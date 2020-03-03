Coronavirus LIVE: Japan asks for one-year postponement of Olympics

India

New Delhi, Mar 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures for taxpayers and businesses to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic as the country entered a second day of lockdown in several regions.

The Finance Minister said the last date for filing of income tax return for financial year 2018-19 stands extended to June 30, and also announced June 30 as the new date for mandatory filing of Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on urged people not to discriminate against anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. In a video address, he said "there is no need for stigmatization for none of them had indulged in immoral activities or done something that is socially unacceptable". A private company workers fly a drone to spray disinfectant to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru Japan has asked for one-year postponement of Olympics over Coronavirus, reports AFP news agency quoting Japanese PM Shinzō Abe. Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. DRDO, Bharat Electronics Limited&other main organisation of Govt of India which are research-related, have been consulted as to how to promote our indigenous manufacturers so that sufficient ventilators can be provided to the country: Joint Secretary, Health Ministry A worker of Nigam Bodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti sanitizes Charnel House (Asthiya Grah) at Nigam Bodh Ghat as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, in New Delhi Delhi: Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the eviction of healthcare professionals from their homes and provision of transport facility. Cart vendors will be designated to deliver milk, bread, biscuits, eggs to homes every morning by SDM or Sector Magistrate, as part of the curfew management system: Punjab Chief Minister's Office District commissioners in Punjab has been asked to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities, such as groceries, milk, fruits & vegetables, through pre-identified hawkers/distributors, wherever possible: Chief Minister's Office We've asked states to make earmarked dedicated COVID19 hospitals. As per the info we've received so far, work has started at the state level in Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary,Health Ministry Over 94000 NRIs and foreign returnees entered into Punjab in recent days. Most of them have been tracked & around 30,000 people have been placed under isolation. All-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Office A combined approach of physical distancing -- comprising quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures -- is most effective at reducing the number of novel coronavirus cases compared with many other interventions, according to a study published on Tuesday. The modelling study conducted in a simulated Singapore setting estimated that quarantine plus workplace measures, while less effective than the combined approach, presented the next best option for reducing SARS-CoV-2 cases. Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla, hasdonated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period. Telangana is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to 15, as the government urged the public to support its fight against the deadly virus by staying at home. All the latest cases -- two women and a 74-year old man, had travelled t Have set up 5-member doctor team to suggest plan to deal with situation if Delhi reaches stage 3 of coronavirus pandemic: Arvind Kejriwal We have decided to give Rs 5000 each to all construction workers as their livelihood has been affected. We are also increasing the number of night shelters in the city: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Bengaluru: A BBMP worker sprays disinfectant on passing vehicles to mitigate the spread of coronavirus We will book the people and take stringent action against those who don't follow the law and come out on the street: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa The exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty: Ministry of Home Affairs Regular visa,e-visa or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals, which expired or would be expiring during 13 March (midnight) to 15 April (midnight), would be extended till midnight of 15 April 2020 on 'GRATIS' basis after making online application by the foreigner: MHA Fuel vehicles move to Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border amid tight security, during lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, in Raxaul, Bihar This is a good news but we shouldn't be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In last 40 hours no new patient has been tested positive for COVID19 in Delhi. Of the 30 patients some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Karnataka Minister Dr. K Sudhakar allocated all matters related to COVID19 by the Governor on the advice of CM BS Yediyurappa. Health Minister B Sriramulu who earlier handled matters related to COVID19, has been allotted the Backward Class Welfare Development portfolio. Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba writes to Chief Secretaries of States.Letter reads "All states should immediately identify&earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID19 cases&ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases" pic.twitter.com/ZJwYOlBIJM — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020 Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba writes to Chief Secretaries of States.Letter reads "All states should immediately identify&earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID19 cases&ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases" The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed Covid- 19 cases and the asymptomatic household contacts of lab- confirmed cases as a preventive treatment measure. PSU pharma company Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPCL) on Tuesday said it can provide only a maximum of 10 lakh hydroxy-chloroquine tablets due to the shortage of a key component, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Maharashtra: Pune based Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd has developed India's first indigenous #COVID19 testing kit that has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A single kit costs Rs 80,000 & can test 100 patients. pic.twitter.com/Ng5b3wRHh5 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020 A Pune based company has developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit that has been approved by the ICMR. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed working together on the coronavirus pandemic with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The empiric use of Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-Cov-2 infection is recommended only for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases: ICMR

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.