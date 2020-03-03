Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 sends Germany into recession, to last until mid-year

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and accused the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus has upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread of the virus that reduced the death toll.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Congress urges PM Modi to help migrant workers reach their native

    In India, nearly 400 people have lost their lives while Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state in the country.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:31 PM, 15 Apr
    Miscreants in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh pelted stones at medical team and police which had gone to pick a person who was possibly infected with COVID-19.
    2:27 PM, 15 Apr
    Thailand has extended its ban on international passenger flights landing in the country till April 30 in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.
    2:21 PM, 15 Apr
    Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that a Congress Councillor has tested positive for coronavirus today in Gujarat.
    1:46 PM, 15 Apr
    Ashwani Kumar, the Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the CM is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested CM Rupani today and confirmed that CM has no symptoms for coronavirus. But as per safety measures no outsider is allowed at his residence. b. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) on Wednesday said that the total number of positive cases in Bihar has increased to 70 after 4 more cases were reported today.
    1:30 PM, 15 Apr
    Karnataka government on Wednesday said that 17 more COVID-19 cases have reported in Karnataka. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now at 277, including 75 discharged and 11 deaths.
    12:57 PM, 15 Apr
    The Congress party on Wednesday asked the government to probe the "role" of the Railways Ministry for the migrant crisis in the country. The party, with its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the stranded workers reach their villages.
    12:57 PM, 15 Apr
    Addressing the media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "People in Indore should not be scared, as the numbers will increase. If someone does not know that they are positive, they will not only risk their own lives but that of others too."
    12:57 PM, 15 Apr
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there was no testing infrastructure earlier and the tests were not even being done till March 23. Now, the state has nine functional labs and are sending samples to Delhi for tests.
    12:40 PM, 15 Apr
    The MHA guidelines said that service provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters are allowed to operate.
    12:40 PM, 15 Apr
    Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a wife of a COVID-19 patient tested positive for the disease in Assam, taking the tally in the state to 32.
    12:40 PM, 15 Apr
    A 29-year-old woman on Wednesday died by hanging herself in Mumbai's Nair Hospital.
    12:21 PM, 15 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Nodal officer said that 19 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 502, including 475 active cases, 16 discharged and 11 deaths.
    12:21 PM, 15 Apr
    US President Donald Trump has named six Indian-American corporate leaders, including Google's Sunder Pichai and Satya Nadella from Microsoft, to his Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups formed to revive the US economy from the damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
    12:21 PM, 15 Apr
    The number of coronavirus cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported on Wednesday.
    11:45 AM, 15 Apr
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic outbreak.
    11:45 AM, 15 Apr
    The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has approached 6,000 after 272 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.
    11:11 AM, 15 Apr
    Gujarat Health Department said that 52 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is at 695 and virus-related deaths at 30.
    10:47 AM, 15 Apr
    The MHA guidelines read that IT and IT enabled services can function with up to 50 per cent strength. Also data and call centres for govt activities and courier services will be allowed to function.
    10:32 AM, 15 Apr
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the COVID-19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged the central government to organise flights and bring them back home.
    10:23 AM, 15 Apr
    MNREGA works would also be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face mask.
    10:23 AM, 15 Apr
    Online teaching and distance teaching to be encouraged.
    10:23 AM, 15 Apr
    Operation for homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, women and widows to remain functional.
    10:17 AM, 15 Apr
    The Maharashtra government would be allowing industries to operate in 15 green districts and 14 orange zones.
    10:17 AM, 15 Apr
    The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a circular with a misprint where April 20, 2020 was misprinted as May 20, 2020.
    10:09 AM, 15 Apr
    What is prohibited: Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under the guidelines. Taxis, autos, cycle rickshaws and service of cab aggregators. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings. All religious places, please of worship, religious congregations. In case of funerals, congregation, not more than 20 persons will be permitted.
    10:05 AM, 15 Apr
    Inter-district and inter-state moment of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under the guidelines. All educational, training, coaching institutions. All industrial activity and commercial activity other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines will remain non-operational until May 3.
    10:05 AM, 15 Apr
    Talking about transport, the MHA guidelines stated that all inter-state and district restriction on movement of people, including metro, bus services would continue till May 3.
    10:04 AM, 15 Apr
    The MHA made it compulsory to use face cover in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places would be punishable with a fine.
    10:04 AM, 15 Apr
    Lockdown: Activities that remain suspended or prohibited: All domestic and international air travel of passengers. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes, Buses for public transport. Metro rail services.
    10:03 AM, 15 Apr
    According to the latest guidelines by the Home Ministry, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls and shopping complexes to remain closed till May 3.
