Coronavirus LIVE: India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet, says Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Modi to address 64th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:16 PM, 26 Apr
    'Do Gajj doori, bohot hai zaroori', PM Modi signed off with.
    11:39 AM, 26 Apr
    We have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions: PM Modi
    11:39 AM, 26 Apr
    While celebrating Ramzan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time. This time, let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the time: PM
    11:38 AM, 26 Apr
    Modi also paid tribute to Bhagwan Basaveswara
    11:37 AM, 26 Apr
    This is a time when common folk are connecting with the police at an emotional level. Our police personnel are treating this as an opportunity for serving the public: PM
    11:31 AM, 26 Apr
    Money is being directly transferred into accounts of the poor, as part of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package. Old age pension has been started. The poor are being provided facilities like free of cost gas cylinders & rations for 3 months. In all these activities, different government departments and banking sector personnel are working together round the clock as a team: PM
    11:31 AM, 26 Apr
    I would also like to commend our state governments for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic. The responsibilities being borne by local administrations and state governments are critical in the fight against Corona. Their hard work is worthy of commendation: PM
    11:31 AM, 26 Apr
    We feel that during the fight against this pandemic, we have been accorded an opportunity to look at our lives, our society and the happenings around us, with a fresh perspective. There is a far-reaching change in the viewpoint of the society: PM
    11:31 AM, 26 Apr
    Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya
    11:30 AM, 26 Apr
    For this, Indian Railways is running more than 100 parcel trains on close to 60 routes. Similarly,our postal department personnel are playing a critical role in ensuring medical supplies. All these colleagues of ours are Corona Warriors in the truest sense: PM Modi
    11:30 AM, 26 Apr
    Within a short span of time, our colleagues clocked a flight distance of three lakh kilometers, delivering over five hundred tons of medical supplies to you in the farthest corners of the country. Similarly our colleagues in the Railways are working relentlessly during lockdown: Modi
    11:30 AM, 26 Apr
    Many of you might be aware of a special campaign called ‘Lifeline Udan’ undertaken for ensuring supply of medicines to every corner of the country: PM
    11:30 AM, 26 Apr
    We in India always knew that spitting in public places is wrong. Yet, it continued in places. Now is the best time to ensure we do not spit. This will increase basic hygiene and strengthen the fight against COVID-19: PM Modi
    11:30 AM, 26 Apr
    Among the welcome changes in the post-Coronavirus era is the awareness on the need to wear masks. A mask is something we will have to keep wearing in the times to come. It does not mean the person wearing a mask is unwell, it is just a wise precaution: PM
    11:26 AM, 26 Apr
    Prakruti. Vikruti. Sanskriti.
    11:26 AM, 26 Apr
    Do what you can to improve immunity. Keep in mind that our traditional systems offer great methods to do so. Let us make these systems popular and share them in a language in which the world understands: PM
    11:26 AM, 26 Apr
    India is caring for its own citizens and India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet: PM
    11:26 AM, 26 Apr
    Today, when world leaders tell me- Thank you India, thank you people of India, I feel very proud: Modi
    11:26 AM, 26 Apr
    India took a few decisions, which were guided by our ethos: PM Modi
    11:25 AM, 26 Apr
    COVID-19 has changed how we view things. I am so happy to see the immense appreciation for the working of sanitation workers, our police forces. The appreciation for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers is exceptional: Modi
    11:25 AM, 26 Apr
    There is great appreciation for the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020: PM
    11:20 AM, 26 Apr
    We are experiencing the results of the entire country in unison as a team. Today, the Central Government, State Governments; each and every department and institution are working hand in hand for relief at full speed: PM
    11:20 AM, 26 Apr
    Every battle leaves in its wake a worthwhile lesson or two; a moral. It paves the way for further possibilities, shaping the course for newer goals: PM
    11:20 AM, 26 Apr
    They comprise Doctors, Nurses, ASHA-ANM workers, our friends from NCC and NSS, professionals from myriad fields…all of them have made the platform their own. These people are of immense help at the local level in preparing Crisis Management Plans and implementing them: PM
    11:20 AM, 26 Apr
    Through the medium of http://covidwarriors.gov.in platform, the government has linked volunteers of social organizations, representatives of civil society and local administration with each other: PM
    11:19 AM, 26 Apr
    We have seen in recent years in our country, this altruistic bent of mind is gaining strength…it could be in the form of crores of people giving up Gas Subsidy, lakhs of senior citizen leaving Railway Subsidy, leading the ‘Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan’: Modi
    11:18 AM, 26 Apr
    Friends, the feeling that emanates from the core of your heart when you help others , that touching, benevolent emotion takes the form of inner strength in India’s fight against Corona, making it people driven in every sense of the term: PM
    11:18 AM, 26 Apr
    Some are donating vegetables grown on farms; others are feeding a multitude of the under privileged. Some are making masks; at places, our construction workers are whitewashing and painting schools meant for their quarantine stay: Modi
    11:18 AM, 26 Apr
    Everyone is putting up a fight, as per one’s capacity and ability. There are some who are waiving off rent; there are others depositing entire amounts received through prizes and pension in PM Cares Funds: PM
    11:16 AM, 26 Apr
    A case in point are our farmer brothers and sisters – on the one hand , they are toiling day and night amidst the scourge of the pandemic; on the other displaying due concern to ensure that none in country goes to bed hungry: PM
