  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    24 Mar, 2020         14:57:34 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Last date to file IT returns extended to June 30

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a press conference at 2 pm today on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. She also revealed that the central government is preparing an economic package to help the country tide over losses incurred owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm today

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:57 PM, 24 Mar
    For newly incorporated companies there is a requirement to file declaration for the commencement of business within 6 months of incorporation. Now we are giving them an additional time of 6 more months, says Sitharaman
    2:47 PM, 24 Mar
    Mandatory requirement of holding board meetings is being relaxed by a period of 60 days, this relaxation is for the next two quarters.
    2:46 PM, 24 Mar
    Customs will be doing its duty 24x7 as an essential service till June 30, says Sitharaman
    2:40 PM, 24 Mar
    Companies with less than Rs 5 crore turnover, no penalty or interest will be charged. For over Rs 5 crore (bigger companies), interest at a reduced rate of 9% will be charged.
    2:39 PM, 24 Mar
    Last date for March, April, May 2020 GST returns and Composition returns extended to June 30th, 2020.
    2:32 PM, 24 Mar
    Interest rates for delayed payments reduced from 12 to 9 per cent.
    2:31 PM, 24 Mar
    Aaadhaar, PAN linking extended to June 30, says Nirmala Sitharaman
    2:30 PM, 24 Mar
    The last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent says Nirmala Sitharaman.
    2:25 PM, 24 Mar
    The FY18-19 will be extended to 30th June, 2020 says Sitharaman
    2:25 PM, 24 Mar
    Work is going on and we are very close to coming up with an economic package that will be announced sooner rather than later, says Nirmala Sitharaman
    2:18 PM, 24 Mar
    Prime Minister's Office: PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani earlier today. Both leaders exchanged Navroz greetings noting that the festival symbolizes the shared heritage and cultural linkages between the two countries.
    1:59 PM, 24 Mar
    Andhra: All govt and private establishments shall make payments of wages/salaries fully to workers/employees including those working under contract&outsourcing basis during lockdown period. Any violation will invite penal action under the Epidemics Diseases Act 1897.
    1:59 PM, 24 Mar
    3 new cases of COVID19 in Chennai. A 74-yr-old male and a 52-yr-old female returned from USA and a 25 yr-old female returned from Switzerland. They're residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam, Keelkattalai respectively. Patients in isolation&stable: Tamil Nadu Health Minister
    1:59 PM, 24 Mar
    Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MoS Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued an advisory to all states & UTs to transfer funds in the account of construction workers through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode from the cess fund collected by the Labour Welfare Boards.
    1:34 PM, 24 Mar
    Three more from Phillaur district, Punjab have been tested positive for Coronavirus. They were among contacts of Baldev Singh who recently died due to COVID-19.
    1:25 PM, 24 Mar
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a press conference at 2 pm today on statutory and regulatory compliance matters.
    1:09 PM, 24 Mar
    Actor Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India Union workers who are facing shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak.
    1:08 PM, 24 Mar
    Two patients who tested positive for COVID19 in Ladakh have been completely cured. Total positive cases in Ladakh is 11 now.
    1:07 PM, 24 Mar
    Bengal Imams Association has urged all mosques to prohibit the entry of people in mosques. Only 4-5 with Imam will perform azan. People should offer prayers inside their houses. All mosques in state should follow the order till 9 April in wake of coronavirus.
    1:05 PM, 24 Mar
    As India's two major airlines Indigo and Air India reported harassment of their crew members by neighbours amid coronavirus pandemic, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that he has "requested" authorities concerned to extend all possible support and protection to the crew and their family members.
    1:03 PM, 24 Mar
    With classes and exams suspended, and most of the hostels empty, state authorities have requested educational institutions to allow their hostels to be used as quarantine facilities to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the first one to accede to such a request, and four of its hostels and guest houses have already been turned into quarantine facilities.
    12:58 PM, 24 Mar
    24 medical workers die in Italy, 4,824 others have been infected. Around 8,000 doctors voluntarily joined the task force after the government's appeal as the infected toll hit 63,928 total infections.
    12:38 PM, 24 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: National Centre for Disease Control has been keeping an eye on all potential Coronavirus patients. Today, more than 1,87,000 people in the country are being monitored by the way of community surveillance.
    12:31 PM, 24 Mar
    A 65-year-old Coronavirus patient from UAE passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was admitted in Kasturba Hospital.
    12:09 PM, 24 Mar
    In last 24 hours, no new case of COVID19 reported in Delhi. 5 people have been discharged after treatment. Biggest challenge right now is that we don't have to let the situation turn uncontrollable, under any circumstance. Contribution of all is needed in achieving this,says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
    11:53 AM, 24 Mar
    In China, Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus pandemic, will lift the stringent lockdown measures on 8 April, Bloomberg reports.
    11:51 AM, 24 Mar
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged citizens to reduce contacts to a bare minimum to help fight the coronavirus, as the country prepared for a one-month lockdown.
    11:51 AM, 24 Mar
    One in five people around the globe is under lockdown, ordered or asked to stay home as the world enters a critical week in responding to the accelerating coronavirus pandemic.
    11:36 AM, 24 Mar
    China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of COVID-19, to ease travel restrictions from March 25, reports regional media.
    11:23 AM, 24 Mar
    A 23-year-old Manipur woman with the UK travel history tests positive to coronavirus. This case becomes the first case reported from Northeast India.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X