Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases for COVID-19 in India hit 24,000-mark; toll at 775
New Delhi, Apr 25: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 775 as the number of positive cases increased more than 24,000 in India, according to the Union health ministry. Meanwhile, over 25 lakh people have now been affected by COVID-19 across the globe as per the latest figures.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Tamil Nadu: People queue at a market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29 from 6 AM & 9 PM. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qPpNBOyZWx— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh on Centre freezing Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief hike till July 2021 (Source - AICC) pic.twitter.com/JK2MmF5Nj4— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
Rajasthan: Streets in Jaipur wear a deserted look, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur dist has reported a total of 776 Coronavirus positive cases so far as the total tally of positive cases in the state stands at 2034. pic.twitter.com/vsG2968sxv— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Police surveillance tightened in Bathindi area of Jammu, which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PKqPt3zbpU— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020