulties being faced by people: CM's Offic
9:48 AM, 21 May
The first special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi, under Vande Bharat Mission took off today with 224 Indians onboard: High Commission of India in Australia
9:38 AM, 21 May
After 17 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Rohini Jail, a coronavirus case now has been reported in Mandoli jail in Delhi.
9:32 AM, 21 May
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rise by 745 to 176,752
9:28 AM, 21 May
Out of the 827 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 26 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
9:21 AM, 21 May
Spike of 5,609 #COVID19 cases & 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 112359, including 63624 active cases & 3435 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/NTJ4SXz9qZ
First special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi, under Vande Bharat Mission took off today with 224 Indians onboard
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more