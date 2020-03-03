YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases stand at 15 lakh; 768 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: Total number of COVID19 cases in India is now 15.31 lakh and 768 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded 14,83,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33,425 deaths so far.

    The total number of active cases is 5,09,447, discharged/migrated cases 9,88,030 and 34,193 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:14 AM, 29 Jul
    With 3,91,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,27,688) and Delhi (1,32,275).
    10:52 AM, 29 Jul
    1,068 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,175. The number of recovered cases is 18,060 and active cases are 10,920: State Health Department
    10:37 AM, 29 Jul
    West Bengal: Lockdown imposed in Siliguri to control the spread of Coronavirus. The state government has extended bi-weekly lockdown till August 31.
    10:15 AM, 29 Jul
    One-day lockdown imposed in Ettumanoor city due to rising COVID19 cases in the Kottayam, Kerala.
    9:58 AM, 29 Jul
    27 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar Islands taking the total cases here to 390, including 1 death and 196 cases of discharge: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
    9:46 AM, 29 Jul
    West Bengal: Police check commuters travelling during COVID19 lockdown in Kolkata. The state government has extended bi-weekly lockdown till August 31.
    9:38 AM, 29 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh: Police check IDs of commuters as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in COVID19 cases.
    9:37 AM, 29 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 28th July is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    11:39 PM, 28 Jul
    Global air passenger traffic will not return to pre-COVID levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected.
    11:39 PM, 28 Jul
    After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state, the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions: WB Govt
    11:39 PM, 28 Jul
    Govt has been receiving requests & appeals from different quarters not to observe lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals & important community occasions. Respecting sentiments, complete lockdown announcement for 2nd & 9th August are withdrawn: West Bengal Home Dept
    11:39 PM, 28 Jul
    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar holds meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & State Health Minister Rajesh Tope over Covid-19 cases in Pune, via video conferencing.
    10:09 PM, 28 Jul
    277 COVID19 cases, 267 discharged & 1 death reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,257, including 2,772 active cases, 5,439 discharged & 46 deaths.
    9:55 PM, 28 Jul
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss delinking of hotels attached to COVID19 hospitals.
    9:46 PM, 28 Jul
    West Bengal's COVID19 case tally rises to 62,964 with 2,134 fresh cases today. The total numbers of active and discharged cases in the state are 19,493 and 42,022 respectively; death toll 1,449
    9:45 PM, 28 Jul
    West Bengal's COVID19 case tally rises to 62,964 with 2,134 fresh cases today. The total numbers of active and discharged cases in the state are 19,493 and 42,022 respectively; death toll 1,449
    9:28 PM, 28 Jul
    1072 fresh COVID19 infections reported in Rajasthan today till 8.30pm. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 38,636 including 10,675 active cases, 27,317 recovered and 644 deaths.
    8:50 PM, 28 Jul
    Goa's COVID19 tally reaches 5,287 with 168 new positive cases reported today. The number of active and recovered cases in the state is 1,656 and 3,595 respectively. Death toll 36.
    8:45 PM, 28 Jul
    7,717 fresh COVID19 cases, 10,333 discharges and 282 deaths reported in the state today. Total number of positive cases is now 3,91,440 including 2,32,277 discharged,14,165 deaths and 1,44,694 active cases. Recovery rate is 59.34%: Mahrashtra Health Department
    8:02 PM, 28 Jul
    612 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases in the state is now 14,378. The number of patients discharged is 9,752, the number of active cases is 4,290 and total deaths are 336.
    7:41 PM, 28 Jul
    Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases rise to 6587 with 259 new infections reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2759 and 3720 respectively.
    5:41 PM, 28 Jul
    Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his 5 family members test negative for the second time, a week after their first test also came negative. Himachal CM & his family members had gone in self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for COVID19
    5:27 PM, 28 Jul
    Amritsar: Few Sikh families who migrated from Afghanistan to India demand citizenship. Surbir Singh says, "We came in 1992, since then we have to keep renewing our visas to stay here. This procedure is difficult amid COVID19, hence, we request PM Modi to give us citizenship."
    5:15 PM, 28 Jul
    Complete lockdown will be observed in the state on 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    5:13 PM, 28 Jul
    No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday, tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    4:00 PM, 28 Jul
    Hong Kong has reported 106 new COVID-19 cases today, including 98 that were locally transmitted, as the city braced for the implementation of strict new measures that will ban restaurant dining and restrict gatherings to two people. Since late January, more than 2,880 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 22 of whom have died.
    3:45 PM, 28 Jul
    WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal.
    3:35 PM, 28 Jul
    Total COVID19 cases in Delhi Prisons stand at 221. Out of the 60 infected inmates, there are 55 recoveries, 2 active cases, 2 deaths while one inmate has been released and is under home quarantine. Out of 161 staff members, 122 have recovered and 39 active: Prison Official
    3:27 PM, 28 Jul
    India’s Case Fatality Rate is currently 2.25%. The Recovery Rate is more than 64% as on today. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 9,52,743: Government of India
    3:21 PM, 28 Jul
    India has reported more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the fourth consecutive day today, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue