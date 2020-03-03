Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India surge past 37,000-mark; death toll crosses 1,000

  • search
    New Delhi, May 02: The government on Friday announced that India will now be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars remain shut.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    The total number of cases in India have increased to to 37,336 with 1,218 deaths so far.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    10:47 AM, 2 May
    Odisha Chief Minister will interact with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to discuss on the return of stranded persons from Odihsa at 11:30 through video conferencing.
    10:35 AM, 2 May
    All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'Red Zone' till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.
    10:25 AM, 2 May
    Thailand has reported six new coronavirus cases and no new deaths.
    10:17 AM, 2 May
    In view of coronavirus outbreak, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents.
    10:08 AM, 2 May
    Seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:53 AM, 2 May
    It is reportedly said that China mainland has reported just one case of coronavirus, and no deaths for the fourth consecutive day.
    9:46 AM, 2 May
    Two new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported today, from samples taken at Flu Corners. They will be taken to isolation facilities. Their contact tracing will be done and each contact will be tested: Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner Mohali
    9:44 AM, 2 May
    Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including one recovered and one death: CRPF
    9:43 AM, 2 May
    Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi: CRPF
    9:40 AM, 2 May
    12 new positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported today in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 2,678 and 65 deaths.
    9:28 AM, 2 May
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting to discuss the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown 3.0.
    9:15 AM, 2 May
    74 buses from Maharashtra brought back stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan, last night. All students underwent health screening at Swar Gate bus stand and were advised home quarantine.
    9:03 AM, 2 May
    As many as 2,293 new cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in one day.
    8:57 AM, 2 May
    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases and 1,218 deaths
    8:50 AM, 2 May
    According to reports, Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703.
    8:43 AM, 2 May
    Five more have tested positive for cooronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 154 in the state.
    8:40 AM, 2 May
    Fatalities related to coronavirus in the UK rise to 27,583.
    8:40 AM, 2 May
    As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Agra. The district tally reaches to 501.
    8:28 AM, 2 May
    A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for coronavirus, passes away in Pune.
    8:23 AM, 2 May
    France has reported 218 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the smallest number in a 24-hour period in more than five weeks.
    8:21 AM, 2 May
    According to John Hopkins tracker, the death in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours.
    8:12 AM, 2 May
    As many as 347 migrant workers belonging to 28 districts arrived at Misrod railway station, near Bhopal from Nashik today.
    8:03 AM, 2 May
    Delhi Government is sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota
    8:02 AM, 2 May
    Around 271 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special British Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar.
    11:40 PM, 1 May
    Kerala has reported zero coronavirus cases and 392 people have recovered so far.
    11:08 PM, 1 May
    United Kingdom (UK) COVID19 death toll up by 739 to 27510, says health minister: AFP news agency
    11:08 PM, 1 May
    4 zones have been removed from the COVID19 containment zones list in Delhi, the total number of containment zones in the national capital is now at 97.
    11:08 PM, 1 May
    I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today....Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free: PM Narendra Modi
    11:08 PM, 1 May
    Cancellation of all passenger train services extended till May17. Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists,students&other persons stranded at different places to be carried out by Shramik special trains. Freight&Parcel train operations shall continue: Ministry of Railways
    11:07 PM, 1 May
    751 new COVID19 cases reported in Mumbai, taking the number of cases to 7625: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
