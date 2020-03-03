Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India hit 23,000-mark; toll crosses 700
New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with the sarpanches said that self-reliance is the only way to overcome the coronavirus problem.
He said that the villages have paved the way in the fight against the pandemic. The people in the villages have set an example, when it comes to social distancing, the PM also said.
Telangana: Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid remains closed ahead of Ramzan, due to Coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/mkE9pGlukD— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
Punjab: Retd Paraplegic soldiers&their wives in Paraplegic Rehabilitation Center in Mohali are making masks&distributing it to police personnel, health&sanitation workers for free. Col(Retd) Gurkirat Singh,Director says, "We stitch 500 masks/day&are giving them for free" #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTzUmBdznV— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020