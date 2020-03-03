For Quick Alerts
24 Mar, 2020 14:57:34 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Last date to file IT returns extended to June 30
India
New Delhi, Mar 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a press conference at 2 pm today on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. She also revealed that the central government is preparing an economic package to help the country tide over losses incurred owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
As India's two major airlines Indigo and Air India reported harassment of their crew members by neighbours amid coronavirus pandemic, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that he has "requested" authorities concerned to extend all possible support and protection to the crew and their family members.
With classes and exams suspended, and most of the hostels empty, state authorities have requested educational institutions to allow their hostels to be used as quarantine facilities to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the first one to accede to such a request, and four of its hostels and guest houses have already been turned into quarantine facilities.
In last 24 hours, no new case of COVID19 reported in Delhi. 5 people have been discharged after treatment. Biggest challenge right now is that we don't have to let the situation turn uncontrollable, under any circumstance. Contribution of all is needed in achieving this,says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
