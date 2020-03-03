  • search
    19 Mar, 2020         07:59:41 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 26k Indians from Gulf to be quarantined at Mumbai

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Mar 19: The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on Wednesday. The number of global infections shot past 200,000.

    The World Health Organisation has termed the novel coronavirus an 'enemy against humanity'.

    PTI Image

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. The highest number of cases have so far been reported from Maharashtra (42), with Kerala (27) and Uttar Pradesh (16).

    India has reported three coronavirus deaths one in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far, 14 patients have successfully recovered.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    7:59 AM, 19 Mar
    Around 26,000 Indians will land in Mumbai from today onwards. These Indians would be coming in from UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. A major exercise to quarantine all of them would be undertaken.
    7:59 AM, 19 Mar
    The BMC is expecting nearly 26,000 arrivals between Thursday and March 31. All arrivals are to be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days, the Centre had said in an advisory.
    7:22 AM, 19 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 PM on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe and the efforts to combat it.
    7:22 AM, 19 Mar
    The address comes after he chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. He also discussed ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed, including further enhancing testing facilities.
    7:22 AM, 19 Mar
    The prime minister expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others.
    7:22 AM, 19 Mar
    The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.
    7:21 AM, 19 Mar
    The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
    7:21 AM, 19 Mar
    Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance. So far, 13,93,301 passengers have been screened at 30 designated airports.
    12:43 AM, 19 Mar
    The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on Wednesday. The number of global infections shot past 200,000.
    11:54 PM, 18 Mar
    The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) took the decision to avoid crowding and enforce social distancing in their buses as part of measures to contain spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
    11:54 PM, 18 Mar
    With the coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, two big state-run public transport bodies MSRTC and BEST on Wednesday announced not allowing passengers to travel by standing in their buses from Thursday.
    11:53 PM, 18 Mar
    Seven more COVID19 cases confirmed in Telangana, all the patients are Indonesian nationals, they have been kept in isolation wards.
    11:52 PM, 18 Mar
    The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the new coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000.
    11:52 PM, 18 Mar
    Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said they will send back to Delhi four foreign tourists, who arrived in the Valley on the first day of the ban on entry of foreign tourists to curb spread of coronavirus.
    11:41 PM, 18 Mar
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government is deferring tax payments until August, providing a wage subsidy for small businesses and pausing student loan payments as part of massive stimulus package to limit economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
    11:34 PM, 18 Mar
    Africa must 'wake up' and 'prepare for worst' over virus, says WHO
    11:32 PM, 18 Mar
    Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) releases updated advisory for Indian students in USA in view of COVID19 pandemic.
    11:28 PM, 18 Mar
    IIT Delhi: All remaining students (except international students & students with special needs) are requested to vacate the hostels at the earliest. Hostels will function with skeleton staff & packed food will be provided for remaining students.
    11:23 PM, 18 Mar
    Pakistan records first death from coronavirus as confirmed cases rise to 289.
    11:08 PM, 18 Mar
    India has temporarily banned entry of passengers from 36 countries while people travelling from 11 countries will be mandatorily quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:54 PM, 18 Mar
    The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared the coronavirus as a notified infectious disease.
    10:35 PM, 18 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.
    10:26 PM, 18 Mar
    Rajasthan: Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed across the state, to avoid gathering of people in view of coronavirus breakout.
    10:26 PM, 18 Mar
    A person dies after falling from upper floor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. We are yet to confirm if he is a coronavirus patient or not: Safdarjung Hospital PRO Dinesh Naryan
    10:01 PM, 18 Mar
    Jammu and Kashmir reported its first positive case for coronavirus, from Khanyar in Srinagar, on Wednesday. The patient, who arrived in India on March 16, had a history of foreign travel and was put in isolation upon his return.
    10:00 PM, 18 Mar
    All ongoing examinations, including that of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and university exams, may be rescheduled after March 31.
    9:58 PM, 18 Mar
    The shop hours in the city will be decided in such a way that the shops will open in the morning and close in the afternoon. There is no reason to panic as the supply of essential commodities in the state is sufficient and smooth, says the government.
    9:57 PM, 18 Mar
    Maharashtra Government: It has been decided that offices will continue on a day-to-day basis, accounting for 50% of the workforce. Besides, it has been suggested to try to operate 50% passenger capacity of the public transport system including rail, buses & metro.
    9:57 PM, 18 Mar
    Passengers coming/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman&Kuwait after 12 GMT on March 18 (port of departure) to be quarantined upon arrival for 14 days. Those who have visited China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on/after Feb 15 to be quarantined.
    9:19 PM, 18 Mar
    Indians coming from South Korea are required to produce negative COVID19 certificate to come to the country.
