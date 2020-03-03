Coronavirus LIVE: China mourns for thousands of martyrs who lost their lives for COVID-19

India

New Delhi, Apr 04: A 75-year-old coronavirus patient in Karnataka's Bagalkote died due to the illness, taking the state's death toll to four. According to the officials, the victim, who was a trader did not have any travel history, died on Friday. Authorities also confirmed that the man had no connection to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat event in Delhi.

As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 shoot up to 295 in Kerala, Idduki Fire Services disinfects public places including ATMs, bus-stops and post office premises in the city. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra doubles to 490 in 4 days. Over 50 per cent cases in Mumbai. Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Amritsar ;claimed that they continue to face trouble in the harvest season due to the unavailability of labourers and required machines that are stuck in different states due to restriction of movement. To curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Odisha government vamped up its efforts by training to 500 MBBS students for treating coronavirus patients in the state. 70 train coaches are being converted into isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad Railway Division. Rajasthan Health Department said that a 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman patient passed away in Bikaner, earlier today. 12 new positive cases confirmed in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 191 including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that 25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Agra, taking the total number of cases to 45 in the district. Police personnel on cycles in Sorada, Ganjam began to create awareness about coronavirus and appeal to people to stay indoors and follow lockdown rules, to prevent the spread of the disease. Till now, there are total 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Odisha. Four new cases were reported in Assam each from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Golaghat and Marigaon. Out of the four patients, three cases are linked with people who had links to the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering. The total number of positive cases in Assam climbed to 24. Officials from Rajasthan said that the state reported 12 news coronavirus cases on Saturday, 8 of them linked to Tablighi Jamaat. The total positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 191. China mourned for thousands of "martyrs" who lost their lives during the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half-mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment. #WATCH Pakistan: Locals in Karachi's Liaquatabad area pelted stones and chased away a police van amid the lockdown, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OcqTX4riEI — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020 Amid coronavirus outbreak, Karachi's Liaquatabad area residents pelt stones and chased away a police van during the lockdown. Video viral on social media. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that the country confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases today in which all but one were imported from overseas. According to John Hopkins University infections tracker, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.1 million people and killed more than 59,000 worldwide. On Friday, the National Health Authority (NHA) announced that it is partnering with Uber India to 'provide safe, reliable and efficient transportation' for frontline healthcare workers that are battling the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that a person from St Estevam with foreign travel history has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in Goa to 7. East Coast Railway is converting 261 coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus. Out of 261, 46 coaches are being converted into isolation wards at Coaching Depot, Bhubaneswar. Health Ministry has reportedly said that at least 647 of COVID-19 cases in the last two days reported from 14 states and UTs are linked to the Jamaat meet held in Delhi. As of 3 April 2020, Pakistan has 2547 confirmed cases of COVID19 with 977 in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 in Balochistan, 190 in Gilgit Baltistan, 68 in Islamabad and 11 in PoK. 37 patients have lost their lives due to Coronavirus. 16 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 105 in Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore Madhya Pradesh Three more Covid_19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup & Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 15 COVID19 positive cases confirmed. 7 close contacts of Suryanagar case (including wife, daughter & tenants, 3 persons of Bomikhal, 1 case of Cuttack, 1 case of Puri, 1 of Jajpur, 2 of Bhadrak. Total positive cases in the State are 20: Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Odisha We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will action otherwise if there is any new notification from the ministry: Vistara Spokesperson Uber will initially facilitate provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in Delhi,Noida,Ghaziabad,Kanpur,Lucknow,Prayagraj,Patna via UberMedic service. All such cars supplied to NHA to be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing driver’s seat. National Health Authority has announced its partnership with Uber India to provide transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID19 patients. Maharashtra: Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aaray have been hit by a shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to#COVID19. Ameen, caretaker of a stable says, "There are 600 cows in my stable. Suppliers don't come even after offering double money. It is difficult to sustain" Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarifies on the ground level issues being faced by states in ensuring smooth flow of the supply chain of essential items during nationwide lockdown to fight COVID19 Karnataka: 2 people, Marappa Poojary & Umesh, have been arrested for allegedly abusing & threatening an ASHA worker in Mangaluru, who was inquiring about 2 people who had returned from abroad. The 2 arrested people are the relatives of the people who had returned from abroad. Tamil Nadu: Members of District Medical Team in Rameswaram today went to each household to trace people who came from foreign countries in March. The officials put a stamp on the palms of such people and advised them to stay under medical supervision and in isolation. pic.twitter.com/lHMBNugILR — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020 Tamil Nadu: Members of District Medical Team in Rameswaram today went to each household to trace people who came from foreign countries in March. The officials put a stamp on the palms of such people and advised them to stay under medical supervision and in isolation. Maharashtra Government has announced a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh to the next of the kin of any Police officer who may die while discharging their duty during Coronavirus Pandemic and lockdown.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.