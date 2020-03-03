Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases for COVID-19 in India hit 24,000-mark; toll at 775

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 25: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 775 as the number of positive cases increased more than 24,000 in India, according to the Union health ministry. Meanwhile, over 25 lakh people have now been affected by COVID-19 across the globe as per the latest figures.

    11:02 AM, 25 Apr
    Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar initiated phase 1 clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe COVID-19 patients, at BMC Victoria Hospital on Saturday in Bengaluru.
    10:53 AM, 25 Apr
    Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that two more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, from Naya Bhojpur and Buxar. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now at 225.
    10:51 AM, 25 Apr
    No relaxation in ongoing lockdown has been decided by the Government of Assam yet.
    10:39 AM, 25 Apr
    Thailand has reported 53 new coronavirus cases and one death of a man who was infected with the virus along with four other family members.
    10:35 AM, 25 Apr
    Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied more than five lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with the Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products.
    10:34 AM, 25 Apr
    The death toll due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has reached 57 with two more persons succumbing to the deadly virus on Saturday.
    10:19 AM, 25 Apr
    Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the state government for turning Ramanagara district into a "Red Zone" with five COVID-19 positive cases, and thereby making it ineligible to resume industrial operations.
    10:07 AM, 25 Apr
    South Korea has reported ten new cases of coronavirus, the eighth day in a row its daily jump came below 20.
    9:59 AM, 25 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that 25 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in Rajasthan to 2,059.
    9:56 AM, 25 Apr
    Seven new places have been declared as hotspots in Kerala.
    9:48 AM, 25 Apr
    All shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood and standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions.
    9:41 AM, 25 Apr
    On Saturday morning, people were seen rushing to avail essential items in Chennai after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29.
    9:22 AM, 25 Apr
    Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati city in 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 12.
    9:21 AM, 25 Apr
    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slams Centre's freezing of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike till July 2021.
    9:06 AM, 25 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rise to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths.
    9:00 AM, 25 Apr
    Maharashtra government officials said that parts of the state would continue to remain under lockdown at least till June.
    8:56 AM, 25 Apr
    On Saturday, State Health Secretary said that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi's Hindpiri.
    8:55 AM, 25 Apr
    Tripura government has removed the State Health Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) from their posts for alleged irregularities in the purchase of protective gears, medical kits, medicines for fighting coronavirus, State Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.
    8:54 AM, 25 Apr
    Among 31 staff, 11 doctors tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.
    8:38 AM, 25 Apr
    Streets in Rakasthan's Jaipur were seen wearing a deserted look, amid the nationwide lockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar.
    8:30 AM, 25 Apr
    Pakistan's Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the country would remain in a nationwide lockdown until May 9 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
    8:29 AM, 25 Apr
    Police surveillance has been increased in Jammu's Bathindi area, which has been identified as a 'Red Zone'.
    8:13 AM, 25 Apr
    The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said at the daily coronavirus briefing that the UK government has approved trials for drone delivery of medicines and medical equipment.
    8:09 AM, 25 Apr
    Karnataka government on Friday gave the green signal for industries to restart in nine districts unaffected by COVID-19 and, hours later, allowed the movement of labourers within the state.
    8:07 AM, 25 Apr
    AIIMS-Bhopal, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Chirayu Medical College is expected to begin therapeutic plasma exchange for critically ill COVID-19 patients as early as next week.
    11:43 PM, 24 Apr
    AIIMS Raipur male nursing officer tests positive
    11:33 PM, 24 Apr
    Bihar saw the highest spike in the novel coronavirus cases so far after as many as 53 people tested positive on Friday, taking the number of infections to 223
    11:18 PM, 24 Apr
    Pune reports 109 fresh cases and 5 deaths on Friday
    11:18 PM, 24 Apr
    Assam government launches a new scheme under which locally unavailable medicines due to the lockdown will be delivered to patients at home: Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:58 PM, 24 Apr
    United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll at 19,506 with 684 hospital deaths
