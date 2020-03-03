Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka SSLC examination postponed till further orders
New Delhi, Mar 22: The country is observing an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.
Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:
Karnataka: No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru as people observe self-imposed #JantaCurfew to fight #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MAMzRWqIf3— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew being observed today as positive Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 315; Visuals from West Bengal's Kolkata pic.twitter.com/YQP9ojGq8H— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Delhi: Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/e8Lj0inOJa— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020
Mumbai: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wears a deserted look as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/h2XZo7bjkR— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020
Mother Dairy: We are aware of the grave threat posed by #COVID19 &in order to maintain the requisite hygiene at all levels is actively advising its stakeholders on precautions detailed by varied authorities. https://t.co/Cgy84EOlGt— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020
Maharashtra: Roads in Nanded city area in Pune sanitized by Fire Brigade Department of Pune, earlier today. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4ZfZw5N7iv— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020
Govt of Meghalaya: All people entering the state are required to mandatorily register on the COVID-19 Monitoring System, in addition to undergoing health screening as required by authorities. pic.twitter.com/zQNMvbLbqp— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020