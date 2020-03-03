Coronavirus LIVE: 72 people infected with COVID-19 in Bengaluru

India

New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,356 on Sunday, 12 April, according to the Union Health Ministry.

72 people infected with COVID-19 in Bengaluru. Most people infected are between the age of 20-29. Maharashtra: 15 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far. 51 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today - 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rises to 751: Rajasthan Health Department Mumbai: Police barricading done in Dharavi area and police personnel deployed there. Dharavi has recorded a total of 28 Corornavirus positive cases and 4 deaths so far. Number of COVID19 cases climbs to 54 in Odisha including 12 cured & one death. 3862 samples have been tested so far: State Health Department Out of the 582 samples tested yesterday, 12 tested positive. 3 of them are admitted at District Hospital Agra and the other 9 at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra: In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr Sudhir Singh A COVID19 positive person died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from Hindpiri area. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is 2 now: Dr Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi 3 Indian nationals, who were placed under quarantine in Birgunj of Nepal’s Parsa district, have tested positive for COVID19. Total number of positive cases in Nepal rises to 12: Nepal Health Ministry official Bihar: A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with #Coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). Bihar: A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with #Coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). PMCH admn has given written info to Police & investigation has begun. Test results of the woman, a resident of Siwan, is awaited: PMCH official Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world''s 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19. Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Saturday said all the 60 MLAs in the state have decided to contribute 10 per cent of their salary for a year to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against novel coronavirus. The death toll in New York State from COVID-19 is "stabilizing" but at a horrific rate, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday as he announced that 783 more people died from the novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours. Mangalore: FIR has been registered in Mangalore Rural Police station against 2 people for allegedly obstructing an ASHA worker from performing her official duties related to the health department; the 2 men have been arrested by police. Delhi Government declares areas around H.No-A 176, Deoli Extension, A-30 Mansarovar Garden and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri as 'containment zones' after COVID19 patients were found here; Total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 33 Delhi Government declares areas around H.No-A 176, Deoli Extension, A-30 Mansarovar Garden and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri as 'containment zones' after COVID19 patients were found here; Total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 33 Police have registered a case against one person for concealing travel history to 'Delhi Nizamuddin'. He had reported back to his home on Mar 22 and kept roaming in his immediate neighbourhood for more than 15 days. His residential area declared as red zone: J&K Police, Kupwara Total COVID19 positive cases in the state now stands at 529, death toll 40: Madhya Pradesh Health Department. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday told DMK President M K Stalin that the state took an early lead in tackling the spread of COVID19 and slammed the opposition leader for indulging in "opportunistic politics" on the issue. Case has been registered against 28 foreigners who visited Jharkhand on a tourist visa, for taking part in religious activities. A group of foreigners was made to write "sorry" 500 times for flouting the lockdown guidelines here on Saturday. Telangana: Till now, 503 positive cases have been reported in the state, of which 393 are active cases and 96 have been discharged. 14 deaths reported till date 166 new cases have been reported in Delhi of which 128 are from 'Under Special Operations'. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi now stands at 1069, death toll 19, says Delhi Health Department. Lockdown in Telangana to be extended till April 30: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Over 800 people, including foreign nationals and NRIs, stranded in Punjab due to COVID-19 lockdown have been sent to the countries they live in, according to a statement on Saturday. A red zone is a colour coded name given to clusters that are severely affected with a high number of positive cases. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here in which he directed officials to effectively implement restrictions in red zones with aggressive and targeted testing to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Government has desired that all officers (officers of the level of SAG (Jt Secy) or higher) who are entitled to an official transport facility to come to the office from 13th April.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.