Coronavirus updates: India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The World Health Organisation (WHO) technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider EUL (Emergency use listing) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO, said on Sunday.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

      12:42 PM, 21 Oct
      Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits vaccination site at Delhi's RML Hospital.
      12:19 PM, 21 Oct
      Haryana has reached the 2.5 crore COVID19 vaccinations mark as the country crossed 100 crore vaccinations: Haryana CM ML Khattar
      12:08 PM, 21 Oct
      "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against Covid-19," Mandivuya said.
      10:12 AM, 21 Oct
      India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases. The number is 18 per cent higher than yesterday.
      10:12 AM, 21 Oct
      India breaches 1 billion vaccination mark
      10:10 AM, 21 Oct
      The country is close to a vaccination century. I appeal to all citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately, the Health Minister said.
      10:10 AM, 21 Oct
      In the event of India crossing the 100 crore mark, the Centre has planned a series of events to mark the occasion. Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song composed by singer Kailash Kher along with an audio-visual film at the Red Fort today.
      10:10 AM, 21 Oct
      India has reached the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark today. It has been nine months since the vaccination programme in India began.
      12:31 AM, 21 Oct
      Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a Covid-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
      12:31 AM, 21 Oct
      In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 pm to 6 am, a senior official said. "On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew is being lifted," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.
      12:31 AM, 21 Oct
      Tamil Nadu reports 1,170 new cases, 1,418 recoveries and 20 deaths in 24 hours; active cases 14,058
      12:30 AM, 21 Oct
      Kerala reports 11,150 new cases, 82 deaths and 8,592 recoveries
      12:30 AM, 21 Oct
      Goa has completed nearly 72 per cent coverage of the second Covid vaccination dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.
      12:30 AM, 21 Oct
      Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.
      6:09 PM, 20 Oct
      Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for all international passengers coming to India: Ministry of Health
      5:37 PM, 20 Oct
      Delhi reports 25 new cases, 37 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases 310
      1:34 PM, 20 Oct
      99.12 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 14,623 new cases in the last 24 hours Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; Highest since March 2020 19,446 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,34,78,247 Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.52%; Lowest since March 2020 India's Active caseload stands at 1,78,098; lowest in 229 days Weekly Positivity Rate (1.34%) less than 3% for last 117 days Daily positivity rate (1.10%) less than 3% for last 51 days 59.44 cr Total Tests conducted so far
      12:31 PM, 20 Oct
      Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% - highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.52% of total cases - lowest since March 2020. Active caseload stands at 1,78,098 - lowest in 229 days: Union Health Ministry
      11:42 AM, 20 Oct
      Of the 14,623 new infections and 197 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths.
      9:59 AM, 20 Oct
      India Reports 14,623 new Covid-19 cases
      India reports 14,623 new Covid-19 cases, 19,446 recoveries & 197 deaths in the last 24 hrs as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 3,41,08,996 Active cases: 1,78,098 Total recoveries: 3,34,78,247 Death toll: 4,52,651 Total Vaccination: 99,12,82,283 (41,36,142 in last 24 hrs)
      2:08 AM, 20 Oct
      India will soon achieve target of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses: Union minister
      2:06 AM, 20 Oct
      COVID-19: Assam reports 0 deaths, 353 new cases and 229 recoveries today
      1:56 AM, 20 Oct
      Kerala reports 7,643 new COVID19 cases, 77 deaths and 10,488 recoveries today; active caseload stands at 80,262
      1:55 AM, 20 Oct
      After being over one in the first half of October, Mumbai's R-value, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has dropped below one, according to researchers of the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences.
      5:33 PM, 19 Oct
      All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 am, and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11pm: Maha govt
      1:35 PM, 19 Oct
      Thailand inmates are taking green chiretta to fight mild COVID – here’s what we know about this herbal drug
      In Thailand, healthcare professionals and the public alike are familiar with green chiretta – nicknamed the “king of bitters” – which is as popular as paracetamol for treating cold and flu. In 1991, researchers at Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand, concluded after a clinical trial that chiretta (6g a day) was as effective as paracetamol (4g a day) at relieving fever and sore throat in patients with inflammation of the pharynx and tonsils (pharyngotonsillitis). Since then, several reviews have found that chiretta may be more effective than placebo at treating uncomplicated upper respiratory tract infections. Reported side-effects tend to be mild and short-lived.
      11:18 AM, 19 Oct
      Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.54%; Lowest since March 2020 India's Active caseload stands at 1,83,118; lowest in 227 days Weekly Positivity Rate (1.36%) less than 3% for last 116 days Daily positivity rate (1.11%) less than 3% for last 50 days 59.31 cr Total Tests conducted so far
      11:07 AM, 19 Oct
      98.67 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 13,058 new cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 231 days Recovery Rate currently at 98.14%; Highest since March 2020 19,470 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,34,58,801
      9:17 AM, 19 Oct
      India reports 13,058 new COVID cases
      India reports 13,058 new COVID cases (lowest in 231 days), 19,470 recoveries& 164 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry Total cases: 3,40,94,373 Active cases: 1,83,118 (lowest in 227 days) Total recoveries: 3,34,58,801 Death toll: 4,52,454 Total Vaccination: 98,67,69,411
      8:52 AM, 19 Oct
      Assam reports 298 new Covid-19 cases
      Assam reports 298 new Covid-19 cases, 266 recoveries and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 6,06,766 Total recoveries: 5,97,348 Death toll: 5,957 Active cases: 2,114
      Read more about:

