Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases stand at 15 lakh; 768 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 29: Total number of COVID19 cases in India is now 15.31 lakh and 768 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded 14,83,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33,425 deaths so far.

The total number of active cases is 5,09,447, discharged/migrated cases 9,88,030 and 34,193 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

