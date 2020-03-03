For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka registers only one positive case in 12 hours
India
New Delhi, Apr 03: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and was found to be negative.
Trump, who had earlier maintained a low profile, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Newest First Oldest First
Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce steps to tackle India's economic woes, including relief measures for poor people hit hard by the lockdown.
READ MORE