    Coroanvirus LIVE: Ration will be doubled from 5 kg to 10 kg, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: US President Donald Trump said that the World Health Organization (WHO) should be "ashamed of" itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China. This comment, by Trump, came after the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths due to coronavirus in 24 hours.

    arvind kejriwal

    "I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:29 PM, 1 May
    I want people to not panic about COVID-19. It's only about starting the treatment on time: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
    1:11 PM, 1 May
    With two more cases of coronavirus in Odisha, total tally has mounted to 145 in the state.
    1:09 PM, 1 May
    A 64-year old cancer patient from neighbouring Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the JIPMER in Puducherry for treatment.
    12:54 PM, 1 May
    583 news cases and 27 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. A total of 10,498 positive COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths have been reported in the state till date.
    12:52 PM, 1 May
    As many as 11 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka from April 30, 5:00 pm till noon today: Karnataka Health Department.
    12:45 PM, 1 May
    More than 12,700 migrants from across the country, who had come to work in different sectors in Andhra Pradesh, are ready to go back to their native states.
    12:38 PM, 1 May
    Another special train carrying 1200 people will depart tonight from Kerala's Kochi to Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
    12:31 PM, 1 May
    Free ration being provided to the needy in the national capital will be doubled from 5 kg to 10 kg: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:27 PM, 1 May
    The first patient from LNJP Hospital under plasma therapy has recovered: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:21 PM, 1 May
    We are getting good results of plasma therapy. It is on trial basis: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:18 PM, 1 May
    Contacting 1,100 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save lives: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:17 PM, 1 May
    In Delhi, 2,300 people are being tested per 10 lakh people: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:15 PM, 1 May
    So far, 3,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, 1,100 people have recovered and gone home: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:13 PM, 1 May
    The first patient from LNJP under plasma therapy has recovered. Trials are still going on. This is a positive & encouraging sign in our fight against COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:07 PM, 1 May
    Death toll due to COVID-19 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh rose to 72 with four more patients succumbing to the infection.
    12:04 PM, 1 May
    COVID-19 death toll rises to 61 in Rajasthan with three more fatalities. The total cases stands at 2,617 after 33 people test positive for the novel virus.
    11:59 AM, 1 May
    Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members, including nine from Thailand, were sent to a temporary jail in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after they completed their quarantine.
    11:52 AM, 1 May
    As many as 60 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. State tally rises to 1,463.
    11:38 AM, 1 May
    Any worker or labourer of Uttar Pradesh, who is stranded in another state due to lockdown, can use his/her ration card number and avail its benefits there: CM Yogi Adityanath
    11:20 AM, 1 May
    The second train carrying stranded migrant workers will depart from Gujarat's Surat to Odisha's Ganjam at 4pm today
    11:14 AM, 1 May
    In an order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated 100 per cent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field, with some relaxation to people over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions.
    11:12 AM, 1 May
    First train carrying 1200 migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started its journey at 4:50 am today.
    11:04 AM, 1 May
    Those who cross the border need to download Aarogya Setu app mandatorily: ACP Karan Goyal on Delhi-Gurugram border.
    10:57 AM, 1 May
    Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the maximum number of red zones at 19 and 14 respectively.
    10:50 AM, 1 May
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on coronavirus crises today at 12 noon
    10:44 AM, 1 May
    The central government is exploring possibilities of running point to point train services for sending migrant workers. The government has asked Indian Railways to handover plan for point to point running of railways as early as possible.
    10:36 AM, 1 May
    Health Ministry pitches for the use of homemade face masks.
    10:33 AM, 1 May
    Pune Health Department said that three more deaths have been reported in the district in the last 12 hours. Total deaths in the district stand at 95 now.
    10:21 AM, 1 May
    Out of the total 1,147 deaths in India, Maharashtra tops the tally with 459 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 214, Madhya Pradesh with 137, Delhi with 59, Rajasthan with 58, Uttar Pradesh with 39, West Bengal with 33 and Andhra Pradesh with 31.
    10:15 AM, 1 May
    According to Union Health Ministry, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are among 130 Red Zones designated by Centre for 'No Activity' after May 3.
