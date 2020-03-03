For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus updates: India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases
India
New Delhi, Oct 17: The World Health Organisation (WHO) technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider EUL (Emergency use listing) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO, said on Sunday.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits vaccination site at Delhi's RML Hospital as India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark pic.twitter.com/cncYtediH6— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits vaccination site at Delhi's RML Hospital.
Today, Haryana has reached the 2.5 crore COVID19 vaccinations mark as the country crossed 100 crore vaccinations: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/h1jsAZxxda— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Haryana has reached the 2.5 crore COVID19 vaccinations mark as the country crossed 100 crore vaccinations: Haryana CM ML Khattar
Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a Covid-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 pm to 6 am, a senior official said. "On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew is being lifted," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.
COVID19 | Delhi reports 25 new cases, 37 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases 310 pic.twitter.com/CyoU8gKxe0— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021
Delhi reports 25 new cases, 37 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases 310
99.12 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 14,623 new cases in the last 24 hours Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; Highest since March 2020 19,446 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,34,78,247 Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.52%; Lowest since March 2020 India's Active caseload stands at 1,78,098; lowest in 229 days Weekly Positivity Rate (1.34%) less than 3% for last 117 days Daily positivity rate (1.10%) less than 3% for last 51 days 59.44 cr Total Tests conducted so far
India Reports 14,623 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand inmates are taking green chiretta to fight mild COVID – here’s what we know about this herbal drug
In Thailand, healthcare professionals and the public alike are familiar with green chiretta – nicknamed the “king of bitters” – which is as popular as paracetamol for treating cold and flu. In 1991, researchers at Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand, concluded after a clinical trial that chiretta (6g a day) was as effective as paracetamol (4g a day) at relieving fever and sore throat in patients with inflammation of the pharynx and tonsils (pharyngotonsillitis). Since then, several reviews have found that chiretta may be more effective than placebo at treating uncomplicated upper respiratory tract infections. Reported side-effects tend to be mild and short-lived.
Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.54%; Lowest since March 2020 India's Active caseload stands at 1,83,118; lowest in 227 days Weekly Positivity Rate (1.36%) less than 3% for last 116 days Daily positivity rate (1.11%) less than 3% for last 50 days 59.31 cr Total Tests conducted so far
98.67 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 13,058 new cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 231 days Recovery Rate currently at 98.14%; Highest since March 2020 19,470 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,34,58,801
India reports 13,058 new COVID cases
