Coronavirus LIVE: Modi announces 3 week lockdown of India

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three week lockdown to fight coronavirus. He said that during this period, people should not come out of their homes.

Modi said that based on the advise of health experts, this decision was taken. He said that social distancing is the only way to fight the virus.

On essential services MHA guidelines to be issued shortly All essential services to continue and remain functional. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd 'Janta Curfew' Rs 15,000 crore will be used for Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers, says PM Modi I am sure that we will face this crisis and win over it also says Modi. Do follow the law during this period, Modi further added. I know a 21 day lock down is a long time. But there is no way other than this, says PM Modi. Prime Minister assures that the government is working continuously to ensure the supply of all basic amenities for all and also Rs 15,000 crore has been allotted for healthcare. Please don’t believe rumours says Modi. Always take advise of a health care professional, the PM also said. With folded hands, I request people not to be outdoors, says PM Modi We are working for the welfare of the poor. Many are coming forward to help the poor, Modi also said. The prime minister asks the people to think about those in the essential services, who are working round the clock to serve the country, in these testing times. We are doing all we can to ensure that essential commodities are not hit says Modi. We are working on this and will continue to do so says Modi. Think of the media, think of the police who are working for you says Modi. Think of all those who are working for the people. While at home pray for these people who are going out of their way to serve us says Modi. There are some who are under the misconception that social distancing is only for those affected. Social distancing is for every family, every individual including the prime minister, Modi said. The only solution is social distancing. Stay confined to home. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus. We have to break the cycle of infection says PM Modi. India showed that when in trouble and when humanity is in trouble, all come together united says Modi. You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home, says PM Modi. "If we are not able to manage the for the next three weeks, we will be pushed back 21 years," says PM Modi. The lockdown will continue for 21 days starting midnight Starting midnight, the whole country will be under complete lockdown to save you and your family, says PM Modi. Every Indian contributed to success of 'Janata Curfew', says PM Modi PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation shortly. The PM also urged the people to come out on their balconies at 5 pm on Sunday and clap in appreciation of the medical staff. This is the second address by the PM in the past one week. During the previous address, the PM spoke about social distancing. He also had urged the public to observe a Janta curfew on Sunday. In a tweet, the PM said, “ will address the nation at 8 pm today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.” 36 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao Governor Anandiben Patel gives nod for the declaration of Coronavirus Pandemic as a 'disaster' in Uttar Pradesh. Till date 41 COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death and three discharged: Department of Health, Govt of Karnataka Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.