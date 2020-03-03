Coronavirus updates: Maharashtra adds over 20,000 cases in a day

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 05: In a grim milestone, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases at 20,489, taking the total count of infections to 8,83,862, showed the state health department data.

    With 312 deaths due to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities rose to 26,276 in the state.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:14 PM, 5 Sep
    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announces closure of 10,100 bedded COVID Care Center at Bengaluru Exhibition Center.
    10:13 PM, 5 Sep
    188 new COVID-19 positive cases and 21 recoveries reported in the state today. Total number of cases rise to 7018 including 1978 active cases, 4941 recoveries and 52 deaths.
    10:10 PM, 5 Sep
    1566 new COVID19 positive cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases rise to 89363 including 14996 active cases and 1122 deaths.
    9:33 PM, 5 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking total cases to 1,74,659 including 1,50,801 discharges, 23,390 active cases and 3,510 deaths.
    9:32 PM, 5 Sep
    1,636 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 15,688, recoveries to 54,649 and death toll to 1,543.
    9:32 PM, 5 Sep
    1,311 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 1,03,006 including 16,366 active cases, 83,546 cured/discharged and 3,094 deaths.
    9:11 PM, 5 Sep
    20,489 new COVID-19 positive cases, 10,801 discharges and 312 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases now at 8,83,862 including 6,36,574 discharges, 2,20,661 active cases and 26276 deaths.
    9:10 PM, 5 Sep
    Delhi's COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections and 25 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 19,870 and 1,63,785, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,538.
    9:09 PM, 5 Sep
    9:08 PM, 5 Sep
    592 new COVID-19 cases and 534 recoveries reported in Goa today. Total number of cases now at 20,455 including 4,945 active cases, 15,281 recoveries and 229 deaths.
    8:24 PM, 5 Sep
    950 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases to 23961.
    8:22 PM, 5 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reports 10,825 new COVID19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 4,87,331 including 1,00,880 active cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4347 deaths.
    7:16 PM, 5 Sep
    234 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 5502 including 2140 active cases and 69 deaths.
    7:02 PM, 5 Sep
    9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 99,617. There have been 2,83,298 recoveries and 6,298 deaths.
    7:00 PM, 5 Sep
    To encourage testing for COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced distribution of free food packets to poor families who do not want to get themselves tested for fear of isolation impacting their meager earnings.
    6:31 PM, 5 Sep
    1,251 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 739 from Jammu division and 512 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 42241 including 9,547 active cases, 31,924 recoveries and 770 deaths.
    6:14 PM, 5 Sep
    Kerala recorded 2,655 new COVID-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459.
    6:13 PM, 5 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,859 discharges and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,583, discharges to 3,98,366 and death toll to 7,748.
    5:28 PM, 5 Sep
    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for COVID19. CM isolated himself after coming in contact with two MLAs who had later tested positive.
    5:03 PM, 5 Sep
    Latest health bulletin shows Tripura registered its highest single-day spike of 691 coronavirus cases on today, pushing the state tally to 14,527.
    4:05 PM, 5 Sep
    The Aligarh district court was closed today after three of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. The cases scheduled to be hard on September 5 were deferred to October 3. The court will review the situation and decide about the future course of action on September 7, the official spokesperson told PTI.
    3:31 PM, 5 Sep
    Only Country Not Reaping Lockdown Strategy Benefit Appears to Be India: Chidambaram
    3:19 PM, 5 Sep
    India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 77.23% as on September 5. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25.
    2:49 PM, 5 Sep
    Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC), to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service: Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC.
    1:58 PM, 5 Sep
    Union Health Ministry updates advisory on Covid-19 testing, introduces ‘on-demand’ testing without a prescription. Individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get ‘on-demand’ test.
    1:18 PM, 5 Sep
    There are 14,000 beds for Covid-19 patients out of which 5,000 beds are currently occupied in Delhi. Of the 5,000 beds, around 1,700 beds are occupied by patients from outside Delhi. As per data between August 15 and today, fatality rate among Covid-19 patients is 1% in Delhi against 1.7% of national fatality rate.
    12:39 PM, 5 Sep
    I want to assure you that COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control but there is no room for complacency: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
    12:39 PM, 5 Sep
    Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to Covid-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role in imparting education. It's important that you (teachers) upgrade our skills to use digital technologies so that your teachings become more effective: President Ram Nath Kovind.
    11:19 AM, 5 Sep
    718 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30am. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 88,515 including 71,990 recoveries, 15,409 active cases and 1,116 deaths: State Health Department.
    10:44 AM, 5 Sep
    Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7.
