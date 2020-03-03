Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 sends Germany into recession, to last until mid-year
New Delhi, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and accused the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus has upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread of the virus that reduced the death toll.
In India, nearly 400 people have lost their lives while Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state in the country.
The #Covid19 crisis & shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress & desperate to return home. The Govt must organise flights to bring home our brothers & sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2020
MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnaGKUrVZa— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020