Coronavirus LIVE: PM changes Twitter profile, promotes home made face mask

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that the nation wide lockdown was being extended until May 3.

He said that detailed guidelines on how to extend the lockdown would be issued by the Centre on Wednesday. Modi emphasised on the need for the lockdown and said that it would go a long way in fighting coronavirus.

Health Ministry confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in Nepal, taking the total number of coronavirus infected patients to 16. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote all students from Class 6-9 and 11 to the higher classes. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir said that 13 more COVID-19 positive patients were discharged from CD Hospital, Srinagar after treatment and recovery. Karnataka government said that 11 new positive cases have been reported in the state. The total number of positive cases in Karnataka now stands at 258 including nine deaths and 65 discharged. Three more tests positive for coronavirus in Surat. The city's total cases now stands at 41. Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the Prime Minister told people what he expects of them, but did not spell out what his government is doing for people. Speaking to a media organisation, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has increased to 411. Maharashtra Health Department said that 121 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2,455. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state will strategise its action plan to implement the extended lockdown. She also said that COVID-19 cases are coming down in the state which is very positive sign. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police urged residents to stay indoors during the lockdown period. Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer said that 34 more COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths related to the virus reported in the state. The total coronavirus cases in the state stands at 473, including 14 discharged and nine deaths. PM Modi changes his Twitter profile picture. Promotes home made solutions to cover face during the Covid-19 outbreak in India. Healthcare facilities and infrastructure have improved in the past two months says Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa. Karnataka will follow all the 7 guidelines given by PM Modi and tough measures will be take at hotspots, the CM also said. I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @narendraModi of #Lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, JanDhan accounts, GST dues to states,&aid to sweeten the pill. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020 Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended his support to PM Modi's decision on extending lockdown. A person, who had come in contact with those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Assam. Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to extend nationwide lockdown till May 3, Uttar Pradesh government is all set to review the decisions taken earlier as PM Modi has emphasised on having a strict vigil till April 20. PM Modi’s address to the nation concludes. Respect the doctors and frontline health workers. Ensure that jobs are not lost says PM Modi. Download the ArogyaSetu mobile application. To boost your immunity, follow guidelines of Ayush Ministry says PM Modi. Lockdown and social distancing must be adhered to. Mask or face cover must be used. Look after the elderly in your family, take extra care says PM Modi. Emphasis is being given to supply chain, the health infrastructure says PM Modi The new guidelines will keep in mind the poor, the agriculture sector says PM Modi. The poor of this country is my family. My priority is to ensure that the pain of the poor goes says PM Modi. Tomorrow the government will issue detailed guidelines says PM Modi. We should ensure that there are no new hotspots. In the next one week, the fight against coronavirus will be harder. Until April 20 there would be a close scrutiny on how the lockdown is being implemented says PM Modi. Our aim now is to ensure that coronavirus does not spread to those areas which do not have cases. If this happens, then it is worrying says PM Modi. Lockdown will be extended until May 3 says PM Modi

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.