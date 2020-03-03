Coronavirus LIVE: India's total recovered cases surpass active caseload by more than one crore

YouTube
    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: In a landmark achievement, India's total recovered cases have leapt over the active caseload by more than one crore on Monday. The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 with recovery rate of the country touching 96.59 per cent, according to the Government of India.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India set for biggest vaccine drive

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:18 PM, 18 Jan
    Three samples of recent UK returnees tested positive for the new strain of COVID19. They include a 28-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 32-year-old man: Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson, Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal
    2:00 PM, 18 Jan
    No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day. No public will be allowed due to COVID19 restrictions. India will conduct flag-lowering as per daily schedule: BSF Sources
    1:30 PM, 18 Jan
    Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that some people did not turn up on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive “at the last minute” and that the government could not force people to take the shot.
    12:14 PM, 18 Jan
    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,831 on Sunday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,073, a health bulletin said.
    12:13 PM, 18 Jan
    It is a matter of joy for AIIMS family as a golden chapter has been added to its development. An exclusive state of the art department for burns and plastic surgery begins here, all facilities related to burns & plastic surgery are available here: Union Health Minister, in Delhi
    11:07 AM, 18 Jan
    It feels good to see the children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. They were unhappy after sitting at home for long and attending online classes. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols: Delhi Dy CM
    10:18 AM, 18 Jan
    Brazil’s first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered after more than 209,000 deaths, sparking an outpouring of emotion and a ferocious political skirmish that saw one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s key rivals accuse him of revelling in the “stench of death”.
    9:28 AM, 18 Jan
    Govt, govt-aided/unaided schools re-opened in Delhi today for classes 10th & 12th, months after they were closed due to COVID19. "We'll clear our doubts with teachers & learn about new pattern. We'll follow social distancing, keep our masks on & carry sanitisers," said a student
    9:14 AM, 18 Jan
    Delhi schools reopen today for classes 10 and 12, attendance not mandatory
    7:54 AM, 18 Jan
    On Saturday (Day 1) 1.91 lakh were vaccinated at 3,006 sites across India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide drive.
    9:14 PM, 17 Jan
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet officials of Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Pharmaceuticals tomorrow to discuss the export of COVID19 vaccine.
    8:36 PM, 17 Jan
    Tamil Nadu reported 589 new COVID19 cases, 770 discharges, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:35 PM, 17 Jan
    Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID19 cases, 496 recoveries, and 1 death today.
    8:05 PM, 17 Jan
    Maharashtra reports 3081 new COVID19 cases, 2342 discharges, and 50 deaths today
    8:04 PM, 17 Jan
    Manipur reports 21 new COVID19 cases, 58 discharges, and no deaths today.
    7:29 PM, 17 Jan
    2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one- the highest day one vaccination number in the world; Higher than the US, UK and France on day one: Health Ministry
    7:29 PM, 17 Jan
    447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) reported on 16th and 17th January, only three required hospitalisation
    7:12 PM, 17 Jan
    In 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries vaccinated so far: Health Ministry
    7:12 PM, 17 Jan
    Today, only six states conducted COVID19 vaccination sessions: Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry
    7:12 PM, 17 Jan
    No fine for not wearing masks inside private vehicles, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    6:55 PM, 17 Jan
    5005 new Covid-19 cases, 4408 recoveries, and 21 deaths reported in Kerala today. The total numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 68,991 and 7,75,176 respectively.
    6:55 PM, 17 Jan
    COVID19 vaccination drive will be conducted at more centres from tomorrow onwards. People should have faith in the vaccine. Those who got vaccinated should follow the guidelines: Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar
    6:22 PM, 17 Jan
    As many as 18,425 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of the target for the first day, were given vaccine shot across the state on Saturday.
    6:21 PM, 17 Jan
    There has been no case of adverse reaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday, a day after the inoculation drive was undertaken across the country.
    4:34 PM, 17 Jan
    Mizoram schools to open for classes 10, 12 from 22 Jan
    4:33 PM, 17 Jan
    In the view of COVID19, we are trying to reduce the gathering to 25,000 as compared to 1.5 lakh people earlier. People must follow COVID guidelines. We've restricted children below 15 yrs&adults above 65 yrs to the program: ACP Connaught Place, Delhi on Republic Day arrangements
    2:25 PM, 17 Jan
    Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday.
    2:25 PM, 17 Jan
    4,317 health workers received Covid-19 vaccine shots at 81 centres in Delhi yesterday. 51 minor and one serious adverse events were reported.
    2:24 PM, 17 Jan
    The number of vaccination sites will be increased to 175 and then to 1,000.
    12:13 PM, 17 Jan
    A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction, reports PTI.
