    Coronavirus LIVE: China mourns for thousands of martyrs who lost their lives for COVID-19

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: A 75-year-old coronavirus patient in Karnataka's Bagalkote died due to the illness, taking the state's death toll to four. According to the officials, the victim, who was a trader did not have any travel history, died on Friday. Authorities also confirmed that the man had no connection to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat event in Delhi.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka man loses life due to COVID-19

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    9:55 AM, 4 Apr
    As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 shoot up to 295 in Kerala, Idduki Fire Services disinfects public places including ATMs, bus-stops and post office premises in the city.
    9:52 AM, 4 Apr
    The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra doubles to 490 in 4 days. Over 50 per cent cases in Mumbai.
    9:43 AM, 4 Apr
    Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Amritsar ;claimed that they continue to face trouble in the harvest season due to the unavailability of labourers and required machines that are stuck in different states due to restriction of movement.
    9:40 AM, 4 Apr
    To curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Odisha government vamped up its efforts by training to 500 MBBS students for treating coronavirus patients in the state.
    9:33 AM, 4 Apr
    70 train coaches are being converted into isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad Railway Division.
    9:33 AM, 4 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that a 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman patient passed away in Bikaner, earlier today. 12 new positive cases confirmed in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 191 including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees.
    9:15 AM, 4 Apr
    Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that 25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Agra, taking the total number of cases to 45 in the district.
    9:15 AM, 4 Apr
    Police personnel on cycles in Sorada, Ganjam began to create awareness about coronavirus and appeal to people to stay indoors and follow lockdown rules, to prevent the spread of the disease. Till now, there are total 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Odisha.
    8:55 AM, 4 Apr
    Four new cases were reported in Assam each from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Golaghat and Marigaon. Out of the four patients, three cases are linked with people who had links to the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering. The total number of positive cases in Assam climbed to 24.
    8:53 AM, 4 Apr
    Officials from Rajasthan said that the state reported 12 news coronavirus cases on Saturday, 8 of them linked to Tablighi Jamaat. The total positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 191.
    8:47 AM, 4 Apr
    China mourned for thousands of "martyrs" who lost their lives during the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half-mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.
    8:44 AM, 4 Apr
    Amid coronavirus outbreak, Karachi's Liaquatabad area residents pelt stones and chased away a police van during the lockdown. Video viral on social media.
    8:35 AM, 4 Apr
    China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that the country confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases today in which all but one were imported from overseas.
    8:32 AM, 4 Apr
    According to John Hopkins University infections tracker, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.1 million people and killed more than 59,000 worldwide.
    8:24 AM, 4 Apr
    On Friday, the National Health Authority (NHA) announced that it is partnering with Uber India to 'provide safe, reliable and efficient transportation' for frontline healthcare workers that are battling the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
    8:24 AM, 4 Apr
    Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that a person from St Estevam with foreign travel history has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in Goa to 7.
    8:23 AM, 4 Apr
    East Coast Railway is converting 261 coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus. Out of 261, 46 coaches are being converted into isolation wards at Coaching Depot, Bhubaneswar.
    8:23 AM, 4 Apr
    Health Ministry has reportedly said that at least 647 of COVID-19 cases in the last two days reported from 14 states and UTs are linked to the Jamaat meet held in Delhi.
    12:38 AM, 4 Apr
    As of 3 April 2020, Pakistan has 2547 confirmed cases of COVID19 with 977 in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 in Balochistan, 190 in Gilgit Baltistan, 68 in Islamabad and 11 in PoK. 37 patients have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.
    12:38 AM, 4 Apr
    16 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 105 in Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore Madhya Pradesh
    11:46 PM, 3 Apr
    Three more Covid_19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup & Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    11:45 PM, 3 Apr
    15 COVID19 positive cases confirmed. 7 close contacts of Suryanagar case (including wife, daughter & tenants, 3 persons of Bomikhal, 1 case of Cuttack, 1 case of Puri, 1 of Jajpur, 2 of Bhadrak. Total positive cases in the State are 20: Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Odisha
    11:44 PM, 3 Apr
    We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will action otherwise if there is any new notification from the ministry: Vistara Spokesperson
    11:44 PM, 3 Apr
    Uber will initially facilitate provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in Delhi,Noida,Ghaziabad,Kanpur,Lucknow,Prayagraj,Patna via UberMedic service. All such cars supplied to NHA to be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing driver’s seat.
    11:44 PM, 3 Apr
    National Health Authority has announced its partnership with Uber India to provide transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID19 patients.
    11:44 PM, 3 Apr
    Maharashtra: Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aaray have been hit by a shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to#COVID19. Ameen, caretaker of a stable says, "There are 600 cows in my stable. Suppliers don't come even after offering double money. It is difficult to sustain"
    11:44 PM, 3 Apr
    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarifies on the ground level issues being faced by states in ensuring smooth flow of the supply chain of essential items during nationwide lockdown to fight COVID19
    11:43 PM, 3 Apr
    Karnataka: 2 people, Marappa Poojary & Umesh, have been arrested for allegedly abusing & threatening an ASHA worker in Mangaluru, who was inquiring about 2 people who had returned from abroad. The 2 arrested people are the relatives of the people who had returned from abroad.
    11:43 PM, 3 Apr
    Tamil Nadu: Members of District Medical Team in Rameswaram today went to each household to trace people who came from foreign countries in March. The officials put a stamp on the palms of such people and advised them to stay under medical supervision and in isolation.
    11:43 PM, 3 Apr
    Maharashtra Government has announced a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh to the next of the kin of any Police officer who may die while discharging their duty during Coronavirus Pandemic and lockdown.
