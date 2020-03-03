For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
24 Mar, 2020 21:02:16 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Modi announces 3 week lockdown of India
India
New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three week lockdown to fight coronavirus. He said that during this period, people should not come out of their homes.
Modi said that based on the advise of health experts, this decision was taken. He said that social distancing is the only way to fight the virus.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Newest First Oldest First
READ MORE