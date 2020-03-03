Coronavirus LIVE: Goa records eight new cases of COVID-19
New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday claimed that India recorded 5,611 cases in 24 hours, its highest daily increase in cases since the outbreak began. The total coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 1,06,750.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Delhi: Migrants workers queue up outside a government school at Lajpat Nagar for health screening after which they will be taken to the railway station by buses. pic.twitter.com/SuyEGMzKSv— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
1,08,121 samples tested for #COVID19 in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of samples tested till 9 am today is at 25,12,388: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/zfKDpyQVa3— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
Public transport has been re-instated in Delhi during the fourth phase of lockdown; As per Delhi Govt guidelines, only 1 passenger is allowed to travel in an auto-rickshaw at a time. A passenger says,"How is it possible that I take one auto and the children take a separate auto?" pic.twitter.com/ExEStT6BDF— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
Trivandrum: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus service resumes during the fourth phase of #COVID19 lockdown.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
The total number of positive cases in Kerala stands at 642. pic.twitter.com/CqC1Gstxxg
I appreciate our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat. Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020
VIDEO: The cemetery in Bergamo, the Italian city worst-hit by the #coronavirus, has reopened to visitors, allowing locals to finally grieve their dead pic.twitter.com/XkKalKLi37— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 20, 2020