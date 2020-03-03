Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases for COVID-19 in India hit 24,000-mark; toll at 775

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 25: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 775 as the number of positive cases increased more than 24,000 in India, according to the Union health ministry. Meanwhile, over 25 lakh people have now been affected by COVID-19 across the globe as per the latest figures.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar initiated phase 1 clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe COVID-19 patients, at BMC Victoria Hospital on Saturday in Bengaluru. Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that two more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, from Naya Bhojpur and Buxar. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now at 225. No relaxation in ongoing lockdown has been decided by the Government of Assam yet. Thailand has reported 53 new coronavirus cases and one death of a man who was infected with the virus along with four other family members. Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied more than five lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with the Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products. The death toll due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has reached 57 with two more persons succumbing to the deadly virus on Saturday. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the state government for turning Ramanagara district into a "Red Zone" with five COVID-19 positive cases, and thereby making it ineligible to resume industrial operations. South Korea has reported ten new cases of coronavirus, the eighth day in a row its daily jump came below 20. Rajasthan Health Department said that 25 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in Rajasthan to 2,059. Seven new places have been declared as hotspots in Kerala. All shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood and standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions. Tamil Nadu: People queue at a market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29 from 6 AM & 9 PM. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qPpNBOyZWx — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 On Saturday morning, people were seen rushing to avail essential items in Chennai after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29. Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati city in 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 12. I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh on Centre freezing Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief hike till July 2021 (Source - AICC) pic.twitter.com/JK2MmF5Nj4 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slams Centre's freezing of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike till July 2021. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rise to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths. Maharashtra government officials said that parts of the state would continue to remain under lockdown at least till June. On Saturday, State Health Secretary said that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi's Hindpiri. Tripura government has removed the State Health Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) from their posts for alleged irregularities in the purchase of protective gears, medical kits, medicines for fighting coronavirus, State Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Among 31 staff, 11 doctors tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Rajasthan: Streets in Jaipur wear a deserted look, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur dist has reported a total of 776 Coronavirus positive cases so far as the total tally of positive cases in the state stands at 2034. pic.twitter.com/vsG2968sxv — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 Streets in Rakasthan's Jaipur were seen wearing a deserted look, amid the nationwide lockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar. Pakistan's Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the country would remain in a nationwide lockdown until May 9 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Jammu and Kashmir: Police surveillance tightened in Bathindi area of Jammu, which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PKqPt3zbpU — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 Police surveillance has been increased in Jammu's Bathindi area, which has been identified as a 'Red Zone'. The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said at the daily coronavirus briefing that the UK government has approved trials for drone delivery of medicines and medical equipment. Karnataka government on Friday gave the green signal for industries to restart in nine districts unaffected by COVID-19 and, hours later, allowed the movement of labourers within the state. AIIMS-Bhopal, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Chirayu Medical College is expected to begin therapeutic plasma exchange for critically ill COVID-19 patients as early as next week. AIIMS Raipur male nursing officer tests positive Bihar saw the highest spike in the novel coronavirus cases so far after as many as 53 people tested positive on Friday, taking the number of infections to 223 Pune reports 109 fresh cases and 5 deaths on Friday Assam government launches a new scheme under which locally unavailable medicines due to the lockdown will be delivered to patients at home: Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll at 19,506 with 684 hospital deaths

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.