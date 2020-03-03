Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi announces centralised vaccine drive

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 07: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation at a time Covid cases are on a significant dip after a deadly surge in May and parts of the country are emerging from strict lockdowns.

    While no details of the address have been provided, the PM is likely to speak of the number of COVID-19 cases coming down. The PM is likely to advise the nation about getting vaccinated in large numbers and also not to let their guard down.

    PM Narendra Modi

      Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases in 6 months | Oneindia News
      Stay tuned for live updates:

      Newest First Oldest First
      7:31 PM, 7 Jun
      I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for acceding to our request for central procurement & distribution of vaccine for all age groups. I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Ji: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
      7:06 PM, 7 Jun
      We express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for providing free vaccines to all the countrymen and for extending PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people till Diwali. Our motto is that every person should get food & everyone should be vaccinated: BJP president JP Nadda
      7:03 PM, 7 Jun
      I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID19: Haryana CM ML Khattar
      7:03 PM, 7 Jun
      Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18, is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
      6:52 PM, 7 Jun
      The Centre’s decision to centralise provision of vaccines for all is welcome & has set the ball rolling for 100% vaccination by year end! I thank PM Modi for the prudent intervention!, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia
      6:49 PM, 7 Jun
      I thank PM Modi for announcing free vaccines for people above 18 years and for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. It will be helpful in battling COVID-19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
      6:49 PM, 7 Jun
      PM has ensured that States will get vaccines & youngsters will get vaccinated at a fast pace. There's now no point in floating global tenders for procurement of vaccines as our requirements to be met by the Government of India: Karnataka Dy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan
      6:48 PM, 7 Jun
      Prime Minister's declaration that COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
      6:33 PM, 7 Jun
      Free vaccination for all should have been implemented 6 months ago but 'Dair aaye durust aaye'. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier. 25% of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo
      6:33 PM, 7 Jun
      After being pulled up by Supreme Court, Centre took this decision, we welcome it. Our demand was also to run a national immunisation drive, which was overlooked. After constant gruelling by SC, Centre has finally woken up: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on free vaccination drive by Centre
      6:21 PM, 7 Jun
      I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
      6:04 PM, 7 Jun
      We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister: Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA
      5:54 PM, 7 Jun
      Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.36%), 876 patient recoveries, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.
      5:38 PM, 7 Jun
      Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines: PM Modi
      5:37 PM, 7 Jun
      Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation has ended.
      5:35 PM, 7 Jun
      80 crore poor will be provided free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali
      5:33 PM, 7 Jun
      PM Modi advised people to not to fall for rumours and follow covid-19 protocols.
      5:31 PM, 7 Jun
      PM Modi announces free ration for poor under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yoajana till Diwali.
      5:29 PM, 7 Jun
      25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years: PM Modi
      5:28 PM, 7 Jun
      PM Modi announces centralized vaccine drive, all vaccines will be procured by Govt of India and given to States for free.
      5:25 PM, 7 Jun
      PM Modi takes onus of vaccine supply
      5:24 PM, 7 Jun
      Centre to supply 25% vaccines to states, says PM Modi
      5:22 PM, 7 Jun
      States realised how it is difficult to procure vaccine, says PM Modi.
      5:21 PM, 7 Jun
      States asked for change in vaccination, we agreed to it, says PM Modi
      5:19 PM, 7 Jun
      Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country: PM Modi
      5:19 PM, 7 Jun
      To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up, says PM Modi.
      5:18 PM, 7 Jun
      Imagine what would have been the scenario if we didn't have an India-made vaccine, says PM Modi
      5:17 PM, 7 Jun
      Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage: PM Modi
      5:16 PM, 7 Jun
      2 more COVID-19 vaccine in pipeline, says PM Modi
      5:14 PM, 7 Jun
      PM Modi assures ramping of COVID-19 vaccine supply in coming days
