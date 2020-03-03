Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to address G7 Summit at 8:30 pm

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit at 8:30 pm today. His next two sessions will be held post 1:30 pm IST on Sunday.

    Modi's global address will come after India's fight with a devastating Covid-19 second wave. He is likely to raise important issues such as the export of raw materials, vaccination supply, during the session.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
      Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases in 6 months | Oneindia News
      Stay tuned for live updates:

      Newest First Oldest First
      7:45 PM, 12 Jun
      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit at 8:30 pm today.
      7:36 PM, 12 Jun
      Uttarakhand CM held a virtual meeting with district magistrates in connection with the progress of Covid-19 & vaccination. CM said that regular camps should be organised to increase testing & vaccination in rural areas, keeping in view the monsoon season: CMO
      7:22 PM, 12 Jun
      Telangana reports 1771 new COVID19 cases, 2384 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
      7:21 PM, 12 Jun
      Uttarakhand reports 463 new cases, 19 deaths and 695 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active cases at 5021
      7:09 PM, 12 Jun
      Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.
      7:04 PM, 12 Jun
      6:58 PM, 12 Jun
      More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said today.
      6:24 PM, 12 Jun
      Goa reports 472 cases, 15 deaths and 601 recoveries today; active cases at 5057
      6:23 PM, 12 Jun
      Weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period: Karnataka Government
      6:23 PM, 12 Jun
      Karnataka government allows economic and other activities in a graded manner w.e.f. 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21, wherein weekend and night curfew are proposed to be imposed.
      5:35 PM, 12 Jun
      213 new cases, 28 deaths and 497 recoveries reported in Delhi today; Positivity rate down to 0.30%
      4:20 PM, 12 Jun
      Saudi Arabia says this year''s hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom made the announcement Saturday on its state-run Saudi Press Agency. It cited the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for making the decision.
      4:20 PM, 12 Jun
      The Indian Medical Association will hold a protest on June 18 against assault on doctors, with the slogan of ‘save the saviours’. In a statement, the apex medical body asked all its state and local branches across the country to observe the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons, shirts and running awareness campaign against violence targeting healthcare professionals.
      4:14 PM, 12 Jun
      The UK government is considering a delay of up to four weeks from the scheduled June 21 end to all lockdown restrictions amid a continuing rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to a media report on Saturday. It comes as the country reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, another record daily high since the end of February, and Public Health England (PHE) found that infections from the Delta variant – the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India – rose by nearly 30,000 in a week to hit 42,323.
      4:08 PM, 12 Jun
      Remaining schools have been given to private sector by the CM. The condition of govt schools is such that two days ago a liquor factory was busted in one of them. But PM Modi says Captain Sahab's work in Punjab govt schools is the best: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
      4:08 PM, 12 Jun
      Punjab's govt schools are in a miserable state. To hide CM Amarinder Singh's failure, PM Modi issued a report saying Punjab schools are outstanding. This shows 'jugalbandi' b/w two leaders; Captain Sahab has shut 800 govt schools in last 2-3 years: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
      4:08 PM, 12 Jun
      We demand that govt brings a central protection law with provisions under CrPC & IPC and also ensure that all govt and private hospital have a mandatory security structure: IMA President Dr JA Jayalal
      4:08 PM, 12 Jun
      Doctors serving in COVID wards have been beaten & brutally assaulted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, UP, and Karnataka. It is responsibility of govt to ensure the safety & security of frontline workers who are working in a pandemic: IMA President Dr JA Jayalal
      4:07 PM, 12 Jun
      It is a speculative article, which is without any basis and seems to be misinformed. The unsound analysis of the said article is based on the extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence: Health Ministry
      4:07 PM, 12 Jun
      4:06 PM, 12 Jun
      A renowned international magazine in an article speculated that India suffered perhaps 5-7 times excess deaths than official COVID-19 deaths. Studies used by magazine as estimate of excess mortality aren't validated tools to determine mortality rate of a country/region:Health Min
      4:06 PM, 12 Jun
      States/UTs to record COVID-19 deaths as per ‘Guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths in India issued by ICMR. We have regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis: Union Health Ministry
      4:06 PM, 12 Jun
      GST rates have been decided for 4 categories of products- medicines, oxygen, oxygen-generation equipment, testing kits and other machines and other COVID19 related relief material. Rates to be announced soon: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
      4:05 PM, 12 Jun
      GST on electric furnaces and temperature checking equipment brought down to 5% and on ambulances to 12%. These rates will be valid till September as against August end recommended by the GoM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the outcome of 44th GST Council meet
      4:05 PM, 12 Jun
      5% GST on vaccines will stay. The Centre will buy the 75% vaccine as announced and will pay its GST too. But 70% of income from GST will be shared with States: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
      4:05 PM, 12 Jun
      GST Council has approved a reduction in rate for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%. No tax on Tocilizumab, Amphotericin B medicines. GST rates on the specified items being used in COVID19 relief and management till 30th September 2021
      4:05 PM, 12 Jun
      Bharat Biotech will be carrying out clinical trials in the United States to support the marketing application for COVAXIN: Bharat Biotech
      4:04 PM, 12 Jun
      Andhra Pradesh reports 6952 new COVID19 cases, 11,577 recoveries and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.
      9:21 AM, 12 Jun
      Delta variant 60% more transmissible, reduces vaccine effect, UK experts say
      9:19 AM, 12 Jun
      Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 7,233, a health official said on Saturday. Of the 36 new cases, 30 were detected during contact tracing and six have travel history.
