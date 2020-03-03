Coronavirus LIVE: 26k Indians from Gulf to be quarantined at Mumbai

India

New Delhi, Mar 19: The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on Wednesday. The number of global infections shot past 200,000.

The World Health Organisation has termed the novel coronavirus an 'enemy against humanity'.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. The highest number of cases have so far been reported from Maharashtra (42), with Kerala (27) and Uttar Pradesh (16).

India has reported three coronavirus deaths one in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far, 14 patients have successfully recovered.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Around 26,000 Indians will land in Mumbai from today onwards. These Indians would be coming in from UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. A major exercise to quarantine all of them would be undertaken. The BMC is expecting nearly 26,000 arrivals between Thursday and March 31. All arrivals are to be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days, the Centre had said in an advisory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 PM on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe and the efforts to combat it. The address comes after he chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. He also discussed ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed, including further enhancing testing facilities. The prime minister expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance. So far, 13,93,301 passengers have been screened at 30 designated airports. The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on Wednesday. The number of global infections shot past 200,000. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) took the decision to avoid crowding and enforce social distancing in their buses as part of measures to contain spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). With the coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, two big state-run public transport bodies MSRTC and BEST on Wednesday announced not allowing passengers to travel by standing in their buses from Thursday. Seven more COVID19 cases confirmed in Telangana, all the patients are Indonesian nationals, they have been kept in isolation wards. The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the new coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said they will send back to Delhi four foreign tourists, who arrived in the Valley on the first day of the ban on entry of foreign tourists to curb spread of coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government is deferring tax payments until August, providing a wage subsidy for small businesses and pausing student loan payments as part of massive stimulus package to limit economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Africa must 'wake up' and 'prepare for worst' over virus, says WHO Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) releases updated advisory for Indian students in USA in view of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/AxeK74KBML — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020 Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) releases updated advisory for Indian students in USA in view of COVID19 pandemic. IIT Delhi: All remaining students (except international students & students with special needs) are requested to vacate the hostels at the earliest. Hostels will function with skeleton staff & packed food will be provided for remaining students. Pakistan records first death from coronavirus as confirmed cases rise to 289. India has temporarily banned entry of passengers from 36 countries while people travelling from 11 countries will be mandatorily quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared the coronavirus as a notified infectious disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. Rajasthan: Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed across the state, to avoid gathering of people in view of coronavirus breakout. A person dies after falling from upper floor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. We are yet to confirm if he is a coronavirus patient or not: Safdarjung Hospital PRO Dinesh Naryan Jammu and Kashmir reported its first positive case for coronavirus, from Khanyar in Srinagar, on Wednesday. The patient, who arrived in India on March 16, had a history of foreign travel and was put in isolation upon his return. All ongoing examinations, including that of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and university exams, may be rescheduled after March 31. The shop hours in the city will be decided in such a way that the shops will open in the morning and close in the afternoon. There is no reason to panic as the supply of essential commodities in the state is sufficient and smooth, says the government. Maharashtra Government: It has been decided that offices will continue on a day-to-day basis, accounting for 50% of the workforce. Besides, it has been suggested to try to operate 50% passenger capacity of the public transport system including rail, buses & metro. Passengers coming/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman&Kuwait after 12 GMT on March 18 (port of departure) to be quarantined upon arrival for 14 days. Those who have visited China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on/after Feb 15 to be quarantined. Indians coming from South Korea are required to produce negative COVID19 certificate to come to the country.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.