    24 Mar, 2020         18:08:56 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Japan asks for one-year postponement of Olympics

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures for taxpayers and businesses to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic as the country entered a second day of lockdown in several regions.

    The Finance Minister said the last date for filing of income tax return for financial year 2018-19 stands extended to June 30, and also announced June 30 as the new date for mandatory filing of Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN).

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:08 PM, 24 Mar
    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on urged people not to discriminate against anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. In a video address, he said "there is no need for stigmatization for none of them had indulged in immoral activities or done something that is socially unacceptable".
    6:00 PM, 24 Mar
    A private company workers fly a drone to spray disinfectant to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru
    5:58 PM, 24 Mar
    Japan has asked for one-year postponement of Olympics over Coronavirus, reports AFP news agency quoting Japanese PM Shinzō Abe.
    5:58 PM, 24 Mar
    Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps.
    5:57 PM, 24 Mar
    DRDO, Bharat Electronics Limited&other main organisation of Govt of India which are research-related, have been consulted as to how to promote our indigenous manufacturers so that sufficient ventilators can be provided to the country: Joint Secretary, Health Ministry
    5:54 PM, 24 Mar
    A worker of Nigam Bodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti sanitizes Charnel House (Asthiya Grah) at Nigam Bodh Ghat as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, in New Delhi
    5:52 PM, 24 Mar
    Delhi: Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the eviction of healthcare professionals from their homes and provision of transport facility.
    5:52 PM, 24 Mar
    Cart vendors will be designated to deliver milk, bread, biscuits, eggs to homes every morning by SDM or Sector Magistrate, as part of the curfew management system: Punjab Chief Minister's Office
    5:52 PM, 24 Mar
    District commissioners in Punjab has been asked to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities, such as groceries, milk, fruits & vegetables, through pre-identified hawkers/distributors, wherever possible: Chief Minister's Office
    5:52 PM, 24 Mar
    We've asked states to make earmarked dedicated COVID19 hospitals. As per the info we've received so far, work has started at the state level in Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary,Health Ministry
    5:51 PM, 24 Mar
    Over 94000 NRIs and foreign returnees entered into Punjab in recent days. Most of them have been tracked & around 30,000 people have been placed under isolation. All-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Office
    5:40 PM, 24 Mar
    A combined approach of physical distancing -- comprising quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures -- is most effective at reducing the number of novel coronavirus cases compared with many other interventions, according to a study published on Tuesday. The modelling study conducted in a simulated Singapore setting estimated that quarantine plus workplace measures, while less effective than the combined approach, presented the next best option for reducing SARS-CoV-2 cases.
    5:37 PM, 24 Mar
    Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla, hasdonated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period. Telangana is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
    5:37 PM, 24 Mar
    Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to 15, as the government urged the public to support its fight against the deadly virus by staying at home. All the latest cases -- two women and a 74-year old man, had travelled t
    5:36 PM, 24 Mar
    Have set up 5-member doctor team to suggest plan to deal with situation if Delhi reaches stage 3 of coronavirus pandemic: Arvind Kejriwal
    5:32 PM, 24 Mar
    We have decided to give Rs 5000 each to all construction workers as their livelihood has been affected. We are also increasing the number of night shelters in the city: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    5:31 PM, 24 Mar
    Bengaluru: A BBMP worker sprays disinfectant on passing vehicles to mitigate the spread of coronavirus
    5:30 PM, 24 Mar
    We will book the people and take stringent action against those who don't follow the law and come out on the street: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
    5:27 PM, 24 Mar
    The exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty: Ministry of Home Affairs
    5:27 PM, 24 Mar
    Regular visa,e-visa or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals, which expired or would be expiring during 13 March (midnight) to 15 April (midnight), would be extended till midnight of 15 April 2020 on 'GRATIS' basis after making online application by the foreigner: MHA
    5:24 PM, 24 Mar
    Fuel vehicles move to Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border amid tight security, during lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, in Raxaul, Bihar
    5:16 PM, 24 Mar
    This is a good news but we shouldn't be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    5:16 PM, 24 Mar
    In last 40 hours no new patient has been tested positive for COVID19 in Delhi. Of the 30 patients some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    5:16 PM, 24 Mar
    Karnataka Minister Dr. K Sudhakar allocated all matters related to COVID19 by the Governor on the advice of CM BS Yediyurappa. Health Minister B Sriramulu who earlier handled matters related to COVID19, has been allotted the Backward Class Welfare Development portfolio.
    5:07 PM, 24 Mar
    Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba writes to Chief Secretaries of States.Letter reads "All states should immediately identify&earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID19 cases&ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases"
    5:06 PM, 24 Mar
    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed Covid- 19 cases and the asymptomatic household contacts of lab- confirmed cases as a preventive treatment measure.
    5:06 PM, 24 Mar
    PSU pharma company Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPCL) on Tuesday said it can provide only a maximum of 10 lakh hydroxy-chloroquine tablets due to the shortage of a key component, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
    4:57 PM, 24 Mar
    A Pune based company has developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit that has been approved by the ICMR.
    4:56 PM, 24 Mar
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed working together on the coronavirus pandemic with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
    4:50 PM, 24 Mar
    The empiric use of Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-Cov-2 infection is recommended only for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases: ICMR
