Coronavirus LIVE: Positive for COVID-19 cases in India hit 23,000-mark; toll crosses 700
India
New Delhi, Apr 24: Maharashtra continues to be the worst coronavirus hit state.
As many as 778 tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,775, the highest single day surge so far.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
At 11 AM today, PM @narendramodi would be interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing at 11 am today.
