Coronavirus updates: Maharashtra adds over 20,000 cases in a day

New Delhi, Sep 05: In a grim milestone, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases at 20,489, taking the total count of infections to 8,83,862, showed the state health department data.

With 312 deaths due to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities rose to 26,276 in the state.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announces closure of 10,100 bedded COVID Care Center at Bengaluru Exhibition Center. 188 new COVID-19 positive cases and 21 recoveries reported in the state today. Total number of cases rise to 7018 including 1978 active cases, 4941 recoveries and 52 deaths. 1566 new COVID19 positive cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases rise to 89363 including 14996 active cases and 1122 deaths. West Bengal reports 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking total cases to 1,74,659 including 1,50,801 discharges, 23,390 active cases and 3,510 deaths. 1,636 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 15,688, recoveries to 54,649 and death toll to 1,543. 1,311 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 1,03,006 including 16,366 active cases, 83,546 cured/discharged and 3,094 deaths. 20,489 new COVID-19 positive cases, 10,801 discharges and 312 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases now at 8,83,862 including 6,36,574 discharges, 2,20,661 active cases and 26276 deaths. Delhi's COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections and 25 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 19,870 and 1,63,785, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,538. Delhi's COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections and 25 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 19,870 and 1,63,785, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,538. 592 new COVID-19 cases and 534 recoveries reported in Goa today. Total number of cases now at 20,455 including 4,945 active cases, 15,281 recoveries and 229 deaths. 950 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases to 23961. Andhra Pradesh reports 10,825 new COVID19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 4,87,331 including 1,00,880 active cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4347 deaths. 234 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 5502 including 2140 active cases and 69 deaths. 9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 99,617. There have been 2,83,298 recoveries and 6,298 deaths. To encourage testing for COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced distribution of free food packets to poor families who do not want to get themselves tested for fear of isolation impacting their meager earnings. 1,251 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 739 from Jammu division and 512 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 42241 including 9,547 active cases, 31,924 recoveries and 770 deaths. Kerala recorded 2,655 new COVID-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459. Tamil Nadu reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,859 discharges and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,583, discharges to 3,98,366 and death toll to 7,748. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for COVID19. CM isolated himself after coming in contact with two MLAs who had later tested positive. Latest health bulletin shows Tripura registered its highest single-day spike of 691 coronavirus cases on today, pushing the state tally to 14,527. The Aligarh district court was closed today after three of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. The cases scheduled to be hard on September 5 were deferred to October 3. The court will review the situation and decide about the future course of action on September 7, the official spokesperson told PTI. Only Country Not Reaping Lockdown Strategy Benefit Appears to Be India: Chidambaram India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 77.23% as on September 5. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC), to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service: Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC. Union Health Ministry updates advisory on Covid-19 testing, introduces ‘on-demand’ testing without a prescription. Individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get ‘on-demand’ test. There are 14,000 beds for Covid-19 patients out of which 5,000 beds are currently occupied in Delhi. Of the 5,000 beds, around 1,700 beds are occupied by patients from outside Delhi. As per data between August 15 and today, fatality rate among Covid-19 patients is 1% in Delhi against 1.7% of national fatality rate. I want to assure you that COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control but there is no room for complacency: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to Covid-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role in imparting education. It's important that you (teachers) upgrade our skills to use digital technologies so that your teachings become more effective: President Ram Nath Kovind. 718 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30am. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 88,515 including 71,990 recoveries, 15,409 active cases and 1,116 deaths: State Health Department. Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.