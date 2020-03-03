  • search
    24 Mar, 2020         21:02:16 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Modi announces 3 week lockdown of India

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three week lockdown to fight coronavirus. He said that during this period, people should not come out of their homes.

    Modi said that based on the advise of health experts, this decision was taken. He said that social distancing is the only way to fight the virus.

    9:02 PM, 24 Mar
    On essential services MHA guidelines to be issued shortly
    8:46 PM, 24 Mar
    All essential services to continue and remain functional. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd 'Janta Curfew'
    8:31 PM, 24 Mar
    Rs 15,000 crore will be used for Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers, says PM Modi
    8:29 PM, 24 Mar
    I am sure that we will face this crisis and win over it also says Modi. Do follow the law during this period, Modi further added.
    8:29 PM, 24 Mar
    I know a 21 day lock down is a long time. But there is no way other than this, says PM Modi.
    8:29 PM, 24 Mar
    Prime Minister assures that the government is working continuously to ensure the supply of all basic amenities for all and also Rs 15,000 crore has been allotted for healthcare.
    8:28 PM, 24 Mar
    Please don’t believe rumours says Modi. Always take advise of a health care professional, the PM also said.
    8:26 PM, 24 Mar
    With folded hands, I request people not to be outdoors, says PM Modi
    8:25 PM, 24 Mar
    We are working for the welfare of the poor. Many are coming forward to help the poor, Modi also said.
    8:25 PM, 24 Mar
    The prime minister asks the people to think about those in the essential services, who are working round the clock to serve the country, in these testing times.
    8:24 PM, 24 Mar
    We are doing all we can to ensure that essential commodities are not hit says Modi. We are working on this and will continue to do so says Modi.
    8:23 PM, 24 Mar
    Think of the media, think of the police who are working for you says Modi.
    8:23 PM, 24 Mar
    Think of all those who are working for the people. While at home pray for these people who are going out of their way to serve us says Modi.
    8:23 PM, 24 Mar
    There are some who are under the misconception that social distancing is only for those affected. Social distancing is for every family, every individual including the prime minister, Modi said.
    8:23 PM, 24 Mar
    The only solution is social distancing. Stay confined to home. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus. We have to break the cycle of infection says PM Modi.
    8:23 PM, 24 Mar
    India showed that when in trouble and when humanity is in trouble, all come together united says Modi.
    8:22 PM, 24 Mar
    You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home, says PM Modi.
    8:16 PM, 24 Mar
    "If we are not able to manage the for the next three weeks, we will be pushed back 21 years," says PM Modi.
    8:15 PM, 24 Mar
    The lockdown will continue for 21 days starting midnight
    8:09 PM, 24 Mar
    Starting midnight, the whole country will be under complete lockdown to save you and your family, says PM Modi.
    8:07 PM, 24 Mar
    Every Indian contributed to success of 'Janata Curfew', says PM Modi
    8:03 PM, 24 Mar
    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of coronavirus.
    7:57 PM, 24 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation shortly.
    7:37 PM, 24 Mar
    The PM also urged the people to come out on their balconies at 5 pm on Sunday and clap in appreciation of the medical staff.
    7:37 PM, 24 Mar
    This is the second address by the PM in the past one week. During the previous address, the PM spoke about social distancing. He also had urged the public to observe a Janta curfew on Sunday.
    7:36 PM, 24 Mar
    In a tweet, the PM said, “ will address the nation at 8 pm today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.”
    7:33 PM, 24 Mar
    36 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
    7:29 PM, 24 Mar
    Governor Anandiben Patel gives nod for the declaration of Coronavirus Pandemic as a 'disaster' in Uttar Pradesh.
    7:17 PM, 24 Mar
    Till date 41 COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death and three discharged: Department of Health, Govt of Karnataka
    7:13 PM, 24 Mar
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.
