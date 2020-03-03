Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases stand at 15 lakh; 768 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, July 29: Total number of COVID19 cases in India is now 15.31 lakh and 768 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded 14,83,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33,425 deaths so far.
The total number of active cases is 5,09,447, discharged/migrated cases 9,88,030 and 34,193 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
11:14 AM, 29 Jul
With 3,91,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,27,688) and Delhi (1,32,275).
10:52 AM, 29 Jul
1,068 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,175. The number of recovered cases is 18,060 and active cases are 10,920: State Health Department
10:37 AM, 29 Jul
West Bengal: Lockdown imposed in Siliguri to control the spread of Coronavirus.
Madhya Pradesh: Police check IDs of commuters as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in COVID19 cases.
9:37 AM, 29 Jul
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 28th July is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
11:39 PM, 28 Jul
Global air passenger traffic will not return to pre-COVID levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected.
11:39 PM, 28 Jul
After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state, the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions: WB Govt
11:39 PM, 28 Jul
Govt has been receiving requests & appeals from different quarters not to observe lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals & important community occasions. Respecting sentiments, complete lockdown announcement for 2nd & 9th August are withdrawn: West Bengal Home Dept
11:39 PM, 28 Jul
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar holds meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & State Health Minister Rajesh Tope over Covid-19 cases in Pune, via video conferencing.
10:09 PM, 28 Jul
277 COVID19 cases, 267 discharged & 1 death reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,257, including 2,772 active cases, 5,439 discharged & 46 deaths.
9:55 PM, 28 Jul
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss delinking of hotels attached to COVID19 hospitals.
9:46 PM, 28 Jul
West Bengal's COVID19 case tally rises to 62,964 with 2,134 fresh cases today. The total numbers of active and discharged cases in the state are 19,493 and 42,022 respectively; death toll 1,449
9:45 PM, 28 Jul
West Bengal's COVID19 case tally rises to 62,964 with 2,134 fresh cases today. The total numbers of active and discharged cases in the state are 19,493 and 42,022 respectively; death toll 1,449
9:28 PM, 28 Jul
1072 fresh COVID19 infections reported in Rajasthan today till 8.30pm. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 38,636 including 10,675 active cases, 27,317 recovered and 644 deaths.
8:50 PM, 28 Jul
Goa's COVID19 tally reaches 5,287 with 168 new positive cases reported today. The number of active and recovered cases in the state is 1,656 and 3,595 respectively. Death toll 36.
8:45 PM, 28 Jul
7,717 fresh COVID19 cases, 10,333 discharges and 282 deaths reported in the state today.
Total number of positive cases is now 3,91,440 including 2,32,277 discharged,14,165 deaths and 1,44,694 active cases. Recovery rate is 59.34%: Mahrashtra Health Department
8:02 PM, 28 Jul
612 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases in the state is now 14,378. The number of patients discharged is 9,752, the number of active cases is 4,290 and total deaths are 336.
7:41 PM, 28 Jul
Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases rise to 6587 with 259 new infections reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2759 and 3720 respectively.
5:41 PM, 28 Jul
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his 5 family members test negative for the second time, a week after their first test also came negative.
Himachal CM & his family members had gone in self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for COVID19
5:27 PM, 28 Jul
Amritsar: Few Sikh families who migrated from Afghanistan to India demand citizenship. Surbir Singh says, "We came in 1992, since then we have to keep renewing our visas to stay here. This procedure is difficult amid #COVID19, hence, we request PM Modi to give us citizenship." pic.twitter.com/J0rvMKU28B
Amritsar: Few Sikh families who migrated from Afghanistan to India demand citizenship. Surbir Singh says, "We came in 1992, since then we have to keep renewing our visas to stay here. This procedure is difficult amid COVID19, hence, we request PM Modi to give us citizenship."
5:15 PM, 28 Jul
Complete lockdown will be observed in the state on 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/wb1jJxSaFq
Complete lockdown will be observed in the state on 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
5:13 PM, 28 Jul
No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday, tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
4:00 PM, 28 Jul
Hong Kong has reported 106 new COVID-19 cases today, including 98 that were locally transmitted, as the city braced for the implementation of strict new measures that will ban restaurant dining and restrict gatherings to two people.
Since late January, more than 2,880 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 22 of whom have died.
3:45 PM, 28 Jul
WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal.
3:35 PM, 28 Jul
Total COVID19 cases in Delhi Prisons stand at 221. Out of the 60 infected inmates, there are 55 recoveries, 2 active cases, 2 deaths while one inmate has been released and is under home quarantine. Out of 161 staff members, 122 have recovered and 39 active: Prison Official
3:27 PM, 28 Jul
India’s Case Fatality Rate is currently 2.25%. The Recovery Rate is more than 64% as on today. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 9,52,743: Government of India
3:21 PM, 28 Jul
India has reported more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the fourth consecutive day today, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more