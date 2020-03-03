  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: 72 people infected with COVID-19 in Bengaluru

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.

    The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,356 on Sunday, 12 April, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    Coronavirus LIVE: 1.4 million infected, 88,000 died says John Hopkins tracker

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    9:48 AM, 12 Apr
    72 people infected with COVID-19 in Bengaluru. Most people infected are between the age of 20-29.
    9:46 AM, 12 Apr
    Maharashtra: 15 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far.
    9:46 AM, 12 Apr
    51 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today - 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rises to 751: Rajasthan Health Department
    9:45 AM, 12 Apr
    Mumbai: Police barricading done in Dharavi area and police personnel deployed there. Dharavi has recorded a total of 28 Corornavirus positive cases and 4 deaths so far.
    9:45 AM, 12 Apr
    Number of COVID19 cases climbs to 54 in Odisha including 12 cured & one death. 3862 samples have been tested so far: State Health Department
    9:45 AM, 12 Apr
    Out of the 582 samples tested yesterday, 12 tested positive. 3 of them are admitted at District Hospital Agra and the other 9 at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra: In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr Sudhir Singh
    9:45 AM, 12 Apr
    A COVID19 positive person died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from Hindpiri area. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is 2 now: Dr Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi
    9:28 AM, 12 Apr
    3 Indian nationals, who were placed under quarantine in Birgunj of Nepal’s Parsa district, have tested positive for COVID19. Total number of positive cases in Nepal rises to 12: Nepal Health Ministry official
    9:25 AM, 12 Apr
    9:25 AM, 12 Apr
    Bihar: A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with #Coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). PMCH admn has given written info to Police & investigation has begun. Test results of the woman, a resident of Siwan, is awaited: PMCH official
    8:59 AM, 12 Apr
    8:53 AM, 12 Apr
    Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world''s 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.
    8:50 AM, 12 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.
    11:54 PM, 11 Apr
    Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Saturday said all the 60 MLAs in the state have decided to contribute 10 per cent of their salary for a year to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against novel coronavirus.
    11:33 PM, 11 Apr
    The death toll in New York State from COVID-19 is "stabilizing" but at a horrific rate, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday as he announced that 783 more people died from the novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours.
    11:20 PM, 11 Apr
    Mangalore: FIR has been registered in Mangalore Rural Police station against 2 people for allegedly obstructing an ASHA worker from performing her official duties related to the health department; the 2 men have been arrested by police.
    11:02 PM, 11 Apr
    11:02 PM, 11 Apr
    Delhi Government declares areas around H.No-A 176, Deoli Extension, A-30 Mansarovar Garden and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri as 'containment zones' after COVID19 patients were found here; Total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 33
    10:44 PM, 11 Apr
    Police have registered a case against one person for concealing travel history to 'Delhi Nizamuddin'. He had reported back to his home on Mar 22 and kept roaming in his immediate neighbourhood for more than 15 days. His residential area declared as red zone: J&K Police, Kupwara
    10:31 PM, 11 Apr
    Total COVID19 positive cases in the state now stands at 529, death toll 40: Madhya Pradesh Health Department.
    10:12 PM, 11 Apr
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday told DMK President M K Stalin that the state took an early lead in tackling the spread of COVID19 and slammed the opposition leader for indulging in "opportunistic politics" on the issue.
    10:09 PM, 11 Apr
    Case has been registered against 28 foreigners who visited Jharkhand on a tourist visa, for taking part in religious activities.
    9:58 PM, 11 Apr
    A group of foreigners was made to write "sorry" 500 times for flouting the lockdown guidelines here on Saturday.
    9:50 PM, 11 Apr
    Telangana: Till now, 503 positive cases have been reported in the state, of which 393 are active cases and 96 have been discharged. 14 deaths reported till date
    9:35 PM, 11 Apr
    166 new cases have been reported in Delhi of which 128 are from 'Under Special Operations'. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi now stands at 1069, death toll 19, says Delhi Health Department.
    9:24 PM, 11 Apr
    Lockdown in Telangana to be extended till April 30: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
    8:59 PM, 11 Apr
    Over 800 people, including foreign nationals and NRIs, stranded in Punjab due to COVID-19 lockdown have been sent to the countries they live in, according to a statement on Saturday.
    8:58 PM, 11 Apr
    A red zone is a colour coded name given to clusters that are severely affected with a high number of positive cases.
    8:58 PM, 11 Apr
    Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here in which he directed officials to effectively implement restrictions in red zones with aggressive and targeted testing to contain the spread of COVID-19.
    8:55 PM, 11 Apr
    The Government has desired that all officers (officers of the level of SAG (Jt Secy) or higher) who are entitled to an official transport facility to come to the office from 13th April.
