Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India surge past 37,000-mark; death toll crosses 1,000

New Delhi, May 02: The government on Friday announced that India will now be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars remain shut.

The total number of cases in India have increased to to 37,336 with 1,218 deaths so far.

Odisha Chief Minister will interact with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to discuss on the return of stranded persons from Odihsa at 11:30 through video conferencing. All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'Red Zone' till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Thailand has reported six new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. In view of coronavirus outbreak, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents. Seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for coronavirus. It is reportedly said that China mainland has reported just one case of coronavirus, and no deaths for the fourth consecutive day. Two new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported today, from samples taken at Flu Corners. They will be taken to isolation facilities. Their contact tracing will be done and each contact will be tested: Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner Mohali Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including one recovered and one death: CRPF Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi: CRPF 12 new positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported today in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 2,678 and 65 deaths. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting to discuss the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown 3.0. 74 buses from Maharashtra brought back stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan, last night. All students underwent health screening at Swar Gate bus stand and were advised home quarantine. As many as 2,293 new cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in one day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases and 1,218 deaths According to reports, Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703. Five more have tested positive for cooronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 154 in the state. Fatalities related to coronavirus in the UK rise to 27,583. As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Agra. The district tally reaches to 501. A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for coronavirus, passes away in Pune. France has reported 218 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the smallest number in a 24-hour period in more than five weeks. According to John Hopkins tracker, the death in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours. As many as 347 migrant workers belonging to 28 districts arrived at Misrod railway station, near Bhopal from Nashik today. Delhi Government is sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota Around 271 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special British Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar. Kerala has reported zero coronavirus cases and 392 people have recovered so far. United Kingdom (UK) COVID19 death toll up by 739 to 27510, says health minister: AFP news agency 4 zones have been removed from the COVID19 containment zones list in Delhi, the total number of containment zones in the national capital is now at 97. I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today....Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free: PM Narendra Modi Cancellation of all passenger train services extended till May17. Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists,students&other persons stranded at different places to be carried out by Shramik special trains. Freight&Parcel train operations shall continue: Ministry of Railways 751 new COVID19 cases reported in Mumbai, taking the number of cases to 7625: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.