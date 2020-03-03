Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka registers only one positive case in 12 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 03: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and was found to be negative.

Trump, who had earlier maintained a low profile, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Karnataka government on Friday said that the state witnessed 125 COVID-19 cases including three deaths and 11 cured/discharges. All lockdown passes suspended after Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak calls for complete shutdown for 48 hours from 8 pm today to Sunday 8 pm. The officials from Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 134 with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister's Office on Friday said that as many as 161 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state with 140 of them are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, and their contacts. Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce steps to tackle India's economic woes, including relief measures for poor people hit hard by the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing concerning COVID-19 situation in the country. As 12 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since 10pm last night in Andhra Pradesh, another coronavirus patient was discharged today in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Presently, the state has reported 161 cases with two recoveries. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 2,301, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated. The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 2,183. Karnataka government moves Supreme Court challenging Kerala High Court's direction to Centre to intervene urgently to open the sealed Karnataka-Kerala border to facilitate moving patient's from Kasargod district to Mangalore for urgent medical help. On Thursday night, a 78-year-old man from Godhra, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away due to coronavirus. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued orders claiming that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel during coronavirus lockdown. As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached six in Goa, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that one more person tests positive for coronavirus as the patient has travel history to Mozambique and Kenya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period but light candles or switch on mobile torches from their doorsteps and balconies: A recap from PM Modi's address to the nation. Let us fight and defeat coronavirus. The video message by Modi has ended. This exercise will help us fight the problem says PM Modi. Our spirit is greater than any force in the world. Sit alone for sometime and think about the people of the country says Modi. At this time please do not go out. Stand at your door or balconies says Modi. At this time we will prove that we are not alone. All lights will be switched off at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes. Light candles, put on the torch, light lamps says Modi. On April 5 at 9 pm, I need 9 minutes of your time says Modi. Turn off the lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes. We must make people aware. We need to fight fake news relating to coronavirus. Let us kill fake news says Modi. When the nation is fighting such a big battle, it is necessary that we are together and remain strong. This is a lockdown and we are all at home. But we are not alone. The entire nation is together says Modi. We are with each other. Many countries are following the lockdown. Many nations are also clapping for the health workers says Modi. I thank the people for putting in so much effort to make this lockdown successful. PM Modi is sharing his video message. It has been nine days since the lockdown. Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. They have contact history with the doctor of the institution who tested positive on April 1. Rajasthan Health Department said that two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians and 16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.