    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive for COVID-19 cases in India hit 23,000-mark; toll crosses 700

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Maharashtra continues to be the worst coronavirus hit state.

    As many as 778 tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,775, the highest single day surge so far.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    10:25 AM, 24 Apr
    As many as 3,600 more stranded British travelers set to return from India on 14 new flights chartered by the UK government.
    10:13 AM, 24 Apr
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has questioned the Centre on the logic in not allowing sealed bottles of liquor to be sold. He also questioned that vegetables are being sold in the open and coronavirus only spreads by mucus/droplets.
    10:01 AM, 24 Apr
    Confirmed coronavirus cases in China has dropped to single-digit, while technology giants like Alibaba and Tencent have launched booking services for COVID-19 tests.
    9:52 AM, 24 Apr
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to address the public at 12 pm today.
    9:44 AM, 24 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that 36 new positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases in Rajasthan to 2,000.
    9:29 AM, 24 Apr
    It is reportedly said that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not conducted any autopsies in cases of deaths on account of coronavirus, following a decision taken to protect the forensic doctors from the highly contagious virus.
    9:24 AM, 24 Apr
    The total number of confirmed cases for coronavirus in India has increased to 23,077.
    9:18 AM, 24 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing at 11 am today.
    8:58 AM, 24 Apr
    1,684 new cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry has said
    8:54 AM, 24 Apr
    President Donald Trump has favoured safe. And phased re-opening of America’s economy. The pandemic has killed over 50,000 in the US, while infecting 8 lakh.
    8:51 AM, 24 Apr
    14 Doctors and Nurses Test Positive at Govt Hospital in Delhi
    8:51 AM, 24 Apr
    There is no shortage of hydroxychloroquine in India says Viranchi Shah, the chairman of the Indian Drug Manufacturing Association, Gujarat chapter. The current production of HCQ is 35-40 crore tablets a month, which is 10 times more than our requirement.
    8:50 AM, 24 Apr
    A four month old baby admitted at the Kozhikode Medical college, with symptoms of novel coronavirus has died. Reports are awaited to further ascertain if this was a COVID-19 death.
    8:46 AM, 24 Apr
    Telangana inches towards the 1,000 mark with 27 new cases on Thursday.
    8:35 AM, 24 Apr
    14 new chartered flights to bring back Brits stuck in India.
    8:25 AM, 24 Apr
    Tripura becomes coronavirus free after the recovery of the second case.
    8:16 AM, 24 Apr
    Punjab’s request to open liquor shops in the state has been rejected by the Union Home Ministry.
    8:03 AM, 24 Apr
    Brazil has recorded 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:57 AM, 24 Apr
    Summer like conditions can curb COVID-19 transmission says Trump administration official.
    7:57 AM, 24 Apr
    The total fatalities near 50,000 in the US says the Johns Hopkins tally.
    7:57 AM, 24 Apr
    US records 3,176 Ccoronavirus deaths in 24 hours
    11:55 PM, 23 Apr
    8 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar taking the total number of cases to 170: Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Secretary (Health)
    11:39 PM, 23 Apr
    All central government departments were on Thursday asked to ensure that more than one-third of employees, below the level of deputy secretary, were not called to offices to avoid crowding and to ensure safe social distancing norms, according to a Personnel Ministry communique.
    11:31 PM, 23 Apr
    Delhi Police constitutes 6 committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against COVID-19 for the protection of police personnel.
    11:13 PM, 23 Apr
    At least 56 people have been sent to quarantine after a dietician associated with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital mess tested positive for COVID-19
    9:51 PM, 23 Apr
    3 Army personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Baroda,Gujarat. As per initial findings, an ATM booth seems to be the common source as they all had withdrawn money from it on same day.Their 28 close contacts have been quarantined by the force as per protocol: Indian Army Sources
    9:41 PM, 23 Apr
    Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has tested positive for deadly novel coronavirus.
    9:40 PM, 23 Apr
    A 75-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID19 from Bantwal with history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia passed away at Wenlok District Hospital in Dakshina Kannada, today: Health Department, Karnataka
    9:36 PM, 23 Apr
    61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today, as of 7 pm. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 1510, including 1280 active cases, 206 discharged and 24 deaths: State Health Department
    9:19 PM, 23 Apr
    The number of containment zones increases to 24 in Haryana's Gurugram district - 10 in Gurugram, 11 in Sohna & three in Pataudi: Gurugram district administration
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

