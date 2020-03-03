  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise to 1,38,845; Death toll at 4,021

    New Delhi, May 25: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India has reported total 1,38,845 cases of coronavirus in the country. According to the Health Ministry, there are 77,103 active cases, while 57,720 patients have been cured. So far, 4,021 people have died due to the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, Hundreds of people reached to Indira Gandhi International Airport after India resumed domestic passenger flights in a graded manner to take early morning flights. Also, as the domestic flight operations resumed today, several taxis and cabs were allowed to function at the Hyderabad airport.

    Several passengers in Mumbai and Bengaluru airport complain about their flights being cancelled without prior notice.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    9:47 AM, 25 May
    Passengers of Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport.
    9:45 AM, 25 May
    In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,280 patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. So far, a total of 57,720 people have been cured from the infection.
    9:40 AM, 25 May
    The first flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Chennai airport.
    9:32 AM, 25 May
    Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77,103 active cases, 57,720 cured/discharged and 4,021 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:29 AM, 25 May
    Highest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.
    9:06 AM, 25 May
    Several passengers in Mumbai and Bengaluru airport complain about their flights being cancelled without prior notice
    8:58 AM, 25 May
    A passenger at the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport said that her Air India flight to Delhi today has been cancelled without prior notice.
    8:52 AM, 25 May
    A 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder and COVID-19 passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night: Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Medical College&Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla. The total deaths in state due to coronavirus rise to four.
    8:45 AM, 25 May
    Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. They say,"Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled.We don't know what to do now."
    8:40 AM, 25 May
    In Chhattisgarh, passengers arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations resume from today. Luggage of passengers also being disinfected at the airport.
    8:34 AM, 25 May
    The White House has announced a ban on travel to the US from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America's hardest-hit country.
    8:29 AM, 25 May
    The Bengaluru airport management has introduced a unique feature of parking-to-boarding contactless journey for the passengers as the domestic flight resumes from today.
    8:27 AM, 25 May
    Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
    8:23 AM, 25 May
    Fiji Airways to cut more than half its staff, seek aircraft payment deferrals
    8:19 AM, 25 May
    The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now"
    8:15 AM, 25 May
    Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day.
    8:10 AM, 25 May
    Passengers arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume from today. Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.
    8:08 AM, 25 May
    The skies will be open for domestic passenger services in India from today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off: Aviation Industry
    10:47 PM, 24 May
    Seven new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 370
    10:34 PM, 24 May
    Number of incoming flights restricted to 25 per day. Flights to Coimbatore, Madurai & Trichy to operate. Flights from Gujarat, Maharashtra may be kept to the bare minimum possible. There is no issue in operating any number of outgoing flights from Tamil Nadu: AAI, Chennai.
    9:28 PM, 24 May
    All the passengers will have to go through quarantine procedure. Only home quarantine under discussion. But for now passengers will have to go to paid or government quarantine.
    9:27 PM, 24 May
    41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases to 1,854. Death toll rises to 53 after 4 deaths were reported today. Active cases stand at 709
    9:26 PM, 24 May
    The number of novel coronavirus infections in West Bengal rose by the highest margin of 208 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,667
    9:18 PM, 24 May
    41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana today; taking the total number of positive cases to 1,854. Death toll rises to 53 after 4 deaths were reported today. Active cases stand at 709: Director of Public Health&Family Welfare, Telangana Govt
    9:17 PM, 24 May
    Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam airports are allowed to operate domestic flights from May 26.
    9:06 PM, 24 May
    1725 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai today; taking the total number of cases to 30,359. Death toll rises to 988 after 39 deaths were reported today
    9:03 PM, 24 May
    The government on Sunday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the return of Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown, saying it will be a paid service and preference will be given to those who are in distress, who have lost their jobs or to pregnant women.
    8:13 PM, 24 May
    Nine 9 CRPF personnel have been tested positive for COVID19 in Delhi today. Till date positive cases stand at 359 including 137 active positive cases, 220 recovered cases and 2 deceased
    8:12 PM, 24 May
    Delhi Disaster Management Authority directs all concerned authorities to ensure compliance of guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for domestic travel.
    8:11 PM, 24 May
    19 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand till 7:30 PM today; taking the total number of cases to 317
