Coronavirus LIVE: India's total recovered cases surpass active caseload by more than one crore
New Delhi, Jan 17: In a landmark achievement, India's total recovered cases have leapt over the active caseload by more than one crore on Monday. The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 with recovery rate of the country touching 96.59 per cent, according to the Government of India.
2:18 PM, 18 Jan
Three samples of recent UK returnees tested positive for the new strain of COVID19. They include a 28-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 32-year-old man: Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson, Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal
2:00 PM, 18 Jan
No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day. No public will be allowed due to COVID19 restrictions. India will conduct flag-lowering as per daily schedule: BSF Sources
1:30 PM, 18 Jan
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that some people did not turn up on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive “at the last minute” and that the government could not force people to take the shot.
12:14 PM, 18 Jan
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,831 on Sunday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,073, a health bulletin said.
12:13 PM, 18 Jan
It is a matter of joy for AIIMS family as a golden chapter has been added to its development. An exclusive state of the art department for burns and plastic surgery begins here, all facilities related to burns & plastic surgery are available here: Union Health Minister, in Delhi
11:07 AM, 18 Jan
It feels good to see the children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. They were unhappy after sitting at home for long and attending online classes. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols: Delhi Dy CM
10:18 AM, 18 Jan
Brazil’s first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered after more than 209,000 deaths, sparking an outpouring of emotion and a ferocious political skirmish that saw one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s key rivals accuse him of revelling in the “stench of death”.
9:28 AM, 18 Jan
Govt, govt-aided/unaided schools re-opened in Delhi today for classes 10th & 12th, months after they were closed due to COVID19.
"We'll clear our doubts with teachers & learn about new pattern. We'll follow social distancing, keep our masks on & carry sanitisers," said a student
9:14 AM, 18 Jan
Delhi schools reopen today for classes 10 and 12, attendance not mandatory
7:54 AM, 18 Jan
On Saturday (Day 1) 1.91 lakh were vaccinated at 3,006 sites across India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide drive.
9:14 PM, 17 Jan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet officials of Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Pharmaceuticals tomorrow to discuss the export of COVID19 vaccine.
8:36 PM, 17 Jan
Tamil Nadu reported 589 new COVID19 cases, 770 discharges, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:35 PM, 17 Jan
Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID19 cases, 496 recoveries, and 1 death today.
8:05 PM, 17 Jan
Maharashtra reports 3081 new COVID19 cases, 2342 discharges, and 50 deaths today
8:04 PM, 17 Jan
Manipur reports 21 new COVID19 cases, 58 discharges, and no deaths today.
7:29 PM, 17 Jan
2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one- the highest day one vaccination number in the world; Higher than the US, UK and France on day one: Health Ministry
7:29 PM, 17 Jan
447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) reported on 16th and 17th January, only three required hospitalisation
7:12 PM, 17 Jan
In 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries vaccinated so far: Health Ministry
7:12 PM, 17 Jan
Today, only six states conducted COVID19 vaccination sessions: Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry
7:12 PM, 17 Jan
No fine for not wearing masks inside private vehicles, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
6:55 PM, 17 Jan
5005 new Covid-19 cases, 4408 recoveries, and 21 deaths reported in Kerala today. The total numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 68,991 and 7,75,176 respectively.
6:55 PM, 17 Jan
COVID19 vaccination drive will be conducted at more centres from tomorrow onwards. People should have faith in the vaccine. Those who got vaccinated should follow the guidelines: Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar
6:22 PM, 17 Jan
As many as 18,425 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of the target for the first day, were given vaccine shot across the state on Saturday.
6:21 PM, 17 Jan
There has been no case of adverse reaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday, a day after the inoculation drive was undertaken across the country.
4:34 PM, 17 Jan
Mizoram schools to open for classes 10, 12 from 22 Jan
4:33 PM, 17 Jan
In the view of COVID19, we are trying to reduce the gathering to 25,000 as compared to 1.5 lakh people earlier. People must follow COVID guidelines. We've restricted children below 15 yrs&adults above 65 yrs to the program: ACP Connaught Place, Delhi on Republic Day arrangements
2:25 PM, 17 Jan
Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday.
2:25 PM, 17 Jan
4,317 health workers received Covid-19 vaccine shots at 81 centres in Delhi yesterday. 51 minor and one serious adverse events were reported.
2:24 PM, 17 Jan
The number of vaccination sites will be increased to 175 and then to 1,000.
12:13 PM, 17 Jan
A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction, reports PTI.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.