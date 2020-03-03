Coronavirus LIVE: PM changes Twitter profile, promotes home made face mask

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that the nation wide lockdown was being extended until May 3.

    He said that detailed guidelines on how to extend the lockdown would be issued by the Centre on Wednesday. Modi emphasised on the need for the lockdown and said that it would go a long way in fighting coronavirus.

    1:23 PM, 14 Apr
    Health Ministry confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in Nepal, taking the total number of coronavirus infected patients to 16.
    1:06 PM, 14 Apr
    The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote all students from Class 6-9 and 11 to the higher classes.
    1:06 PM, 14 Apr
    Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir said that 13 more COVID-19 positive patients were discharged from CD Hospital, Srinagar after treatment and recovery.
    1:05 PM, 14 Apr
    Karnataka government said that 11 new positive cases have been reported in the state. The total number of positive cases in Karnataka now stands at 258 including nine deaths and 65 discharged.
    12:44 PM, 14 Apr
    Three more tests positive for coronavirus in Surat. The city's total cases now stands at 41.
    12:44 PM, 14 Apr
    Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the Prime Minister told people what he expects of them, but did not spell out what his government is doing for people.
    12:44 PM, 14 Apr
    Speaking to a media organisation, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has increased to 411.
    12:25 PM, 14 Apr
    Maharashtra Health Department said that 121 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2,455.
    12:25 PM, 14 Apr
    Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state will strategise its action plan to implement the extended lockdown. She also said that COVID-19 cases are coming down in the state which is very positive sign.
    12:23 PM, 14 Apr
    Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police urged residents to stay indoors during the lockdown period.
    12:23 PM, 14 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer said that 34 more COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths related to the virus reported in the state. The total coronavirus cases in the state stands at 473, including 14 discharged and nine deaths.
    11:43 AM, 14 Apr
    PM Modi changes his Twitter profile picture. Promotes home made solutions to cover face during the Covid-19 outbreak in India.
    11:35 AM, 14 Apr
    Healthcare facilities and infrastructure have improved in the past two months says Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa. Karnataka will follow all the 7 guidelines given by PM Modi and tough measures will be take at hotspots, the CM also said.
    11:27 AM, 14 Apr
    Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended his support to PM Modi's decision on extending lockdown.
    11:26 AM, 14 Apr
    A person, who had come in contact with those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Assam.
    11:16 AM, 14 Apr
    Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to extend nationwide lockdown till May 3, Uttar Pradesh government is all set to review the decisions taken earlier as PM Modi has emphasised on having a strict vigil till April 20.
    10:29 AM, 14 Apr
    PM Modi’s address to the nation concludes.
    10:24 AM, 14 Apr
    Respect the doctors and frontline health workers.
    10:24 AM, 14 Apr
    Ensure that jobs are not lost says PM Modi.
    10:24 AM, 14 Apr
    Download the ArogyaSetu mobile application.
    10:24 AM, 14 Apr
    To boost your immunity, follow guidelines of Ayush Ministry says PM Modi.
    10:24 AM, 14 Apr
    Lockdown and social distancing must be adhered to. Mask or face cover must be used.
    10:23 AM, 14 Apr
    Look after the elderly in your family, take extra care says PM Modi.
    10:21 AM, 14 Apr
    Emphasis is being given to supply chain, the health infrastructure says PM Modi
    10:21 AM, 14 Apr
    The new guidelines will keep in mind the poor, the agriculture sector says PM Modi.
    10:21 AM, 14 Apr
    The poor of this country is my family. My priority is to ensure that the pain of the poor goes says PM Modi.
    10:18 AM, 14 Apr
    Tomorrow the government will issue detailed guidelines says PM Modi.
    10:17 AM, 14 Apr
    We should ensure that there are no new hotspots. In the next one week, the fight against coronavirus will be harder. Until April 20 there would be a close scrutiny on how the lockdown is being implemented says PM Modi.
    10:15 AM, 14 Apr
    Our aim now is to ensure that coronavirus does not spread to those areas which do not have cases. If this happens, then it is worrying says PM Modi.
    10:13 AM, 14 Apr
    Lockdown will be extended until May 3 says PM Modi
