    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India hit 23,000-mark; toll crosses 700

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with the sarpanches said that self-reliance is the only way to overcome the coronavirus problem.

    He said that the villages have paved the way in the fight against the pandemic. The people in the villages have set an example, when it comes to social distancing, the PM also said.

    Coronavirus

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    1:49 PM, 24 Apr
    Mecca Masjid in Hyerabad, Telangana remained closed ahead of Ramzan, due to coronavirus pandemic.
    1:41 PM, 24 Apr
    Here is how retired paraplegic soldiers and their wives are fighting the novel coronavirus.
    1:39 PM, 24 Apr
    An official on Friday said that three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman, who was on lockdown duty, at Ambejogai town of Maharashtra's Beed district.
    1:27 PM, 24 Apr
    An official said that three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman, who was on lockdown duty, at Ambejogai town of Maharashtra's Beed district.
    1:21 PM, 24 Apr
    Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "explicit appeasement" of minority community.
    1:11 PM, 24 Apr
    On Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported 62 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 955.
    1:07 PM, 24 Apr
    In a bid to enable people confined to home during the nationwide lockdown to see animals in the zoo, the West Bengal forest department launched an app through which one can witness various moods of reptiles, mammals, and birds.
    1:06 PM, 24 Apr
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the bodies of NRIs whose death occurred due to reasons other than COVID-19.
    12:46 PM, 24 Apr
    CM Kejriwal also said that initial results of plasma therapy conducted on COVID-19 patients have given hopes and more trials to be done in next 2-3 days.
    12:46 PM, 24 Apr
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the results of clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients are satisfactory.
    12:29 PM, 24 Apr
    The interaction between PM Narendra Modi and the sarpanches has ended.
    12:20 PM, 24 Apr
    PM Modi says Aarogya Setu app is like a bodyguard. Download it for your own safety, PM Modi urges.
    12:20 PM, 24 Apr
    PM Modi stresses on the point that false news should not defeat the fight against coronavirus. He tells all sarpanches that the right information must reach all the people. Spread the right message to the people, this will help in the fight against coronavirus, PM Modi also said.
    12:20 PM, 24 Apr
    Never forget the mantra, ‘do garaj ki doori,’ at all times says PM Modi. Make sure that you cover your face when you go out. This is the only way we can fight the virus, says PM Modi.
    12:15 PM, 24 Apr
    One person’s carelessness can ruin the fight against coronavirus in the villages. Maintain social distancing and ensure that all guidelines are followed says PM Modi.
    12:14 PM, 24 Apr
    PM Modi thanks all sarpanches for helping the fight against coronavirus. It would not have been possible with you says PM Modi.
    12:00 PM, 24 Apr
    The farmer is the one who feeds us. Please ensure the safety of the farmers, PM Modi urges sarpanches.
    11:55 AM, 24 Apr
    Ensure ‘do gaj ki doori,’ says PM Modi. Ensure social distancing at all times. Do not let the coronavirus enter your home. If he it does, it will not leave anyone says PM.
    11:52 AM, 24 Apr
    PM Modi propagates the mantra of ‘do gaj doors.’
    11:51 AM, 24 Apr
    Dharniya Gram Panchayat sarpanch, Ajay Singh said that they had publicised the need for a lockdown and also social distancing. We have sanitised many places and also educated the people to wash their hands regularly. PM Modi while congratulating him said that he should be speak to those people stuck in other cities due to this lockdown. The PM also said that he should be in touch with them.
    11:45 AM, 24 Apr
    I have the fortune of speaking to the biggest leaders in the world and the leaders of villages also says PM Modi.
    11:45 AM, 24 Apr
    Chikkaballapur, sarpanch, Naveen Kumar said that all steps are taken to ensure the lockdown is successful. We have put people under home quarantine. We have created a task force and we discuss how to fight the pandemic, he also said.
    11:40 AM, 24 Apr
    The sarpanch of Narwaw, Jammu and Kashmir tells PM Modi that they have been taking all steps to prevent the virus from spreading. We have had only one positive case in our block. We have ensured that the lockdown is successful and made our motto, ‘stay home, stay safe,’ Iqbal the sarpanch said.
    11:35 AM, 24 Apr
    Villages have done a commendable job in fighting the pandemic. Villages have shown the way with social distancing says PM Modi. I salute all of you, Modi said during his interaction with the sarpanches.
    11:32 AM, 24 Apr
    This would start in Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. Based on feedback and how it functions, we will make the required changes and implement it in the rest of the country.
    11:28 AM, 24 Apr
    eGram Swaraj portal and app will have details of the progress of the funds. It would also have all other details like funds and how they have been used. The public will know how the funds are spent and this would ensure transparency, says PM Modi.
    11:25 AM, 24 Apr
    Today, over a lakh panchayats have broadband connection. There was a time when a few 100 had internet says PM Modi.
    11:25 AM, 24 Apr
    These changed times have reminded us that we have to be stronger. Our gram panchayats have a big role to play in fighting this pandemic says PM. Stronger the panchayats, the better the fight and better the development says PM Modi.
    11:22 AM, 24 Apr
    Coronavirus has taught us a new lesson. The biggest message that the coronavirus has sent us is that we have to be strong. Without a will and being strong, we cannot overcome this situation, says PM Modi.
    11:22 AM, 24 Apr
    It is right that coronavirus has created a lot of problems. It has created such problems that we never imagined.
    X