  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    22 Mar, 2020         08:30:07 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka SSLC examination postponed till further orders

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The country is observing an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:30 AM, 22 Mar
    Karnataka SSLC examination and other examinations have been postponed till further orders. The SSLC examination was scheduled to begin on March 27.
    8:09 AM, 22 Mar
    Karnataka: No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru as people observe self-imposed Janta Curfew
    8:03 AM, 22 Mar
    Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister: The 4-year-old child who was suspected of COVID19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh has been found negative. There is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far.
    7:59 AM, 22 Mar
    Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 12,000 across the globe at 1710 GMT on Saturday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures. A total of 12,592 people have died, most in Europe (7,199) and Asia (3,459). With 4,825 deaths, Italy has a higher toll than even China (3,255) where the outbreak began late last year.
    7:54 AM, 22 Mar
    The central government on Saturday recommended that the maximum charge for each COVID-19 test by private laboratories should not exceed Rs 4,500. All private laboratories which have NABL accreditation for real-time PCR SA for RNA virus will be allowed to conduct COVID-19 tests, according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing in private laboratories, which were notified by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday night.
    7:50 AM, 22 Mar
    Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends ongoing 24 sit-in protest at Gate 7 due to #COVID19 threat in the country.
    7:41 AM, 22 Mar
    Number of global coronavirus cases hit 300,000
    7:41 AM, 22 Mar
    : Coronavirus death toll in Turkey rises to 21
    7:40 AM, 22 Mar
    98 new cases of coronavirus in South Korea
    7:38 AM, 22 Mar
    Janta Curfew being observed today as positive Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 315; Visuals from West Bengal's Kolkata
    7:38 AM, 22 Mar
    Bengaluru: Sale of Milk in Gandhi Nagar affected as most people preferred to stay indoors to support PM Modi's appeal for 14-hour self-isolation to break COVID19 threat.
    7:30 AM, 22 Mar
    Delhi: Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew'
    7:29 AM, 22 Mar
    Mumbai: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wears a deserted look as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    7:29 AM, 22 Mar
    Number of positive COVID19 cases in Pakistan rises to 733, including 396 in Sindh and 137 in Punjab: Pakistan Government
    7:29 AM, 22 Mar
    Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies, as death toll due to COVID19 reaches 4,825 in the country: AFP news agency
    7:28 AM, 22 Mar
    Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students & compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India & Italian authorities.
    7:12 AM, 22 Mar
    The country is observing an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.
    7:10 AM, 22 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi on Saturday directed officials to deal politely with people in case they come out of their homes during 'Janata curfew' on Sunday.
    7:09 AM, 22 Mar
    Up to 1.5 million vulnerable people in Britain, identified as being most at risk from the coronavirus epidemic, should stay at home for at least 12 weeks, the government said Sunday. Those with underlying health conditions such as bone or blood cancers, cystic fibrosis, or who have had an organ transplant have been advised by health officials to do all they can to shield themselves from the virus, including confining themselves at home for a long period.
    7:05 AM, 22 Mar
    PM Modi requests people to be part of 'Janta Curfew' to make fight against coronavirus a success
    12:53 AM, 22 Mar
    Number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi rises to 27. Out of the 27 positive cases, 20 people are currently admitted in various hospitals, whereas 5 have been discharged, one person has migrated out of the country & one person has lost his life: Delhi Health Department
    12:38 AM, 22 Mar
    Govt of West Bengal: All Inter-State Bus operations originating from the state shall remain suspended from 12 midnight on March 21 till March 31. Inter state buses originating in the neighboring states shall not be allowed to enter the state till March 31.
    12:35 AM, 22 Mar
    Mother Dairy: We are aware of the grave threat posed by COVID19 &in order to maintain the requisite hygiene at all levels is actively advising its stakeholders on precautions detailed by varied authorities.
    12:34 AM, 22 Mar
    Roads in Nanded city area in Pune sanitized by Fire Brigade Department of Pune, earlier today.
    12:34 AM, 22 Mar
    On the directions of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, various agencies undertook a comprehensive sanitization drive in Parliament House Complex on 21 March 2020.
    12:33 AM, 22 Mar
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy: Section 144 to been imposed in Puducherry from March 23 to 31st. Buyers can purchase from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and 6 pm to 9 pm in the evening.
    12:33 AM, 22 Mar
    Dr RK Dhiman,Director,Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS,Lucknow said, "Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star.She is being provided Gluten Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen.She has to co-operate with us."
    12:32 AM, 22 Mar
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state to remain in lockdown from March 22 to 31st. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy and medical items to remain open.
    12:31 AM, 22 Mar
    Govt of Meghalaya: All people entering the state are required to mandatorily register on the COVID-19 Monitoring System, in addition to undergoing health screening as required by authorities.
    12:30 AM, 22 Mar
    Total cases rise to 315 in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X