Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka registers only one positive case in 12 hours

    New Delhi, Apr 03: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and was found to be negative.

    Trump, who had earlier maintained a low profile, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    12:53 PM, 3 Apr
    Karnataka government on Friday said that the state witnessed 125 COVID-19 cases including three deaths and 11 cured/discharges.
    12:52 PM, 3 Apr
    All lockdown passes suspended after Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak calls for complete shutdown for 48 hours from 8 pm today to Sunday 8 pm.
    12:39 PM, 3 Apr
    The officials from Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 134 with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur.
    12:39 PM, 3 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister's Office on Friday said that as many as 161 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state with 140 of them are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, and their contacts.
    12:01 PM, 3 Apr
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce steps to tackle India's economic woes, including relief measures for poor people hit hard by the lockdown.
    11:20 AM, 3 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing concerning COVID-19 situation in the country.
    11:02 AM, 3 Apr
    As 12 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since 10pm last night in Andhra Pradesh, another coronavirus patient was discharged today in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Presently, the state has reported 161 cases with two recoveries.
    10:46 AM, 3 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 2,301, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated.
    10:36 AM, 3 Apr
    The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 2,183.
    10:24 AM, 3 Apr
    Karnataka government moves Supreme Court challenging Kerala High Court's direction to Centre to intervene urgently to open the sealed Karnataka-Kerala border to facilitate moving patient's from Kasargod district to Mangalore for urgent medical help.
    10:23 AM, 3 Apr
    On Thursday night, a 78-year-old man from Godhra, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away due to coronavirus.
    10:15 AM, 3 Apr
    The Uttar Pradesh government has issued orders claiming that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel during coronavirus lockdown.
    10:15 AM, 3 Apr
    As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached six in Goa, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that one more person tests positive for coronavirus as the patient has travel history to Mozambique and Kenya.
    9:48 AM, 3 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period but light candles or switch on mobile torches from their doorsteps and balconies: A recap from PM Modi's address to the nation.
    9:12 AM, 3 Apr
    Let us fight and defeat coronavirus.
    9:12 AM, 3 Apr
    The video message by Modi has ended.
    9:12 AM, 3 Apr
    This exercise will help us fight the problem says PM Modi. Our spirit is greater than any force in the world.
    9:11 AM, 3 Apr
    Sit alone for sometime and think about the people of the country says Modi.
    9:10 AM, 3 Apr
    At this time please do not go out. Stand at your door or balconies says Modi.
    9:10 AM, 3 Apr
    At this time we will prove that we are not alone. All lights will be switched off at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes.
    9:10 AM, 3 Apr
    Light candles, put on the torch, light lamps says Modi.
    9:09 AM, 3 Apr
    On April 5 at 9 pm, I need 9 minutes of your time says Modi. Turn off the lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes.
    9:07 AM, 3 Apr
    We must make people aware. We need to fight fake news relating to coronavirus. Let us kill fake news says Modi.
    9:06 AM, 3 Apr
    When the nation is fighting such a big battle, it is necessary that we are together and remain strong.
    9:05 AM, 3 Apr
    This is a lockdown and we are all at home. But we are not alone. The entire nation is together says Modi. We are with each other.
    9:03 AM, 3 Apr
    Many countries are following the lockdown. Many nations are also clapping for the health workers says Modi.
    9:02 AM, 3 Apr
    I thank the people for putting in so much effort to make this lockdown successful.
    9:02 AM, 3 Apr
    PM Modi is sharing his video message. It has been nine days since the lockdown.
    8:57 AM, 3 Apr
    Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. They have contact history with the doctor of the institution who tested positive on April 1.
    8:45 AM, 3 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians and 16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.
