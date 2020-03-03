Coronavirus LIVE: Nepal announces nationwide lockdown

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 23: The total number of positive cases in India mounted to 415 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India locked down

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    8:20 PM, 23 Mar
    Seven confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number to 33, the State Health department said. The new positive cases include two from neighbouring Kerala, and five from Bengaluru
    8:10 PM, 23 Mar
    Total COVID19 positive cases rise to 97 in Maharashtra: Health Minister, PRO
    8:10 PM, 23 Mar
    The operations of scheduled domestic flights (except all-cargo flights) will remain suspended from midnight of March 24 till 31st March.
    7:59 PM, 23 Mar
    The government said it is continuously working with industry bodies, stakeholders and manufacturers on 24x7 basis to streamline the supply chain of protective gears required by healthcare professionals to fight the coronavirus spread.
    7:57 PM, 23 Mar
    The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases stood at 15,189, according to a tally compiled by AFP on Monday from official sources. More than 341,300 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.
    7:57 PM, 23 Mar
    The India Security Press and Currency Note Press, units of the vital Security Printing and Minting Corporation India Limited (SPMCIL), based in Nashik in Maharashtra have suspended operations till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. While 1,900 staff work in two shifts in ISP, the CNP has 2,100 workers.
    7:56 PM, 23 Mar
    As part of its protective steps to combat COVID-19, the Madras High Court on Monday announced a series of measures, including scaling down functioning to two division benches for hearing urgent cases and five single judge benches -- three for criminal and rest for civil matters -- for next three weeks.
    7:56 PM, 23 Mar
    The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. It said such incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims.
    7:56 PM, 23 Mar
    Sri Lanka's first confirmed coronavirus patient completely recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday, authorities said. A 52-year-old tour guide, who provided services to a group of Italian tourists, was the first COVID-19 case in the island nation.
    7:56 PM, 23 Mar
    As coronavirus cases in the country surge past 400, a priest in Kerala who conducted a mass at a church defying a government order against public gatherings was arrested on Monday while authorities in Tamil Nadu plan to paste 'Do Not Visit' stickers outside houses of home quarantined people.
    7:55 PM, 23 Mar
    Rebutting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that the Modi government delayed banning export of medical equipment linked to combating coronavirus, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday said the decision was taken on January 31, much before any WHO advisory came. He also shared on Twitter a textile ministry statement which gave details of the decisions taken by it in coordination with the health ministry.
    7:55 PM, 23 Mar
    An itinerant Muslim imam from Bangladesh has died in The Gambia after preaching in several other countries, becoming the tiny West African nation's first coronavirus fatality, the health ministry said. The preacher, aged 70, was The Gambia's second recorded case of Covid-19
    7:55 PM, 23 Mar
    Amazon Prime Video has begun efforts to reduce streaming bitrates to help mitigate network congestion amid higher consumption as various cities in the country are in lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bitrate usually determines the size and quality of video and audio files. Higher bitrate indicates better quality.
    7:55 PM, 23 Mar
    President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus.
    7:54 PM, 23 Mar
    Bangladesh on Monday declared a 10-day nationwide holiday from March 26 and called out the Army to enforce social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 15,000 lives globally. All government and private offices will be closed from March 26 to April 4.
    7:54 PM, 23 Mar
    A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a group of 37 people for performing 'Umrah' (pilgrimage), a senior government official said.
    7:54 PM, 23 Mar
    The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has warned that organised crime groups may try to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to target people. The NCA said its intelligence assessments have identified a number of issues that criminals are already looking to exploit amid the pandemic. Cyber-crime investigators have seen instances of coronavirus-themed malicious apps and websites, as well as email phishing attacks aimed at stealing personal and financial information.
    7:31 PM, 23 Mar
    Nepal government announces a nationwide lockdown from 6 AM (local time) on 24th March in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic. One more positive case was reported in the country today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 2.
    7:30 PM, 23 Mar
    PM Narendra Modi today interacted with industry representatives via video conference from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers from eighteen cities across the country: Prime Minister's Office
    7:30 PM, 23 Mar
    PM said that while govt was working on giving fillip to pace of growth in country,an unforeseen hurdle in form of COVID19 came in front of economy. He said that challenge posed by COVID-19 is graver than that posed by World Wars & we need to be on vigil to prevent its spread: PMO
    7:30 PM, 23 Mar
    Total number of positive cases in India rises to 433 (including 23 discharged patients and 7 deaths).
    7:29 PM, 23 Mar
    Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Narendra Modi and all members of Lok Sabha clap their hands in the House to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Parliament has been adjourned sine die in the wake of the pandemic.
    7:24 PM, 23 Mar
    I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID19 treatment in Delhi Govt hospitals. Kindly, direct officers-in-charge to let my office know about requirements: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi in a letter to Delhi CM
    7:23 PM, 23 Mar
    Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and another to London, according to a media bulletin on coronavirus.
    7:21 PM, 23 Mar
    Hundreds of Indians stranded at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport have been taken to different hostels and hotels in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations, the Indian High Commission here said. The transit passengers were stranded due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government back home in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
    7:20 PM, 23 Mar
    Two Indians and 10 Kyrgyzstan nationals were held in preventive custody here on Monday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the city for tests, police said. Acting on a complaint by the locals, police picked them up from a mosque in Kurji area of the Bihar capital.
    7:18 PM, 23 Mar
    President Donald Trump has said he is "a little upset" with China over its late sharing of information on the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and refusing to accept a visit by American medical experts to the country "out of pride".
    7:18 PM, 23 Mar
    More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday. Some countries imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others have issued stay-at-home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus.
    7:16 PM, 23 Mar
    The Aurangabad police have booked a colleague for flouting prohibitory orders and holding the marriage function of his daughter on Sunday evening, an official said. The marriage function took place at a lawn on the border of Harsul-Phulambri police station limits while Janta curfew was in force across the country, Inspector Samratsingh Rajput said.
    7:16 PM, 23 Mar
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of delaying its decision to ban the export of life-saving equipment like ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting a "criminal conspiracy".
    X