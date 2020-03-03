For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet, says Modi
India
New Delhi, Apr 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Money is being directly transferred into accounts of the poor, as part of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package. Old age pension has been started. The poor are being provided facilities like free of cost gas cylinders & rations for 3 months. In all these activities, different government departments and banking sector personnel are working together round the clock as a team: PM
I would also like to commend our state governments for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic. The responsibilities being borne by local administrations and state governments are critical in the fight against Corona. Their hard work is worthy of commendation: PM
Within a short span of time, our colleagues clocked a flight distance of three lakh kilometers, delivering over five hundred tons of medical supplies to you in the farthest corners of the country. Similarly our colleagues in the Railways are working relentlessly during lockdown: Modi
