Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to address G7 Summit at 8:30 pm

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit at 8:30 pm today. His next two sessions will be held post 1:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Modi's global address will come after India's fight with a devastating Covid-19 second wave. He is likely to raise important issues such as the export of raw materials, vaccination supply, during the session.

Newest First Oldest First Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit at 8:30 pm today. Uttarakhand CM held a virtual meeting with district magistrates in connection with the progress of Covid-19 & vaccination. CM said that regular camps should be organised to increase testing & vaccination in rural areas, keeping in view the monsoon season: CMO Telangana reports 1771 new COVID19 cases, 2384 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Uttarakhand reports 463 new cases, 19 deaths and 695 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active cases at 5021 Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement. Telangana reports 1771 new COVID19 cases, 2384 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said today. Goa reports 472 cases, 15 deaths and 601 recoveries today; active cases at 5057 Weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period: Karnataka Government Karnataka government allows economic and other activities in a graded manner w.e.f. 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21, wherein weekend and night curfew are proposed to be imposed. 213 new cases, 28 deaths and 497 recoveries reported in Delhi today; Positivity rate down to 0.30% Saudi Arabia says this year''s hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom made the announcement Saturday on its state-run Saudi Press Agency. It cited the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for making the decision. The Indian Medical Association will hold a protest on June 18 against assault on doctors, with the slogan of ‘save the saviours’. In a statement, the apex medical body asked all its state and local branches across the country to observe the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons, shirts and running awareness campaign against violence targeting healthcare professionals. The UK government is considering a delay of up to four weeks from the scheduled June 21 end to all lockdown restrictions amid a continuing rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to a media report on Saturday. It comes as the country reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, another record daily high since the end of February, and Public Health England (PHE) found that infections from the Delta variant – the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India – rose by nearly 30,000 in a week to hit 42,323. Remaining schools have been given to private sector by the CM. The condition of govt schools is such that two days ago a liquor factory was busted in one of them. But PM Modi says Captain Sahab's work in Punjab govt schools is the best: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Punjab's govt schools are in a miserable state. To hide CM Amarinder Singh's failure, PM Modi issued a report saying Punjab schools are outstanding. This shows 'jugalbandi' b/w two leaders; Captain Sahab has shut 800 govt schools in last 2-3 years: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia We demand that govt brings a central protection law with provisions under CrPC & IPC and also ensure that all govt and private hospital have a mandatory security structure: IMA President Dr JA Jayalal Doctors serving in COVID wards have been beaten & brutally assaulted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, UP, and Karnataka. It is responsibility of govt to ensure the safety & security of frontline workers who are working in a pandemic: IMA President Dr JA Jayalal It is a speculative article, which is without any basis and seems to be misinformed. The unsound analysis of the said article is based on the extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence: Health Ministry It is a speculative article, which is without any basis and seems to be misinformed. The unsound analysis of the said article is based on the extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence: Health Ministry A renowned international magazine in an article speculated that India suffered perhaps 5-7 times excess deaths than official COVID-19 deaths. Studies used by magazine as estimate of excess mortality aren't validated tools to determine mortality rate of a country/region:Health Min States/UTs to record COVID-19 deaths as per ‘Guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths in India issued by ICMR. We have regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis: Union Health Ministry GST rates have been decided for 4 categories of products- medicines, oxygen, oxygen-generation equipment, testing kits and other machines and other COVID19 related relief material. Rates to be announced soon: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman GST on electric furnaces and temperature checking equipment brought down to 5% and on ambulances to 12%. These rates will be valid till September as against August end recommended by the GoM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the outcome of 44th GST Council meet 5% GST on vaccines will stay. The Centre will buy the 75% vaccine as announced and will pay its GST too. But 70% of income from GST will be shared with States: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman GST Council has approved a reduction in rate for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%. No tax on Tocilizumab, Amphotericin B medicines. GST rates on the specified items being used in COVID19 relief and management till 30th September 2021 Bharat Biotech will be carrying out clinical trials in the United States to support the marketing application for COVAXIN: Bharat Biotech Andhra Pradesh reports 6952 new COVID19 cases, 11,577 recoveries and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. Delta variant 60% more transmissible, reduces vaccine effect, UK experts say Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 7,233, a health official said on Saturday. Of the 36 new cases, 30 were detected during contact tracing and six have travel history. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.