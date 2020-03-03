Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rise to 1,38,845; Death toll at 4,021
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, May 25: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India has reported total 1,38,845 cases of coronavirus in the country. According to the Health Ministry, there are 77,103 active cases, while 57,720 patients have been cured. So far, 4,021 people have died due to the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Hundreds of people reached to Indira Gandhi International Airport after India resumed domestic passenger flights in a graded manner to take early morning flights. Also, as the domestic flight operations resumed today, several taxis and cabs were allowed to function at the Hyderabad airport.
Several passengers in Mumbai and Bengaluru airport complain about their flights being cancelled without prior notice.
Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:
Newest FirstOldest First
9:47 AM, 25 May
Odisha: Passengers of Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport. The flight departed from Delhi's IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/InakMjuPE9
Passengers of Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport.
9:45 AM, 25 May
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,280 patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. So far, a total of 57,720 people have been cured from the infection.
9:40 AM, 25 May
The first flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Chennai airport.
9:32 AM, 25 May
Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77,103 active cases, 57,720 cured/discharged and 4,021 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
9:29 AM, 25 May
Highest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.
9:06 AM, 25 May
Several passengers in Mumbai and Bengaluru airport complain about their flights being cancelled without prior notice
8:58 AM, 25 May
Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. A passenger at the airport says that her Air India flight to Delhi today has been cancelled without prior notice. pic.twitter.com/A5KOLtjUs6
A passenger at the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport said that her Air India flight to Delhi today has been cancelled without prior notice.
8:52 AM, 25 May
A 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder and COVID-19 passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night: Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Medical College&Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla.
The total deaths in state due to coronavirus rise to four.
8:45 AM, 25 May
Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. They say,"Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled.We don't know what to do now." pic.twitter.com/NNbr4Jh0pK
Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. They say,"Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled.We don't know what to do now."
8:40 AM, 25 May
Chhattisgarh: Passengers arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations resume from today. Luggage of passengers also being disinfected at the airport. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/MquLLGuCkv
In Chhattisgarh, passengers arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations resume from today. Luggage of passengers also being disinfected at the airport.
8:34 AM, 25 May
The White House has announced a ban on travel to the US from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America's hardest-hit country.
8:29 AM, 25 May
The Bengaluru airport management has introduced a unique feature of parking-to-boarding contactless journey for the passengers as the domestic flight resumes from today.
8:27 AM, 25 May
Delhi: Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVDI19. BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty on board the flight said "I was in Delhi since the Parliament's Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha". pic.twitter.com/lFgGSZJpj8
Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
8:23 AM, 25 May
Fiji Airways to cut more than half its staff, seek aircraft payment deferrals
8:19 AM, 25 May
The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now". pic.twitter.com/NgBY9L6h4i
The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now"
8:15 AM, 25 May
Tamil Nadu: Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing.
Passengers arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume from today. Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.
8:08 AM, 25 May
The skies will be open for domestic passenger services in India from today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off: Aviation Industry
10:47 PM, 24 May
Seven new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 370
10:34 PM, 24 May
Number of incoming flights restricted to 25 per day. Flights to Coimbatore, Madurai & Trichy to operate. Flights from Gujarat, Maharashtra may be kept to the bare minimum possible. There is no issue in operating any number of outgoing flights from Tamil Nadu: AAI, Chennai.
9:28 PM, 24 May
All the passengers will have to go through quarantine procedure. Only home quarantine under discussion. But for now passengers will have to go to paid or government quarantine.
9:27 PM, 24 May
41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases to 1,854. Death toll rises to 53 after 4 deaths were reported today. Active cases stand at 709
9:26 PM, 24 May
The number of novel coronavirus infections in West Bengal rose by the highest margin of 208 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,667
9:18 PM, 24 May
41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana today; taking the total number of positive cases to 1,854. Death toll rises to 53 after 4 deaths were reported today. Active cases stand at 709: Director of Public Health&Family Welfare, Telangana Govt
9:17 PM, 24 May
Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam airports are allowed to operate domestic flights from May 26.
9:06 PM, 24 May
1725 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai today; taking the total number of cases to 30,359. Death toll rises to 988 after 39 deaths were reported today
9:03 PM, 24 May
The government on Sunday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the return of Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown, saying it will be a paid service and preference will be given to those who are in distress, who have lost their jobs or to pregnant women.
8:13 PM, 24 May
Nine 9 CRPF personnel have been tested positive for COVID19 in Delhi today. Till date positive cases stand at 359 including 137 active positive cases, 220 recovered cases and 2 deceased
8:12 PM, 24 May
Delhi Disaster Management Authority directs all concerned authorities to ensure compliance of guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for domestic travel.
8:11 PM, 24 May
19 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand till 7:30 PM today; taking the total number of cases to 317
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more