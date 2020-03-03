Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi announces centralised vaccine drive

Early diagnosis of MIS-C, coronavirus-linked disease, in children can reduce morbidity, say Experts

New Delhi, June 07: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation at a time Covid cases are on a significant dip after a deadly surge in May and parts of the country are emerging from strict lockdowns.

While no details of the address have been provided, the PM is likely to speak of the number of COVID-19 cases coming down. The PM is likely to advise the nation about getting vaccinated in large numbers and also not to let their guard down.

Newest First Oldest First I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for acceding to our request for central procurement & distribution of vaccine for all age groups. I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Ji: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh We express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for providing free vaccines to all the countrymen and for extending PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people till Diwali. Our motto is that every person should get food & everyone should be vaccinated: BJP president JP Nadda I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID19: Haryana CM ML Khattar Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18, is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh The Centre’s decision to centralise provision of vaccines for all is welcome & has set the ball rolling for 100% vaccination by year end! I thank PM Modi for the prudent intervention!, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia I thank PM Modi for announcing free vaccines for people above 18 years and for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. It will be helpful in battling COVID-19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PM has ensured that States will get vaccines & youngsters will get vaccinated at a fast pace. There's now no point in floating global tenders for procurement of vaccines as our requirements to be met by the Government of India: Karnataka Dy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan Prime Minister's declaration that COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Free vaccination for all should have been implemented 6 months ago but 'Dair aaye durust aaye'. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier. 25% of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo After being pulled up by Supreme Court, Centre took this decision, we welcome it. Our demand was also to run a national immunisation drive, which was overlooked. After constant gruelling by SC, Centre has finally woken up: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on free vaccination drive by Centre I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister: Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.36%), 876 patient recoveries, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation has ended. 80 crore poor will be provided free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali PM Modi advised people to not to fall for rumours and follow covid-19 protocols. PM Modi announces free ration for poor under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yoajana till Diwali. 25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years: PM Modi PM Modi announces centralized vaccine drive, all vaccines will be procured by Govt of India and given to States for free. PM Modi takes onus of vaccine supply Centre to supply 25% vaccines to states, says PM Modi States realised how it is difficult to procure vaccine, says PM Modi. States asked for change in vaccination, we agreed to it, says PM Modi Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country: PM Modi To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up, says PM Modi. Imagine what would have been the scenario if we didn't have an India-made vaccine, says PM Modi Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage: PM Modi 2 more COVID-19 vaccine in pipeline, says PM Modi PM Modi assures ramping of COVID-19 vaccine supply in coming days Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.