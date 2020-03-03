Coronavirus LIVE: Nepal announces nationwide lockdown

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Mar 23: The total number of positive cases in India mounted to 415 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Newest First Oldest First

Seven confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number to 33, the State Health department said. The new positive cases include two from neighbouring Kerala, and five from Bengaluru Total COVID19 positive cases rise to 97 in Maharashtra: Health Minister, PRO The operations of scheduled domestic flights (except all-cargo flights) will remain suspended from midnight of March 24 till 31st March. The government said it is continuously working with industry bodies, stakeholders and manufacturers on 24x7 basis to streamline the supply chain of protective gears required by healthcare professionals to fight the coronavirus spread. The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases stood at 15,189, according to a tally compiled by AFP on Monday from official sources. More than 341,300 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. The India Security Press and Currency Note Press, units of the vital Security Printing and Minting Corporation India Limited (SPMCIL), based in Nashik in Maharashtra have suspended operations till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. While 1,900 staff work in two shifts in ISP, the CNP has 2,100 workers. As part of its protective steps to combat COVID-19, the Madras High Court on Monday announced a series of measures, including scaling down functioning to two division benches for hearing urgent cases and five single judge benches -- three for criminal and rest for civil matters -- for next three weeks. The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. It said such incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims. Sri Lanka's first confirmed coronavirus patient completely recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday, authorities said. A 52-year-old tour guide, who provided services to a group of Italian tourists, was the first COVID-19 case in the island nation. As coronavirus cases in the country surge past 400, a priest in Kerala who conducted a mass at a church defying a government order against public gatherings was arrested on Monday while authorities in Tamil Nadu plan to paste 'Do Not Visit' stickers outside houses of home quarantined people. Rebutting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that the Modi government delayed banning export of medical equipment linked to combating coronavirus, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday said the decision was taken on January 31, much before any WHO advisory came. He also shared on Twitter a textile ministry statement which gave details of the decisions taken by it in coordination with the health ministry. An itinerant Muslim imam from Bangladesh has died in The Gambia after preaching in several other countries, becoming the tiny West African nation's first coronavirus fatality, the health ministry said. The preacher, aged 70, was The Gambia's second recorded case of Covid-19 Amazon Prime Video has begun efforts to reduce streaming bitrates to help mitigate network congestion amid higher consumption as various cities in the country are in lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bitrate usually determines the size and quality of video and audio files. Higher bitrate indicates better quality. President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus. Bangladesh on Monday declared a 10-day nationwide holiday from March 26 and called out the Army to enforce social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 15,000 lives globally. All government and private offices will be closed from March 26 to April 4. A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a group of 37 people for performing 'Umrah' (pilgrimage), a senior government official said. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has warned that organised crime groups may try to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to target people. The NCA said its intelligence assessments have identified a number of issues that criminals are already looking to exploit amid the pandemic. Cyber-crime investigators have seen instances of coronavirus-themed malicious apps and websites, as well as email phishing attacks aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Nepal government announces a nationwide lockdown from 6 AM (local time) on 24th March in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic. One more positive case was reported in the country today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 2. PM Narendra Modi today interacted with industry representatives via video conference from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers from eighteen cities across the country: Prime Minister's Office PM said that while govt was working on giving fillip to pace of growth in country,an unforeseen hurdle in form of COVID19 came in front of economy. He said that challenge posed by COVID-19 is graver than that posed by World Wars & we need to be on vigil to prevent its spread: PMO Total number of positive cases in India rises to 433 (including 23 discharged patients and 7 deaths). Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Narendra Modi and all members of Lok Sabha clap their hands in the House to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Parliament has been adjourned sine die in the wake of the pandemic. I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID19 treatment in Delhi Govt hospitals. Kindly, direct officers-in-charge to let my office know about requirements: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi in a letter to Delhi CM Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and another to London, according to a media bulletin on coronavirus. Hundreds of Indians stranded at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport have been taken to different hostels and hotels in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations, the Indian High Commission here said. The transit passengers were stranded due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government back home in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. Two Indians and 10 Kyrgyzstan nationals were held in preventive custody here on Monday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the city for tests, police said. Acting on a complaint by the locals, police picked them up from a mosque in Kurji area of the Bihar capital. President Donald Trump has said he is "a little upset" with China over its late sharing of information on the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and refusing to accept a visit by American medical experts to the country "out of pride". More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday. Some countries imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others have issued stay-at-home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus. The Aurangabad police have booked a colleague for flouting prohibitory orders and holding the marriage function of his daughter on Sunday evening, an official said. The marriage function took place at a lawn on the border of Harsul-Phulambri police station limits while Janta curfew was in force across the country, Inspector Samratsingh Rajput said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of delaying its decision to ban the export of life-saving equipment like ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting a "criminal conspiracy".

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.