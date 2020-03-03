Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 sends Germany into recession, to last until mid-year

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and accused the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus has upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread of the virus that reduced the death toll.

In India, nearly 400 people have lost their lives while Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state in the country.

Miscreants in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh pelted stones at medical team and police which had gone to pick a person who was possibly infected with COVID-19. Thailand has extended its ban on international passenger flights landing in the country till April 30 in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that a Congress Councillor has tested positive for coronavirus today in Gujarat. Ashwani Kumar, the Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the CM is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested CM Rupani today and confirmed that CM has no symptoms for coronavirus. But as per safety measures no outsider is allowed at his residence. b. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) on Wednesday said that the total number of positive cases in Bihar has increased to 70 after 4 more cases were reported today. Karnataka government on Wednesday said that 17 more COVID-19 cases have reported in Karnataka. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now at 277, including 75 discharged and 11 deaths. The Congress party on Wednesday asked the government to probe the "role" of the Railways Ministry for the migrant crisis in the country. The party, with its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the stranded workers reach their villages. Addressing the media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "People in Indore should not be scared, as the numbers will increase. If someone does not know that they are positive, they will not only risk their own lives but that of others too." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there was no testing infrastructure earlier and the tests were not even being done till March 23. Now, the state has nine functional labs and are sending samples to Delhi for tests. The MHA guidelines said that service provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters are allowed to operate. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a wife of a COVID-19 patient tested positive for the disease in Assam, taking the tally in the state to 32. A 29-year-old woman on Wednesday died by hanging herself in Mumbai's Nair Hospital. Andhra Pradesh Nodal officer said that 19 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 502, including 475 active cases, 16 discharged and 11 deaths. US President Donald Trump has named six Indian-American corporate leaders, including Google's Sunder Pichai and Satya Nadella from Microsoft, to his Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups formed to revive the US economy from the damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has approached 6,000 after 272 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. Gujarat Health Department said that 52 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is at 695 and virus-related deaths at 30. The MHA guidelines read that IT and IT enabled services can function with up to 50 per cent strength. Also data and call centres for govt activities and courier services will be allowed to function. The #Covid19 crisis & shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress & desperate to return home. The Govt must organise flights to bring home our brothers & sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2020 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the COVID-19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged the central government to organise flights and bring them back home. MNREGA works would also be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face mask. Online teaching and distance teaching to be encouraged. Operation for homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, women and widows to remain functional. The Maharashtra government would be allowing industries to operate in 15 green districts and 14 orange zones. MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnaGKUrVZa — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a circular with a misprint where April 20, 2020 was misprinted as May 20, 2020. What is prohibited: Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under the guidelines. Taxis, autos, cycle rickshaws and service of cab aggregators. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings. All religious places, please of worship, religious congregations. In case of funerals, congregation, not more than 20 persons will be permitted. Inter-district and inter-state moment of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under the guidelines. All educational, training, coaching institutions. All industrial activity and commercial activity other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines will remain non-operational until May 3. Talking about transport, the MHA guidelines stated that all inter-state and district restriction on movement of people, including metro, bus services would continue till May 3. The MHA made it compulsory to use face cover in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places would be punishable with a fine. Lockdown: Activities that remain suspended or prohibited: All domestic and international air travel of passengers. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes, Buses for public transport. Metro rail services. According to the latest guidelines by the Home Ministry, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls and shopping complexes to remain closed till May 3.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.