  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Goa records eight new cases of COVID-19

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday claimed that India recorded 5,611 cases in 24 hours, its highest daily increase in cases since the outbreak began. The total coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 1,06,750.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:18 AM, 20 May
    As per the guidelines, all samples of COVID-19 suspect should be first tested by this assay, and later be subjected to confirmation by step 2: ICMR
    11:15 AM, 20 May
    The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Central Industrial Security Force now stands at 96.
    11:11 AM, 20 May
    Study claims six feet distancing not enough to stop virus transmission in light winds
    11:02 AM, 20 May
    In Delhi, migrant workers queue up outside a government school at Lajpat Nagar for health screening after which they will be taken to the railway station by buses.
    11:00 AM, 20 May
    The latest bulletin posted by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh shows that 68 new cases of coronavirus were recorded today, taking the tally to 2,407.
    10:55 AM, 20 May
    Drivers, conductors and bus marshals have been strictly instructed to not run buses with more than 20 passengers. If it comes to surface that they did not follow these directions strong action will be taken against all three: Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister
    10:53 AM, 20 May
    1,08,121 samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of samples tested till 9 am today is at 25,12,388: Indian Council of Medical Research
    10:51 AM, 20 May
    Most Delhi Transport Corporation buses are engaged in ferrying migrants to railway stations, today we have received information that Revenue Department has requisitioned around 1200 buses and 400-500 buses have been requisitioned by police: Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister
    10:46 AM, 20 May
    Coronavirus cases in Odisha crossed the 1,000-mark today after 74 new infected patients were reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,052.
    10:42 AM, 20 May
    The first flight from Italy landed at Goa international airport at 10:20 carrying Goan seafarers.
    10:38 AM, 20 May
    A 105-member medical team from Kerala left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a mission to treat COVID-19 patients there early on Wednesday, as part of an initiative of VPS healthcare group based in the Gulf nation.
    10:34 AM, 20 May
    The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 248 in Jharkhand out of which 118 cases are active.
    10:15 AM, 20 May
    In view of cyclone Amphan, all operations suspended at Kolkata Airport till 5 am tomorrow, including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19: Airport Director
    10:03 AM, 20 May
    Public transport has been re-instated in Delhi during the fourth phase of lockdown; As per Delhi Govt guidelines, only one passenger is allowed to travel in an auto-rickshaw at a time.
    9:56 AM, 20 May
    According to a study, the coronavirus-triggered lockdown has led to a steep fall in global carbon emissions by 17 per cent in early April as compared to 2019 levels with India's emissions dropping by 26 per cent.
    9:49 AM, 20 May
    Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus service resumes during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. The total number of positive cases in Kerala stands at 642.
    9:48 AM, 20 May
    A meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held today in Delhi at 11 am.
    9:44 AM, 20 May
    61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, as of 9 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 5,906, including 2,409 active cases and 143 deaths.
    9:40 AM, 20 May
    A man, who returned from Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.
    9:39 AM, 20 May
    Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 797 to over 176,000
    9:22 AM, 20 May
    Highest ever spike of 5,611 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry
    9:20 AM, 20 May
    Twenty six scientists among 150 Indians returning home from South Africa this week
    9:17 AM, 20 May
    Six people, including three of a family, who returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 99.
    9:16 AM, 20 May
    India's coronavirus tally rises to 1,06,750. These include 61,149 cases, including 42,298 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The deaths toll stands at 3,303: Union Health Ministry
    8:56 AM, 20 May
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches Chikitsasetu app for healthcare workers, sanitation workers and police personnel in their fight against COVID-19.
    8:41 AM, 20 May
    I appreciate our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi
    8:28 AM, 20 May
    Over 300 stranded Indian will arrive in two repatriation flights from Italy to Goa today under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.
    8:22 AM, 20 May
    Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are returning home in a 'Shramik Special' train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening.
    8:20 AM, 20 May
    The cemetery in Bergamo, the Italian city worst-hit by the coronavirus, has reopened to visitors, allowing locals to finally grieve their dead.
    8:17 AM, 20 May
    Indian Coffee House in Shimla has resumed take-away services following relaxations in the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue